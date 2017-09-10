openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
stm

stream-to-mongo

by Stanislas Marion
0.1.5 (see all)

Stream objects to a Mongo database

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

StreamToMongo

Stream objects straight into a MongoDB database.

Build Status

Install

npm install stream-to-mongo

Main usecase

Seeding a database from large HTTP response or JSON file.

Example

var request = require('request')
var parser = require('JSONStream').parse('rows.*.doc')
var options = { db: 'mongodb://localhost:27017/test-stream', collection: 'docs' }
var streamToMongo = require('stream-to-mongo')(options);

request('http://isaacs.couchone.com/registry/_all_docs')
  .pipe(parser)
  .pipe(streamToMongo);

Test

Needs a MongoDB instance running. make test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial