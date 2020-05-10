openbase logo
stream-to-blob-url

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
3.0.2 (see all)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

stream-to-blob-url travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Convert a Readable Stream to a Blob URL

Sauce Test Status

This package converts a Readable Stream into a Blob URL.

This package is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install stream-to-blob-url

usage

const toBlobURL = require('stream-to-blob-url')
const fs = require('fs')

const blobUrl = await toBlobURL(fs.createReadStream('file.txt'))
console.log(url)

api

promise = toBlobURL(stream, [mimeType], callback)

Convert the Readable stream into a W3C Blob URL (blob:...), optionally, with the given mimeType.

Returns a Promise which resolves to a string on success. Otherwise, rejects with an Error.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

