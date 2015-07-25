Provides implementations of "sketch" algorithms for real-time counting of stream data.
For an overview of the type of problems these algorithms solve, read The Britney Spears Problem and Wikipedia's article on Streaming algorithm.
The currently implemented algorithms include:
The source is available for download from GitHub. Alternatively, you can install using Node Package Manager (npm):
npm install streamcount
var streamcount = require('streamcount');
// Create a stream counter to track unique visitors with a 1% margin of error.
var uniques = streamcount.createUniquesCounter(0.01);
// Add some observations
uniques.add('user1');
uniques.add('user2');
uniques.add('user3');
uniques.add('user2');
// Prints 3.000274691735112
console.log(uniques.count());
// Create a stream counter to track the top 3 pages viewed on our site.
var pageCounts = streamcount.createViewsCounter(3);
// Add some observations
pageCounts.increment('/');
pageCounts.increment('/');
pageCounts.increment('/product1');
pageCounts.increment('/contact');
pageCounts.increment('/product3');
pageCounts.increment('/');
pageCounts.increment('/about');
pageCounts.increment('/about');
pageCounts.increment('/product2');
pageCounts.increment('/product1');
pageCounts.increment('/');
pageCounts.increment('/product1');
// Prints [ [ 4, '/' ], [ 3, '/product1' ], [ 2, '/about' ] ]
console.dir(pageCounts.getTopK());
Creates an object for tracking the approximate total number of unique IDs observed. A common example is estimating the number of unique visitors to a website. Returns a HyperLogLog object.
Arguments
Creates an object for tracking estimated top view counts for many unique IDs. A common example is tracking the most viewed products on a website. Returns a CountMinSketch object.
Arguments
Returns the serialized size of a uniques counter (HyperLogLog) object in bytes given a stdError. NOTE: The memory usage will be higher than this number since we serialize 32-bit integers but JavaScript uses 64-bit numbers.
Arguments
Returns the serialized size of a views counter (CountMinSketch) object in bytes given an errFactor and failRate. NOTE: This does not include the size of the serialized MinHeap which includes the size of each unique ID (up to a max of topEntryCount) plus 5 bytes overhead per entry. NOTE2: The memory usage will be higher than this number since we serialize 32-bit integers but JavaScript uses 64-bit numbers.
Arguments
Initializes a HyperLogLog object. Takes the same parameters as createUniquesCounter.
Example
var HyperLogLog = require('streamcount').HyperLogLog;
var uniques = new HyperLogLog();
Add a member to the set.
Arguments
Count the number of unique members in the set. Returns the estimated cardinality of the set.
Serializes this data structure to a binary buffer. Returns a binary Buffer holding the serialized form of this structure.
Static method to deserialize a binary buffer into a reconstituted HyperLogLog structure.
Arguments
Example
var uniques = HyperLogLog.deserialize(bufferData);
Merge another HyperLogLog structure of the same size into this one. This makes it possible to keep a local HyperLogLog object in memory on each webserver, and periodically serialize->send->deserialize->merge the results into a single count.
Arguments
Initializes a CountMinSketch object. Takes the same parameters as createViewsCounter.
Example
var CountMinSketch = require('streamcount').CountMinSketch;
var topten = new CountMinSketch(10);
Record an observation of the given key.
Arguments
Returns a sorted list of tuples containing the estimated frequency count and key for the maxEntries top observed members. Returns an array of length topEntryCount, containing arrays of length 2 where the first value is the estimated frequency count and the second value is the given key.
Serializes this data structure to a binary buffer. Returns a binary Buffer holding the serialized form of this structure.
Static method to deserialize a binary buffer into a reconstituted CountMinSketch structure.
Arguments
Example
var pageCounts = CountMinSketch.deserialize(bufferData);