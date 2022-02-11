Network Monorepo

Monorepo for Streamr Network packages.

Packages

Install

Uses npm workspaces to manage monorepo.

Important: Do not use npm ci or npm install directly in the sub-package directories.

Install all sub-packages

Install the dependencies and build all sub-packages, linking sub-packages together as needed.

npm ci

Install a sub-package

Install and build a single sub-package.

The script bootstrap-pkg installs the dependencies of a given sub-package, building and linking any required internal sub-packages (by running their prepare scripts), and finally the target dependency by using its prepare script.

npm run bootstrap-pkg $PACKAGE_NAME

Examples:

npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-client npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network

Build all sub-packages

To build all sub-packages (with dependencies pre-installed beforehand)

npm run build

Regenerate lockfile

npm run clean-lockfiles

Clear caches and built files

The below clears all caches and removes dist directories from each sub-package.

npm run clean-dist

Alternatively, to just clear caches.

npm run clean-cache

Clean all

This removes all caches, built files, and node_modules of each sub-package, and the top-level node_modules .

You will need to run npm ci , npm install , or npm run bootstrap before proceeding.

npm run clean

Add a dependency into a sub-package

Manually add the entry to the package.json of the sub-package and run npm run bootstrap-pkg $PACKAGE_NAME .

Alternatively:

npm install some-dependency --workspace= $PACKAGE_NAME

Check which sub-packages are currently being symlinked.

npm run versions

This lists sub-packages & their versions on the left, linked sub-packages are columns. If the package on the left links to the package in the column, it shows a checkmark & the semver range, otherwise it shows the mismatched semver range and prints a warning at the end. It prints the version ranges so you can double-check that they're formatted as you expect e.g. ^X.Y.Z vs X.Y.Z

Commands Reference

Command After (using npm workspaces) npm ci Installs all top-level dependencies AND sub-packages according to top-level package-lock.json npm install Installs all top-level dependencies AND sub-packages and updates package-lock.json . Will install new sub-package dependencies. npm run bootstrap Runs npm ci . npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network Installs top-level dependencies AND the dependencies for a sub-package using package-lock. Does not update package-lock.json . Will not install new sub-package dependencies. npm install --include-workspace-root --workspace streamr-network Installs top-level dependencies ( --include-workspace-root ) AND the dependencies for a sub-package. Will update package-lock.json . Will install new sub-package dependencies. npm run clean-dist Removes cache and dist from sub-packages. Removes cache from top-level. npm run clean Removes all cache, dist & packages from root & sub-package node_modules/ , except those packages needed by the top-level package.json e.g. zx . npm run prune-pkg streamr-broker Removes all packages except the production deps needed by the specified package's package.json . Note they will be installed in the top-level node_modules/ not packages/*/node_modules/ npm run bootstrap-root Removes all packages except those needed by top-level package.json . npm run fix Runs eslint --fix in all packages and manypkg fix . npm run clean-package-locks Removes only top-level package-lock. There should only be a single top-level package-lock.

Important changes to the bootstrap/install scripts as of 48e165f:

Key Changes