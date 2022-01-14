A simple and light-weight S3 upload streaming module for NodeJS.

Benefits & Features

Super fast and super easy to use

Low memory usage

Nothing is written to disk during upload

Parallel part uploading

No need to know total size of the object

Implicit retry mechanism for failed part uploads

Tons of configurable options

Simple interface (Asynchronous and evented)

Downloading and uploading statistics (U/D speed and U/D time)

Proper usage of streams and graceful error handling

Production ready (Used and tested on production environments, uploading gigabytes of files to S3)

Uses official AWS SDK

Installation

npm install streaming-s3

Version 0.4 and 0.3.x Changes

Starting from version 0.4 onwards you can pass in an object that is used to configure the underlying aws-sdk. This can contain region and other parameters.

Old Constructor (Still supported)

var uploader = new streamingS3(fStream, 'accessKey' , 'secretKey' , ...

New Constructor

var uploader = new streamingS3(fStream, { accessKeyId : 'accessKey' , secretAccessKey : 'secretKey' }, ...

Example Usage

Example 1: Uploading local file with callback.

var streamingS3 = require ( 'streaming-s3' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var fStream = fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/video.mp4' ); var uploader = new streamingS3(fStream, { accessKeyId : 'accessKey' , secretAccessKey : 'secretKey' }, { Bucket : 'example.streaming-s3.com' , Key : 'video.mp4' , ContentType : 'video/mp4' }, function ( e, resp, stats ) { if (e) return console .log( 'Upload error: ' , e); console .log( 'Upload stats: ' , stats); console .log( 'Upload successful: ' , resp); } );

Example 2: Uploading local file without callback.

var streamingS3 = require ( 'streaming-s3' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); var fStream = fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/video.mp4' ); var uploader = new streamingS3(fStream, { accessKeyId : 'accessKey' , secretAccessKey : 'secretKey' }, { Bucket : 'example.streaming-s3.com' , Key : 'video.mp4' , ContentType : 'video/mp4' } ); uploader.on( 'data' , function ( bytesRead ) { console .log(bytesRead, ' bytes read.' ); }); uploader.on( 'part' , function ( number ) { console .log( 'Part ' , number, ' uploaded.' ); }); uploader.on( 'uploaded' , function ( stats ) { console .log( 'Upload stats: ' , stats); }); uploader.on( 'finished' , function ( resp, stats ) { console .log( 'Upload finished: ' , resp); }); uploader.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Upload error: ' , e); }); uploader.begin();

Example 3: Uploading remote file without callback and options

var streamingS3 = require ( 'streaming-s3' ), request = require ( 'request' ); var rStream = request.get( 'http://www.google.com' ); var uploader = new streamingS3(rStream, { accessKeyId : 'accessKey' , secretAccessKey : 'secretKey' }, { Bucket : 'example.streaming-s3.com' , Key : 'google.html' , ContentType : 'text/html' }, { concurrentParts : 2 , waitTime : 10000 , retries : 1 , maxPartSize : 10 * 1024 * 1024 } ); uploader.on( 'data' , function ( bytesRead ) { console .log(bytesRead, ' bytes read.' ); }); uploader.on( 'part' , function ( number ) { console .log( 'Part ' , number, ' uploaded.' ); }); uploader.on( 'uploaded' , function ( stats ) { console .log( 'Upload stats: ' , stats); }); uploader.on( 'finished' , function ( resp, stats ) { console .log( 'Upload finished: ' , resp); }); uploader.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'Upload error: ' , e); }); uploader.begin();

Defaults and Configurables

concurrentParts (Default: 5) - Parts that are uploaded simultaneously.

(Default: 5) - Parts that are uploaded simultaneously. waitTime (Default: 1 Min) - Time to wait for acknowledgement from S3 after uploading a part in ms, use 0 for forever.

(Default: 1 Min) - Time to wait for acknowledgement from S3 after uploading a part in ms, use 0 for forever. retries (Default: 5) - Number of times to retry uploading a part, before failing.

(Default: 5) - Number of times to retry uploading a part, before failing. maxPartSize (Default: 5 MB) - Maximum size of each part in bytes.

Statistics object

downloadTime - Download time in seconds. (Reading from stream)

- Download time in seconds. (Reading from stream) downloadSpeed - Download speed in bytes/second.

- Download speed in bytes/second. uploadTime - Upload time in seconds.

- Upload time in seconds. uploadSpeed - Upload speed in bytes/second. (Streaming to S3)

- Upload speed in bytes/second. (Streaming to S3) size - Total bytes uploaded.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 - 2022 Talha Asad

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.