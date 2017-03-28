Stream Spigot

A generator for (streams2) Readable streams, useful for testing or converting simple lazy functions into Readable streams, or just creating Readable streams without all the boilerplate.

var spigot = require ( "stream-spigot" ) spigot.array([ "ABCDEFG" ]).pipe(process.stdout) spigot.array([ "ABC" , "DEF" , "G" ]).pipe(process.stdout) spigot([ "ABC" , "DEF" , "G" ]).pipe(process.stdout) var count = 0 function gen ( ) { if (count++ < 5 ) { return { val: count } } } spigot.sync ({ objectMode: true }, gen ) .pipe ( ... ) /* { val: 1 } { val: 2 } { val: 3 } { val: 4 } { val: 5 } */ // Create a more traditional Readable stream: var source = spigot({objectMode: true }, function () { var self = this iterator.next ( function ( err , value ) { if ( err ) return self.emit (" error ", err ) self.push ( value ) }) }) source.pipe ( ... )

Usage

Create a Readable stream instance with the specified _read method. Your _read method should follow the normal stream.Readable _read syntax. (I.e. it should call this.push(chunk) )

Create a Readable stream instance that will emit each member of the specified array until it is consumed. Creates a copy of the given array and consumes that -- if this will cause memory issues, consider implementing your own _read function to consume your array.

var Spigot = spigot.ctor([options,], _read)

Same as the above except provides a constructor for your Readable class. You can then create instances by using either var source = new Spigot() or var source = Spigot() .

var Spigot = spigot.ctor([options,], array)

Same as the above except provides a constructor for your Readable class. You can then create instances by using either var source = new Spigot() or var source = Spigot() .

A manual version of the above to specify an array.

Create a readable instance providing a synchronous generator function. It will internally wrap your synchronous function as an async function.

Options

Accepts standard readable-stream options.

LICENSE

MIT