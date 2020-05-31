openbase logo
str

streamify

by fent
1.0.0 (see all)

Streamify helps you easily provide a streaming interface for your code.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

node-streamify

Abandoned

Use a passthrough stream

import { PassThrough } from 'stream';

export myCoolFunction = () => {
  let stream = new PassThrough();
  asyncFunc((err, otherStream) => {
    otherStream.pipe(stream);
  });
}

Usage

const streamify = require('streamify');
const request   = require('request');

exports.doSomething = () => {
  let stream = streamify();

  request(url1, (err, res, body) => {
    // Do something with `body`.

    // Once the actual stream you want to return is ready,
    // call `stream.resolve()`.
    stream.resolve(request(url2));
  });

  // Your function can return back a stream!!
  return stream;
};

// Because `doSomething()` returns a stream, it can be piped.
exports.doSomething().pipe(anotherStream);

API

streamify([options])

Returns an instance of a stream. options can be

  • readable - Defaults to true.
  • writable - Defaults to true.

Stream#resolve(stream)

Must be called only once when the actual stream you are proxying to becomes available after an asynchronous operation.

Stream#unresolve()

Can be used to unbind a a resolved stream to later call resolve() again.

Stream#addSource(stream)

Add a source readable stream.

Stream#removeSource()

Remove previously added source stream.

Stream#addDest(stream)

Add a destination writable stream.

Stream#removeDest()

Remove a previously added destination stream.

Install

npm install streamify

Tests

Tests are written with mocha

npm test

