This package converts a Readable Stream into a Blob.
This package is used by WebTorrent.
npm install stream-to-blob
const streamToBlob = require('stream-to-blob')
const stream = new stream.Readable() // any Node.js readable stream
const blob = await streamToBlob(stream)
Convert the given readable stream,
stream, into a W3C
Blob. If
mimeType is provided, then the
Blob will have its mime type set to that value.
Returns a
Promise which resolves to a
Blob object on success. Otherwise, rejects with an
Error.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.