Abandoned

Use a passthrough stream

import { PassThrough } from 'stream' ; export myCoolFunction = () => { let stream = new PassThrough(); asyncFunc( ( err, otherStream ) => { otherStream.pipe(stream); }); }

Streamify helps you easily provide a streaming interface for your code.

Usage

const streamify = require ( 'streamify' ); const request = require ( 'request' ); exports.doSomething = () => { let stream = streamify(); request(url1, (err, res, body) => { stream.resolve(request(url2)); }); return stream; }; exports.doSomething().pipe(anotherStream);

API

Returns an instance of a stream. options can be

readable - Defaults to true .

- Defaults to . writable - Defaults to true .

Must be called only once when the actual stream you are proxying to becomes available after an asynchronous operation.

Can be used to unbind a a resolved stream to later call resolve() again.

Add a source readable stream.

Remove previously added source stream.

Add a destination writable stream.

Remove a previously added destination stream.

Install

npm install streamify

Tests

Tests are written with mocha