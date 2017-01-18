openbase logo
stream-to-array

by stream-utils
2.3.0 (see all)

Concatenate a readable stream's data into a single array.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

462K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Stream to Array

You may also be interested in:

API

var toArray = require('stream-to-array')

toArray([stream], [callback(err, arr)])

Returns all the data objects in an array. This is useful for streams in object mode if you want to just use an array.

var stream = new Stream.Readable()
toArray(stream, function (err, arr) {
  assert.ok(Array.isArray(arr))
})

If stream is not defined, it is assumed that this is a stream.

var stream = new Stream.Readable()
stream.toArray = toArray
stream.toArray(function (err, arr) {

})

If callback is not defined, then it returns a promise.

toArray(stream)
  .then(function (parts) {

  })

If you want to return a buffer, just use Buffer.concat(arr)

toArray(stream)
  .then(function (parts) {
    const buffers = parts
      .map(part => util.isBuffer(part) ? part : Buffer.from(part));
    return Buffer.concat(buffers);
  })

