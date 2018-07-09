A tagged template literal utility for Node streams

Works in node.js and the browser, if streams are polyfilled.

This utility is a small tagged-template-literal function that enables interpolation of strings, numbers, Buffers, promises, and streams into a new stream.

This is highly useful when constructing stream templates that will be emitted by a server-side rendering service for instance. One example of such use-case is React's streamed SSR, where it's useful to combine its stream with other variables into an HTML output template.

Installation

yarn add stream-tag npm install stream-tag

Usage

const streamTag = require ( 'stream-tag' ); const stream = streamTag ` one ${ 'two' } ${ 3 } ${ Promise .resolve( 'four' )} ${ Promise .resolve( 5 )} ${Buffer. from ( 'six' )} ${streamTag `seven` } ` ; const output = ` one two 3 four 5 six seven ` ;

API

Can be called as a tagged template literal. Returns a stream emitting the template with all interpolations combined into the output.

templateStringArr

Type: string[]

interpolations

Type: Array<void | string | number | Buffer | ReadableStream | Promise>

Promises may only resolve to all other values in the array above.

Related

After writing this I noticed that there's already the execellent stream-template library, which does about the same.

Licence

MIT