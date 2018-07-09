A tagged template literal utility for Node streams
Works in node.js and the browser, if streams are polyfilled.
This utility is a small tagged-template-literal function that enables interpolation of strings, numbers, Buffers, promises, and streams into a new stream.
This is highly useful when constructing stream templates that will be emitted by a server-side rendering service for instance. One example of such use-case is React's streamed SSR, where it's useful to combine its stream with other variables into an HTML output template.
yarn add stream-tag
# or
npm install stream-tag
const streamTag = require('stream-tag');
const stream = streamTag`
one
${'two'}
${3}
${Promise.resolve('four')}
${Promise.resolve(5)}
${Buffer.from('six')}
${streamTag`seven`}
`;
// This is what stream emits
const output = `
one
two
3
four
5
six
seven
`;
Can be called as a tagged template literal. Returns a stream emitting the template with all interpolations combined into the output.
Type:
string[]
Type:
Array<void | string | number | Buffer | ReadableStream | Promise>
Promises may only resolve to all other values in the array above.
After writing this I noticed that there's already the execellent stream-template library, which does about the same.
MIT