Pipe a stream into a string, collect value with callback or promise

example

var toString = require ( '..' ), through2 = require ( 'through2' ), stream = through2() toString(stream, function ( err, msg ) { console .log(msg) }) # or with promises toString(stream).then( function ( msg ) { console .log(msg) }) stream.write( 'this is a' ) stream.write( ' test' ) stream.end()

api

var toString = require ( 'stream-to-string' )

Collects stream data into a string. Accepts an optional encoding argument used when converting the stream. Executes optional callback with err, string . Returns a promise.

testing

npm test [--dot | --spec] [--coverage | --grep=pattern]

Specifying --dot or --spec will change the output from the default TAP style. Specifying --coverage will print a text coverage summary to the terminal after tests have ran, while --pattern will only run the test files that match the given pattern.