A stream of streams in order to concatenate the contents of several streams
npm install --save stream-stream
A StreamStream is a special kind of transform stream to which you write readable streams. The contents of the readable streams will be concatenated in the order you wrote them.
var ss = require('stream-stream');
var fs = require('fs');
var files = ['a.txt', 'b.txt', 'c.txt'];
var stream = ss();
files.forEach(function(f) {
stream.write(fs.createReadStream(f));
});
stream.end();
stream.pipe(process.stdout);
You can also add a separator between the contents of each stream by specifying a
separator
field in the options.
var mystream = new ss({
separator: '\n',
// if separator is a function, it will get called
// everytime the stream needs to insert a separator
separator: function(cb) {
cb('\n');
},
separator: function(cb) {
cb(someReadableStream)
}
});
It is also possible to
pipe() to this stream from a readable stream in objectMode.
You can run the tests with
npm test. You will need nodeunit
Anyone is welcome to submit issues and pull requests
thanks to vanthome
