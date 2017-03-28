openbase logo
stream-spigot

by Bryce Baril
3.0.6 (see all)

A streams2 Readable stream generator, useful for testing.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.1K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stream Spigot

NPM

A generator for (streams2) Readable streams, useful for testing or converting simple lazy functions into Readable streams, or just creating Readable streams without all the boilerplate.

var spigot = require("stream-spigot")

spigot.array(["ABCDEFG"]).pipe(process.stdout)
// ABCDEFG

spigot.array(["ABC", "DEF", "G"]).pipe(process.stdout)
// same as: (short form)
spigot(["ABC", "DEF", "G"]).pipe(process.stdout)
// ABCDEFG


// Create a stream out of a synchronous generator:
var count = 0
function gen() {
  if (count++ < 5) {
    return {val: count}
  }
}

spigot.sync({objectMode: true}, gen).pipe(...)
/*
{val: 1}
{val: 2}
{val: 3}
{val: 4}
{val: 5}
*/


// Create a more traditional Readable stream:
var source = spigot({objectMode: true}, function () {
  var self = this
  iterator.next(function (err, value) {
    if (err) return self.emit("error", err)
    self.push(value)
  })
})

source.pipe(...)

Usage

spigot([options,] _read)

Create a Readable stream instance with the specified _read method. Your _read method should follow the normal stream.Readable _read syntax. (I.e. it should call this.push(chunk))

spigot([options, ], array)

Create a Readable stream instance that will emit each member of the specified array until it is consumed. Creates a copy of the given array and consumes that -- if this will cause memory issues, consider implementing your own _read function to consume your array.

var Spigot = spigot.ctor([options,], _read)

Same as the above except provides a constructor for your Readable class. You can then create instances by using either var source = new Spigot() or var source = Spigot().

var Spigot = spigot.ctor([options,], array)

Same as the above except provides a constructor for your Readable class. You can then create instances by using either var source = new Spigot() or var source = Spigot().

spigot.array([options, ], array)

A manual version of the above to specify an array.

spigot.sync([options,] fn)

Create a readable instance providing a synchronous generator function. It will internally wrap your synchronous function as an async function.

Options

Accepts standard readable-stream options.

LICENSE

MIT

