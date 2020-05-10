Convert a Readable Stream to a Blob

This package converts a Readable Stream into a Blob.

This package is used by WebTorrent.

install

npm install stream-to-blob

usage

const streamToBlob = require ( 'stream-to-blob' ) const stream = new stream.Readable() const blob = await streamToBlob(stream)

api

promise = streamToBlob(stream, [mimeType])

Convert the given readable stream, stream , into a W3C Blob . If mimeType is provided, then the Blob will have its mime type set to that value.

Returns a Promise which resolves to a Blob object on success. Otherwise, rejects with an Error .

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.