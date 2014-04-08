A rate limiter for Node.js streams.
This module exports two classes,
Throttle and
ThrottleGroup.
Throttle creates a single throttled stream, based on
stream.Transform. It accepts an
opts parameter with the following keys:
opts.rate is the throttling rate, in bytes per second.
opts.chunksize (optional) is the maximum chunk size into which larger writes are decomposed; the default is
opts.rate/10.
The
opts object may also contain options to be passed to the
stream.Transform constructor.
For example, the following code throttles stdin to stdout at 10 bytes per second:
process.stdin.pipe(new Throttle({rate: 10})).pipe(process.stdout)
ThrottleGroup allows the creation of a group of streams whose aggregate bandwidth is throttled. The constructor accepts the same
opts argument as for
Throttle. Call
throttle on a
ThrottleGroup object to create a new throttled stream belonging to the group.
For example, the following code creates two HTTP connections to
www.google.com:80, and throttles their aggregate (downstream) bandwidth to 10 KB/s:
var addr = { host: 'www.google.com', port: 80 };
var tg = new ThrottleGroup({rate: 10240});
var conn1 = net.createConnection(addr),
conn2 = net.createConnection(addr);
var thr1 = conn1.pipe(tg.throttle()),
thr2 = conn2.pipe(tg.throttle());
// Reads from thr1 and thr2 are throttled to 10 KB/s in aggregate
This package installs a
throttleproxy binary which implements a command-line utility for throttling connections. Run
throttleproxy -h for instructions.
Feel free to open an issue or send a pull request.
BSD-style. See the LICENSE file.
Copyright © 2013 Tiago Quelhas. Contact me at
<tiagoq@gmail.com>.