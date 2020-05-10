Convert a Readable Stream to a Blob URL

This package converts a Readable Stream into a Blob URL.

This package is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install stream-to-blob-url

usage

const toBlobURL = require ( 'stream-to-blob-url' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const blobUrl = await toBlobURL(fs.createReadStream( 'file.txt' )) console .log(url)

api

promise = toBlobURL(stream, [mimeType], callback)

Convert the Readable stream into a W3C Blob URL ( blob:... ), optionally, with the given mimeType .

Returns a Promise which resolves to a string on success. Otherwise, rejects with an Error .

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.