Pipe a stream into a string, collect value with callback or promise
var toString = require('..'),
through2 = require('through2'),
stream = through2()
toString(stream, function (err, msg) {
console.log(msg)
})
# or with promises
toString(stream).then(function (msg) {
console.log(msg)
})
stream.write('this is a')
stream.write(' test')
stream.end()
var toString = require('stream-to-string')
Collects stream data into a string. Accepts an optional encoding argument used when converting the stream. Executes optional callback with
err, string. Returns a promise.
npm test [--dot | --spec] [--coverage | --grep=pattern]
Specifying
--dot or
--spec will change the output from the default TAP style.
Specifying
--coverage will print a text coverage summary to the terminal after
tests have ran, while
--pattern will only run the test files that match the given
pattern.
Open an html coverage report with
npm run view-cover.