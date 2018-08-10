An ES6/ES2015 Tagged String Literal tag that can interpolate Node.JS streams, strings and Promises that return either (or arrays of any of those) and produces a Node.JS stream. This allows you to join several Streams together with bits in between without having to buffer anything.

Written by Thomas Parslow (almostobsolete.net and tomparslow.co.uk) for IORad (iorad.com) and released with their kind permission.

Warning: will only run on newer versions of Node.JS (tested on 4.0.0 and above)

Install

npm install --save stream-template

Examples

const ST = require ( "stream-template" ); const data1 = fs.createReadStream( "data1.txt" ); const data2 = fs.createReadStream( "data2.txt" ); const output = ST `<html> 1: <pre> ${data1} </pre> 2: <pre> ${data2} </pre> </html>` ; output.pipe(process.stdout);

Can also accept arrays (items are concatenated, array items can be any of the supported types):

const ST = require ( "stream-template" ); const data = [ fs.createReadStream( "part1.txt" ), fs.createReadStream( "part2.txt" ) ]; const output = ST `Data follows: ${data} ` ; output.pipe(process.stdout);

And also Promises:

const ST = require ( "./stream-template" ); const fetch = require ( "node-fetch" ); const email = fetch( "https://api.github.com/users/almost" ) .then( r => r.json()) .then( profile => { return profile.email; }); const output = ST `<a href="mailto: ${email} ">Email</a>` ; output.pipe(process.stdout);

And of course regular strings work:

const output = ST `Hello by name is ${name} ` ; output.pipe(process.stdout);

I've shown each used seperated but you can do it all mixed together as well.

Encoding

By default strings are encoded as utf-8, you can change the encoding like this:

const ST = require ( "stream-template" ).encoding( "utf16le" );

Note that buffers and other streams are passed through as-is, the encoding only effects the template strings and interpolated strings.

Contributing

Fixed or improved stuff? Great! Send me a pull request through GitHub or get in touch on Twitter @almostobsolete or email at tom@almostobsolete.net