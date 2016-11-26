Streaming JSON.stringify()

Similar to JSONStream.stringify() except it is, by default, a binary stream, and it is a streams2 implementation.

Example

The main use case for this is to stream a database query to a web client. This is meant to be used only with arrays, not objects.

var Stringify = require ( 'streaming-json-stringify' ) app.get( '/things' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json; charset=utf-8' ) db.things.find() .stream() .pipe(Stringify()) .pipe(res) })

will yield something like

[ { "_id" : "123412341234123412341234" } , { "_id" : "123412341234123412341234" } ]

Separators

The stream always starts with '[

' .

. Documents are separated by '

,

' .

. The stream is terminated with '

]

' .

Stringifier

By default, json-stringify-safe is used to convert objects into strings. This can be configured with options.stringifier .

API

Returns a Transform stream. The options are passed to the Transform constructor.

JSON.stringify options

You can override these: