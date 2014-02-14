A stream of streams in order to concatenate the contents of several streams

Installation

npm install --save stream-stream

Usage

A StreamStream is a special kind of transform stream to which you write readable streams. The contents of the readable streams will be concatenated in the order you wrote them.

var ss = require ( 'stream-stream' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var files = [ 'a.txt' , 'b.txt' , 'c.txt' ]; var stream = ss(); files.forEach( function ( f ) { stream.write(fs.createReadStream(f)); }); stream.end(); stream.pipe(process.stdout);

You can also add a separator between the contents of each stream by specifying a separator field in the options.

var mystream = new ss({ separator : '

' , separator : function ( cb ) { cb( '

' ); }, separator : function ( cb ) { cb(someReadableStream) } });

It is also possible to pipe() to this stream from a readable stream in objectMode.

Test

You can run the tests with npm test . You will need nodeunit

Contributing

Anyone is welcome to submit issues and pull requests

thanks to vanthome

