str

streamhut

by Miguel Mota
0.2.10

Stream your terminal to web without installing anything 🌐

Readme


logo


streamhut

Stream and send data, terminal to web and vice versa.

License Build Status Go Report Card GoDoc

Synopsis

  • Stream your terminal to anyone without installing anything.
  • Path names map to channels.
  • Anyone in the same channel can view what's streamed.
  • Easily self-host your own streamhut server.

Streamhut allows you to stream (pipe) realtime data from your terminal stdout/stderr to a web xterm UI or even to another terminal. It also allow you to quickly share data and files between devices.

As long as you have netcat which comes pre-installed in most *nix systems than you can use streamhut! If you can't install netcat, you may also use the streamhut CLI client.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This software is alpha quality and not production ready. Use at your own risk!

Demo

https://streamhut.io

Demo

Getting Started (without installing anything)

One liner to stream your terminal:

$ exec &> >(nc stream.ht 1337)

The above command pipes stdout and stderr of new bash shell to streamhut.

Stream to a custom channel name:

$ exec &> >(nc stream.ht 1337);echo \#mychannel

Example of streaming tail of file:

# terminal 1
$ cat > data.txt

# terminal 2
$ tail -F data.txt | nc stream.ht 1337

Stream the current date every second:

$ while true; do date; sleep 1; done | nc stream.ht 1337

Stream output of a program (delay is required to see share url):

$ (sleep 5; htop) | nc stream.ht 1337
# waits 5 seconds, and then send contents of program.

Example of piping a program to both stdout and streamhut:

$ (echo -n; sleep 5; htop) | tee >(nc stream.ht 1337)

Don't have netcat available? Pipe to a file descriptor with an open TCP connection:

$ exec 3<>/dev/tcp/stream.ht/1337 && head -1 <&3 && exec &> >(tee >(cat >&3))

Install

$ go get github.com/streamhut/streamhut

CLI

Example of using streamhut CLI:

Stream to server

Piping commands:

$ htop | streamhut

Add delay to see share url:

$ htop | streamhut -d 5

Open url in browser:

$ htop | streamhut -o

Stream to different server:

$ htop | streamhut -h example.com -p 1337

Stream to custom channel:

$ htop | streamhut -c mychannel

For more options, run streamhut --help

Run your own server:

$ streamhut server

Starting server...
HTTP/WebSocket port: 8080
TCP port: 1337

Run server with SSL/TLS:

$ mkcert localhost

$ sudo streamhut server --tls --tls-cert=localhost.pem --tls-key=localhost-key.pem -p 443

For more options, run streamhut server --help

Connecting to a channel

# terminal 1
$ streamhut connect -c mychannel

For more options, run streamhut connect --help

Docker

You can run streamhut as a Docker container:

$ docker pull streamhut/streamhut
$ docker run -e PORT=8080 -e TCP_PORT=1337 -p 8080:8080 -p 1337:1337 --restart unless-stopped streamhut/streamhut:latest

Self-host (docker one-liner)

One-liner to self-host using Docker:

docker run -p 8080:8080 -p 1337:1337 streamhut/streamhut

Test

make test

Development

Start server:

make start

Run migrations:

make migrate

Web App

The web app source code is found on https://github.com/streamhut/web.

FAQ

  • Q: How is the stream log data stored?

    • A: Currently it's stored in a local sqlite3 database. You can disable storage with the --no-storage flag, e.g. streamhut server --no-storage.

  • Q: What happened to the streamhut NPM module?

  • Q: Can the same channel be used more than once?

    • A: Yes! send #{channel} (ie #mychannel) as the first stream text to use that channel.

      Example:

      exec &> >(nc stream.ht 1337);echo \#mychannel

  • Q: What's the difference between stream.ht and streamhut.io?

    • A: The domain stream.ht is an alias for streamhut.io, meaning you can type stream.ht as the domain for convenience. Other aliases are streamhut.net and streamhut.org.

  • Q: What is the difference between exec > >(nc stream.ht 1337) 2>&1 and exec &> >(nc stream.ht 1337)

    • A: They are the same in that they both stream stdout and stderr to the server.

License

Released under the Apache 2.0 license.

