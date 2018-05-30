openbase logo
stream-to-async-iterator

by Paul Sanchez
0.2.0 (see all)

ES async iterator wrapper for node streams

Readme

Stream To Async Iterator npm version Build Status

Overview

stream-to-async-iterator provides a wrapper that implements Symbol.asyncIterator. This will allow streams to be usable as async iterables that can be used in for-await-of loops.

Supports node.js 4 and up.

Installation

$ npm install stream-to-async-iterator

The examples provides use async/await syntax for for-of loops. This assumes you are in an environment that natively supports this new syntax, or that you use a tool such as Babel. In addition, for async iterators to work properly, the Symbol.asyncIterator symbol must be defined. Core-js or babel-polyfill can both help with that.

Usage

Import the StreamToAsyncIterator class and pass the stream to its constructor. The iterator instance can be directly used in for-of contexts.

If the stream is in object mode, each iteration will produce the next object. See the node documentation for more information.

#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict';
require('core-js/es7/symbol');
const fs = require('fs');
const S2A = require('stream-to-async-iterator');


(async function() {
    const readStream = fs.createReadStream(__filename);
    for await (const chunk of new S2A(readStream)) {
        console.log(chunk);
    }
})();

References

