Use a passthrough stream
import { PassThrough } from 'stream';
export myCoolFunction = () => {
let stream = new PassThrough();
asyncFunc((err, otherStream) => {
otherStream.pipe(stream);
});
}
Streamify helps you easily provide a streaming interface for your code.
const streamify = require('streamify');
const request = require('request');
exports.doSomething = () => {
let stream = streamify();
request(url1, (err, res, body) => {
// Do something with `body`.
// Once the actual stream you want to return is ready,
// call `stream.resolve()`.
stream.resolve(request(url2));
});
// Your function can return back a stream!!
return stream;
};
// Because `doSomething()` returns a stream, it can be piped.
exports.doSomething().pipe(anotherStream);
Returns an instance of a stream.
options can be
readable - Defaults to
true.
writable - Defaults to
true.
Must be called only once when the actual stream you are proxying to becomes available after an asynchronous operation.
Can be used to unbind a a resolved stream to later call
resolve() again.
Add a source readable stream.
Remove previously added source stream.
Add a destination writable stream.
Remove a previously added destination stream.
npm install streamify
Tests are written with mocha
npm test