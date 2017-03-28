A generator for (streams2) Readable streams, useful for testing or converting simple lazy functions into Readable streams, or just creating Readable streams without all the boilerplate.
var spigot = require("stream-spigot")
spigot.array(["ABCDEFG"]).pipe(process.stdout)
// ABCDEFG
spigot.array(["ABC", "DEF", "G"]).pipe(process.stdout)
// same as: (short form)
spigot(["ABC", "DEF", "G"]).pipe(process.stdout)
// ABCDEFG
// Create a stream out of a synchronous generator:
var count = 0
function gen() {
if (count++ < 5) {
return {val: count}
}
}
spigot.sync({objectMode: true}, gen).pipe(...)
/*
{val: 1}
{val: 2}
{val: 3}
{val: 4}
{val: 5}
*/
// Create a more traditional Readable stream:
var source = spigot({objectMode: true}, function () {
var self = this
iterator.next(function (err, value) {
if (err) return self.emit("error", err)
self.push(value)
})
})
source.pipe(...)
Create a Readable stream instance with the specified _read method. Your _read method should follow the normal stream.Readable _read syntax. (I.e. it should call
this.push(chunk))
Create a Readable stream instance that will emit each member of the specified array until it is consumed. Creates a copy of the given array and consumes that -- if this will cause memory issues, consider implementing your own _read function to consume your array.
Same as the above except provides a constructor for your Readable class. You can then create instances by using either
var source = new Spigot() or
var source = Spigot().
A manual version of the above to specify an array.
Create a readable instance providing a synchronous generator function. It will internally wrap your synchronous function as an async function.
Accepts standard readable-stream options.
MIT