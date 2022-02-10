openbase logo
Full featured CSV parser with simple api and tested against large datasets.

Readme

CSV packages for Node.js and the web

This project provides CSV generation, parsing, transformation and serialization for Node.js.

It has been tested and used by a large community over the years and should be considered reliable. It provides every option you would expect from an advanced CSV parser and stringifier.

Project structure

This repository is a monorepo managed using Lerna. There are 5 packages managed in this codebase, even though we publish them to NPM as separate packages:

Documentation

The full documentation for the current version is available here.

Features

  • Extends the native Node.js transform stream API
  • Simplicity with the optional callback and sync API
  • Support for ECMAScript modules and CommonJS
  • Large documentation, numerous examples and full unit test coverage
  • Few dependencies, in many cases zero dependencies
  • Node.js support from version 8 to latest
  • Mature project with more than 10 years of history

License

Licensed under the MIT License.

Contributors

The project is sponsored by Adaltas, an Big Data consulting firm based in Paris, France.

