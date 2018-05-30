Stream To Async Iterator

Overview

stream-to-async-iterator provides a wrapper that implements Symbol.asyncIterator . This will allow streams to be usable as async iterables that can be used in for-await-of loops.

Supports node.js 4 and up.

Installation

$ npm install stream-to- async -iterator

The examples provides use async/await syntax for for-of loops. This assumes you are in an environment that natively supports this new syntax, or that you use a tool such as Babel. In addition, for async iterators to work properly, the Symbol.asyncIterator symbol must be defined. Core-js or babel-polyfill can both help with that.

Usage

Import the StreamToAsyncIterator class and pass the stream to its constructor. The iterator instance can be directly used in for-of contexts.

If the stream is in object mode, each iteration will produce the next object. See the node documentation for more information.

; require ( 'core-js/es7/symbol' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const S2A = require ( 'stream-to-async-iterator' ); ( async function ( ) { const readStream = fs.createReadStream(__filename); for await ( const chunk of new S2A(readStream)) { console .log(chunk); } })();

