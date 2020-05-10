openbase logo
stb

stream-to-blob

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
2.0.1 (see all)

Convert a Readable Stream to a Blob

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

stream-to-blob travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Convert a Readable Stream to a Blob

Sauce Test Status

This package converts a Readable Stream into a Blob.

This package is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install stream-to-blob

usage

const streamToBlob = require('stream-to-blob')

const stream = new stream.Readable() // any Node.js readable stream
const blob = await streamToBlob(stream)

api

promise = streamToBlob(stream, [mimeType])

Convert the given readable stream, stream, into a W3C Blob. If mimeType is provided, then the Blob will have its mime type set to that value.

Returns a Promise which resolves to a Blob object on success. Otherwise, rejects with an Error.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

