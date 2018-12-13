Support this package

Please support this package by starring it on Github

Stream To Mongo DB

stream-to-mongo-db allows you to stream objects directly into a MongoDB databases, using a read stream (an a S3 file, local file, a Web API or even another MongoDB database). The best thing about this package is it allows you to control the size of the batch before issuing a write to mongo - see CONFIG

SUPPORTED NODE VERSIONS

This package supports Node.js versions 8+ . If you require another version to be supported, please raise an issue.

USAGE

npm i stream-to-mongo-db

EXAMPLES

Example 1: Stream from another MongoDB database

const MongoClient = require ( 'mongodb' ).MongoClient; const streamToMongoDB = require ( 'stream-to-mongo-db' ).streamToMongoDB; const inputDBConfig = { dbURL : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/yourInputDBHere' , collection : 'yourCollectionHere' }; const outputDBConfig = { dbURL : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/streamToMongoDB' , collection : 'devTestOutput' }; MongoClient.connect(inputDBConfig.dbURL, (error, db) => { if (error) { throw error; } const writableStream = streamToMongoDB(outputDBConfig); const stream = db.collection(inputDBConfig.collection).find().stream(); stream.pipe(writableStream); stream.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'done!' ); db.close(); }); });

Example 1.2: Using Mongoose

const streamToMongoDB = require ( 'stream-to-mongo-db' ).streamToMongoDB; const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const connection = mongoose.connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/streamToMongoDB' ); const MyModel = mongoose.model( 'ModelName' , mySchema); const outputDBConfig = { dbURL : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/streamToMongoDB' , collection : 'devTestOutput' }; const writableStream = streamToMongoDB(outputDBConfig); const stream = MyModel.find().lean().stream(); stream.pipe(writableStream); stream.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'done!' ); connection.close(); });

This example gets even more powerful when you want to transform the input data before writing it to the writableStream:

[...] const stream = MyModel.find().lean().stream({ transform : ( doc ) => { doc.whoIsAwesome = 'StreamToMongoDBIsAwesome' ; } }); stream.pipe(writableStream); stream.on( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'done!' ); connection.close(); });

Example 2: Stream from an S3 file using AWS-SDK

const streamToMongoDB = require ( 'stream-to-mongo-db' ).streamToMongoDB; const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); const JSONStream = require ( 'JSONStream' ); const s3 = new AWS.S3(); const params = { Bucket : 'myBucket' , Key : 'myJsonData.json' }; const outputDBConfig = { dbURL : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/streamToMongoDB' , collection : 'devTestOutput' }; const writableStream = streamToMongoDB(outputDBConfig); s3.getObject(params).createReadStream() .pipe(JSONStream.parse( '*' )) .pipe(writableStream);

Example 3: Stream from a Web API

const streamToMongoDB = require ( 'stream-to-mongo-db' ).streamToMongoDB; const request = require ( 'request' ); const JSONStream = require ( 'JSONStream' ); const outputDBConfig = { dbURL : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/streamToMongoDB' , collection : 'devTestOutput' }; const writableStream = streamToMongoDB(outputDBConfig); request( 'www.pathToYourApi.com/endPoint' ) .pipe(JSONStream.parse( '*' )) .pipe(writableStream);

Example 4: Stream from a local file

const streamToMongoDB = require ( 'stream-to-mongo-db' ).streamToMongoDB; const JSONStream = require ( 'JSONStream' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const outputDBConfig = { dbURL : 'mongodb://localhost:27017/streamToMongoDB' , collection : 'devTestOutput' }; const writableStream = streamToMongoDB(outputDBConfig); fs.createReadStream( './myJsonData.json' ) .pipe(JSONStream.parse( '*' )) .pipe(writableStream);

CONFIG

dbURL [ REQUIRED - String ] The url to your db (including the db name) eg: mongodb://localhost:27017/streamToMongoDB

dbConnection [ OPTIONAL - Object ] An optional connection to mongodb (By default, stream-to-mongo-db will open a new mongo connection). When provided, dbUrl will be ignored.

collection [ REQUIRED - String ] The collection to stream to eg: myCollection

batchSize [ OPTIONAL [ default : 1 ] - Integer ] The number of documents consumed from the read stream before writing to mongodb This option defaults to 1 , i.e: write every object individually to mongoDB as it is received. This default is ideal if want to ensure every object is written as soon as possible without the possibility of losing any objects if the MongoDB connection is interrupted. However, in most cases, this is unnecessary, since writing every object individually will incur an additional I/O cost. You can change this option to, say 100 , which will batch these writes in 100's; allowing you to consume the stream must faster. eg: 100

insertOptions [ OPTIONAL [ default : { w : 1 } ] - Object ] MongoDB insert options This option defaults to { w : 1 } , i.e: requests acknowledgement that the write operation has propagated to the standalone mongod or the primary in a replica set eg: see mongo documentation for other options

CONTRIBUTION

Please feel free to fork, pull request, discuss, share your ideas and raise issues. Any feedback is welcome!

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Insipred by stream-to-mongo

LICENSE

MIT