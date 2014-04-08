A rate limiter for Node.js streams.

API usage

This module exports two classes, Throttle and ThrottleGroup .

Throttle creates a single throttled stream, based on stream.Transform . It accepts an opts parameter with the following keys:

opts.rate is the throttling rate, in bytes per second.

is the throttling rate, in bytes per second. opts.chunksize (optional) is the maximum chunk size into which larger writes are decomposed; the default is opts.rate /10.

The opts object may also contain options to be passed to the stream.Transform constructor.

For example, the following code throttles stdin to stdout at 10 bytes per second:

process .stdin .pipe ( new Throttle ({ rate : 10 })) .pipe ( process .stdout )

ThrottleGroup allows the creation of a group of streams whose aggregate bandwidth is throttled. The constructor accepts the same opts argument as for Throttle . Call throttle on a ThrottleGroup object to create a new throttled stream belonging to the group.

For example, the following code creates two HTTP connections to www.google.com:80 , and throttles their aggregate (downstream) bandwidth to 10 KB/s:

var addr = { host: 'www.google.com' , port: 80 }; var tg = new ThrottleGroup({rate: 10240 }); var conn1 = net.createConnection(addr), conn2 = net.createConnection(addr); var thr1 = conn1.pipe(tg.throttle()), thr2 = conn2.pipe(tg.throttle());

Command line usage

This package installs a throttleproxy binary which implements a command-line utility for throttling connections. Run throttleproxy -h for instructions.

