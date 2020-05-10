This package converts a Readable Stream into a Blob URL.
This package is used by WebTorrent.
npm install stream-to-blob-url
const toBlobURL = require('stream-to-blob-url')
const fs = require('fs')
const blobUrl = await toBlobURL(fs.createReadStream('file.txt'))
console.log(url)
Convert the Readable
stream into a W3C
Blob URL (
blob:...), optionally,
with the given
mimeType.
Returns a
Promise which resolves to a
string on success. Otherwise, rejects
with an
Error.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.