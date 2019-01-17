openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sts

stream-to-string

by Jason Pincin
1.2.0 (see all)

Pipe a stream into a string, collect value with callback or promise

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stream-to-string

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status

Pipe a stream into a string, collect value with callback or promise

example

var toString = require('..'),
    through2 = require('through2'),
    stream   = through2()

toString(stream, function (err, msg) {
    console.log(msg)
})

# or with promises
toString(stream).then(function (msg) {
    console.log(msg)
})

stream.write('this is a')
stream.write(' test')
stream.end()

api

var toString = require('stream-to-string')

toString(stream[, enc][, cb])

Collects stream data into a string. Accepts an optional encoding argument used when converting the stream. Executes optional callback with err, string. Returns a promise.

testing

npm test [--dot | --spec] [--coverage | --grep=pattern]

Specifying --dot or --spec will change the output from the default TAP style. Specifying --coverage will print a text coverage summary to the terminal after tests have ran, while --pattern will only run the test files that match the given pattern.

Open an html coverage report with npm run view-cover.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial