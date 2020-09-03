Execute an async function per stream data event, pausing the stream when a concurrency limit is saturated. Inspired by async.queue, optimized for streams.
Supports promises and callbacks.
npm install stream-worker
Requiring:
var streamWorker = require('stream-worker');
Promise style:
function doWork(data){
/* ... do some work with data ... */
return Promise.resolve();
}
streamWorker(stream, doWork, {promises : true, concurrency : 10})
.then(function() {
/* ... the stream is exhausted and all workers are finished ... */
}, function(err) {
/* ... there was an error processing the stream ... */
})
Callback style:
function doWork(data, done){
/* ... do some work with data ... */
return done(err);;
}
streamWorker(stream, doWork, {promises : false, concurrency :10},
function(err) {
/* ... the stream is exhauseted and all workers are finished ... */
}
);
streamWorker(stream, work, options, done)
Where options is an object with 2 optional parameters:
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|promises
|false
|true if you want to use the above promises style
|concurrency
|10
|specifies how many concurrent workers you want doing work in the stream
And done is a callback function if you use the callback workflow.