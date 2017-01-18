Stream to Array

Concatenate a readable stream's data into a single array.

You may also be interested in:

raw-body for strings

API

var toArray = require ( 'stream-to-array' )

Returns all the data objects in an array. This is useful for streams in object mode if you want to just use an array.

var stream = new Stream.Readable() toArray(stream, function ( err, arr ) { assert.ok( Array .isArray(arr)) })

If stream is not defined, it is assumed that this is a stream.

var stream = new Stream.Readable() stream.toArray = toArray stream.toArray( function ( err, arr ) { })

If callback is not defined, then it returns a promise.

toArray(stream) .then( function ( parts ) { })

If you want to return a buffer, just use Buffer.concat(arr)