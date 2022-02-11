openbase logo
streamr-network

by streamr-dev
30.0.1

A monorepo containing all the main components of Streamr Network.

Downloads/wk

394

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

24

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Streamr

Network Monorepo

Monorepo for Streamr Network packages.

Packages

CI Status

Client – Lint, Unit, Integration Tests Client – Test Build Protocol – Lint, Test and Publish Broker – Lint, Test and Publish Network – Lint, Test and Publish

Install

Uses npm workspaces to manage monorepo.

Important: Do not use npm ci or npm install directly in the sub-package directories.

Install all sub-packages

Install the dependencies and build all sub-packages, linking sub-packages together as needed.

# from top level
npm ci

Install a sub-package

Install and build a single sub-package.

The script bootstrap-pkg installs the dependencies of a given sub-package, building and linking any required internal sub-packages (by running their prepare scripts), and finally the target dependency by using its prepare script.

# from top level
npm run bootstrap-pkg $PACKAGE_NAME

Examples:

# from top level
npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-client
npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network

Build all sub-packages

To build all sub-packages (with dependencies pre-installed beforehand)

# from top level
npm run build

Regenerate lockfile

# from top level
npm run clean-lockfiles

Clear caches and built files

The below clears all caches and removes dist directories from each sub-package.

# from top level
npm run clean-dist

Alternatively, to just clear caches.

# from top level
npm run clean-cache

Clean all

This removes all caches, built files, and node_modules of each sub-package, and the top-level node_modules.

You will need to run npm ci, npm install, or npm run bootstrap before proceeding.

# from top level
npm run clean

Add a dependency into a sub-package

Manually add the entry to the package.json of the sub-package and run npm run bootstrap-pkg $PACKAGE_NAME.

Alternatively:

npm install some-dependency --workspace=$PACKAGE_NAME

List active versions & symlinks

Check which sub-packages are currently being symlinked.

# from top level
npm run versions

This lists sub-packages & their versions on the left, linked sub-packages are columns. If the package on the left links to the package in the column, it shows a checkmark & the semver range, otherwise it shows the mismatched semver range and prints a warning at the end. It prints the version ranges so you can double-check that they're formatted as you expect e.g. ^X.Y.Z vs X.Y.Z

image

Commands Reference

CommandAfter (using npm workspaces)
npm ciInstalls all top-level dependencies AND sub-packages according to top-level package-lock.json
npm installInstalls all top-level dependencies AND sub-packages and updates package-lock.json. Will install new sub-package dependencies.
npm run bootstrapRuns npm ci.
npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-networkInstalls top-level dependencies AND the dependencies for a sub-package using package-lock. Does not update package-lock.json. Will not install new sub-package dependencies.
npm install --include-workspace-root --workspace streamr-networkInstalls top-level dependencies (--include-workspace-root) AND the dependencies for a sub-package. Will update package-lock.json. Will install new sub-package dependencies.
npm run clean-distRemoves cache and dist from sub-packages. Removes cache from top-level.
npm run cleanRemoves all cache, dist & packages from root & sub-package node_modules/, except those packages needed by the top-level package.json e.g. zx.
npm run prune-pkg streamr-brokerRemoves all packages except the production deps needed by the specified package's package.json. Note they will be installed in the top-level node_modules/ not packages/*/node_modules/
npm run bootstrap-rootRemoves all packages except those needed by top-level package.json.
npm run fixRuns eslint --fix in all packages and manypkg fix.
npm run clean-package-locksRemoves only top-level package-lock. There should only be a single top-level package-lock.

Important changes to the bootstrap/install scripts as of 48e165f:

Key Changes

  • The monorepo is now using npm workspaces instead of lerna.
  • Use npm@8, workspaces on npm@7 are buggy.
  • Learn about npm workspaces: https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v8/using-npm/workspaces
  • Ensure you know about and understand these npm flags: --workspaces, --include-workspace-root and --workspace, as well as how they work with npm install and npx/npm exec.
  • npm ci will install everything. npm run bootstrap is npm ci.
  • You can now bootstrap individual workspaces like npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network, without running anything else beforehand. No npm ci, npm install or npm run bootstrap needed. bootstrap-pkg installs both top-level and sub-dependencies. This is equivalent to what npm ci && npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network used to do.
  • To install dependencies into a sub-package you should use npm install --workspace from the top-level, with the name of the sub-package you want to update. e.g. npm install --workspace=streamr-network, or just regular npm install at the top-level to install everything. It's possible these two commands will generate different package-lock results 🤷 .
  • npm run bootstrap-root Removes dist/cache & any sub-package dependencies from node_modules, leaving package-lock.json and package.json alone. Use when you (only) want to be able to run top-level scripts e.g. npm run versions without installing anything else.
  • npm run eslint runs eslint for all packages. This runs as a git push hook.
  • npm run versions also run manypkg check. This lints package.json to do things like ensure all packages are using the same versions of dependencies. e.g. same version of TS in every package.

