Provides implementations of "sketch" algorithms for real-time counting of stream data.

For an overview of the type of problems these algorithms solve, read The Britney Spears Problem and Wikipedia's article on Streaming algorithm.

The currently implemented algorithms include:

HyperLogLog

Count-Min sketch

Download

The source is available for download from GitHub. Alternatively, you can install using Node Package Manager (npm):

npm install streamcount

Quick Example

var streamcount = require ( 'streamcount' ); var uniques = streamcount.createUniquesCounter( 0.01 ); uniques.add( 'user1' ); uniques.add( 'user2' ); uniques.add( 'user3' ); uniques.add( 'user2' ); console .log(uniques.count()); var pageCounts = streamcount.createViewsCounter( 3 ); pageCounts.increment( '/' ); pageCounts.increment( '/' ); pageCounts.increment( '/product1' ); pageCounts.increment( '/contact' ); pageCounts.increment( '/product3' ); pageCounts.increment( '/' ); pageCounts.increment( '/about' ); pageCounts.increment( '/about' ); pageCounts.increment( '/product2' ); pageCounts.increment( '/product1' ); pageCounts.increment( '/' ); pageCounts.increment( '/product1' ); console .dir(pageCounts.getTopK());

streamcount Documentation

Creates an object for tracking the approximate total number of unique IDs observed. A common example is estimating the number of unique visitors to a website. Returns a HyperLogLog object.

Arguments

stdError - (Optional) A value from (0-1) indicating the acceptable error rate. This controls the accuracy / memory usage tradeoff. 0.01 is the default.

Creates an object for tracking estimated top view counts for many unique IDs. A common example is tracking the most viewed products on a website. Returns a CountMinSketch object.

Arguments

topEntryCount - Maximum number of top entries to return view counts for. This is the maximum size of the array returned by getTopK().

errFactor - (Optional) The estimated view counts returned by getTopK() can be off by up to this percentage (0-1). This, combined with failRate, controls the accuracy / memory usage tradeoff. 0.002 is the default.

failRate - (Optional) The probability of getting the answer for a query completely wrong. From (0-1). This, combined with errFactor, controls the accuracy / memory usage tradeoff. 0.0001 is the default.

Returns the serialized size of a uniques counter (HyperLogLog) object in bytes given a stdError. NOTE: The memory usage will be higher than this number since we serialize 32-bit integers but JavaScript uses 64-bit numbers.

Arguments

stdError - Parameter to createUniquesCounter() to estimate storage requirements for.

Returns the serialized size of a views counter (CountMinSketch) object in bytes given an errFactor and failRate. NOTE: This does not include the size of the serialized MinHeap which includes the size of each unique ID (up to a max of topEntryCount) plus 5 bytes overhead per entry. NOTE2: The memory usage will be higher than this number since we serialize 32-bit integers but JavaScript uses 64-bit numbers.

Arguments

errFactor - Parameter to createViewsCounter() to estimate storage requirements for.

failRate - Parameter to createViewsCounter() to estimate storage requirements for.

HyperLogLog Documentation

Initializes a HyperLogLog object. Takes the same parameters as createUniquesCounter.

Example

var HyperLogLog = require ( 'streamcount' ).HyperLogLog; var uniques = new HyperLogLog();

add

Add a member to the set.

Arguments

key - String identifier to add to the set.

count

Count the number of unique members in the set. Returns the estimated cardinality of the set.

serialize

Serializes this data structure to a binary buffer. Returns a binary Buffer holding the serialized form of this structure.

Static method to deserialize a binary buffer into a reconstituted HyperLogLog structure.

Arguments

buffer - Binary buffer holding the serialized structure.

start - Starting offset of the structure in the buffer.

length - Length of the serialized structure in the buffer.

Example

var uniques = HyperLogLog.deserialize(bufferData);

merge

Merge another HyperLogLog structure of the same size into this one. This makes it possible to keep a local HyperLogLog object in memory on each webserver, and periodically serialize->send->deserialize->merge the results into a single count.

Arguments

hyperLogLog - The other HyperLogLog object to merge in.

CountMinSketch Documentation

Initializes a CountMinSketch object. Takes the same parameters as createViewsCounter.

Example

var CountMinSketch = require ( 'streamcount' ).CountMinSketch; var topten = new CountMinSketch( 10 );

increment

Record an observation of the given key.

Arguments

key - String identifier to increment the observation count for.

getTopK

Returns a sorted list of tuples containing the estimated frequency count and key for the maxEntries top observed members. Returns an array of length topEntryCount, containing arrays of length 2 where the first value is the estimated frequency count and the second value is the given key.

serialize

Serializes this data structure to a binary buffer. Returns a binary Buffer holding the serialized form of this structure.

Static method to deserialize a binary buffer into a reconstituted CountMinSketch structure.

Arguments

buffer - Binary buffer holding the serialized structure.

start - Starting offset of the structure in the buffer.

length - Length of the serialized structure in the buffer.

Example