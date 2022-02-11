Monorepo for Streamr Network packages.
Uses npm workspaces to manage monorepo.
Important: Do not use
npm ci or
npm install directly in the sub-package directories.
Install the dependencies and build all sub-packages, linking sub-packages together as needed.
# from top level
npm ci
Install and build a single sub-package.
The script
bootstrap-pkg installs the dependencies of a given sub-package, building and linking any required internal
sub-packages (by running their
prepare scripts), and finally the target dependency by using its
prepare script.
# from top level
npm run bootstrap-pkg $PACKAGE_NAME
Examples:
# from top level
npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-client
npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network
To build all sub-packages (with dependencies pre-installed beforehand)
# from top level
npm run build
# from top level
npm run clean-lockfiles
The below clears all caches and removes
dist directories from each sub-package.
# from top level
npm run clean-dist
Alternatively, to just clear caches.
# from top level
npm run clean-cache
This removes all caches, built files, and
node_modules of each sub-package, and the
top-level
node_modules.
You will need to run
npm ci,
npm install, or
npm run bootstrap before proceeding.
# from top level
npm run clean
Manually add the entry to the
package.json of the sub-package and
run
npm run bootstrap-pkg $PACKAGE_NAME.
Alternatively:
npm install some-dependency --workspace=$PACKAGE_NAME
Check which sub-packages are currently being symlinked.
# from top level
npm run versions
This lists sub-packages & their versions on the left, linked
sub-packages are columns. If the package on the left links to the package
in the column, it shows a checkmark & the semver range, otherwise it
shows the mismatched semver range and prints a warning at the end. It
prints the version ranges so you can double-check that they're formatted
as you expect e.g.
^X.Y.Z vs
X.Y.Z
|Command
|After (using
npm workspaces)
npm ci
|Installs all top-level dependencies AND sub-packages according to top-level
package-lock.json
npm install
|Installs all top-level dependencies AND sub-packages and updates
package-lock.json. Will install new sub-package dependencies.
npm run bootstrap
|Runs
npm ci.
npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network
|Installs top-level dependencies AND the dependencies for a sub-package using package-lock. Does not update
package-lock.json. Will not install new sub-package dependencies.
npm install --include-workspace-root --workspace streamr-network
|Installs top-level dependencies (
--include-workspace-root) AND the dependencies for a sub-package. Will update
package-lock.json. Will install new sub-package dependencies.
npm run clean-dist
|Removes cache and
dist from sub-packages. Removes cache from top-level.
npm run clean
|Removes all cache, dist & packages from root & sub-package
node_modules/, except those packages needed by the top-level
package.json e.g.
zx.
npm run prune-pkg streamr-broker
|Removes all packages except the production deps needed by the specified package's
package.json. Note they will be installed in the top-level
node_modules/ not
packages/*/node_modules/
npm run bootstrap-root
|Removes all packages except those needed by top-level
package.json.
npm run fix
|Runs
eslint --fix in all packages and
manypkg fix.
npm run clean-package-locks
|Removes only top-level package-lock. There should only be a single top-level package-lock.
npm workspaces instead of
lerna.
npm@8, workspaces on
npm@7 are buggy.
--workspaces,
--include-workspace-root
and
--workspace,
as well as how they work with
npm install
and
npx/
npm exec.
npm ci will install everything.
npm run bootstrap is
npm ci.
npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network, without running anything else
beforehand. No
npm ci,
npm install or
npm run bootstrap needed.
bootstrap-pkg installs both top-level and sub-dependencies. This is
equivalent to what
npm ci && npm run bootstrap-pkg streamr-network
used to do.
npm install --workspace from the top-level, with the name of the sub-package you
want to update. e.g.
npm install --workspace=streamr-network, or
just regular
npm install at the top-level to install everything.
It's possible these two commands will generate different package-lock
results 🤷 .
npm run bootstrap-root Removes dist/cache & any sub-package
dependencies from
node_modules, leaving
package-lock.json and
package.json alone. Use when you (only) want to be able to run
top-level scripts e.g.
npm run versions without installing anything
else.
npm run eslint runs
eslint for all packages. This runs as a
git push hook.
npm run versions also run
manypkg check. This lints package.json
to do things like ensure all packages are using the same versions of
dependencies. e.g. same version of TS in every package.