Execute an async function per stream data event, pausing the stream when a concurrency limit is saturated. Inspired by async.queue, optimized for streams.

Supports promises and callbacks.

The Basics

npm install stream-worker

Requiring:

var streamWorker = require ( 'stream-worker' );

Promise style:

function doWork ( data ) { return Promise .resolve(); } streamWorker(stream, doWork, { promises : true , concurrency : 10 }) .then( function ( ) { }, function ( err ) { })

Callback style:

function doWork ( data, done ) { return done(err);; } streamWorker(stream, doWork, { promises : false , concurrency : 10 }, function ( err ) { } );

Signature

streamWorker(stream, work, options, done)

Where options is an object with 2 optional parameters:

Parameter Default Description promises false true if you want to use the above promises style concurrency 10 specifies how many concurrent workers you want doing work in the stream

And done is a callback function if you use the callback workflow.