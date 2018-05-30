stream-to-async-iterator provides a wrapper that implements
Symbol.asyncIterator. This will allow streams to be usable
as async iterables that can be used in for-await-of loops.
Supports node.js 4 and up.
$ npm install stream-to-async-iterator
The examples provides use async/await syntax for for-of loops. This assumes you are in an environment that natively
supports this new syntax, or that you use a tool such as Babel. In addition, for async iterators to work properly,
the
Symbol.asyncIterator symbol must be defined. Core-js or
babel-polyfill can both help with that.
Import the StreamToAsyncIterator class and pass the stream to its constructor. The iterator instance can be directly used in for-of contexts.
If the stream is in object mode, each iteration will produce the next object. See the node documentation for more information.
#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict';
require('core-js/es7/symbol');
const fs = require('fs');
const S2A = require('stream-to-async-iterator');
(async function() {
const readStream = fs.createReadStream(__filename);
for await (const chunk of new S2A(readStream)) {
console.log(chunk);
}
})();