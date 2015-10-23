Automatic checking of the Stream implementations.
stream-spec instruments your stream to verify that it has correct behaviour.
All you need to do to test a stream is to wrap it with
stream-spec, and then pipe
some test data through it.
it's purpose it to make it easy to test user-land streams have correct behavour.
correct stream behaviour illustrated
correct stream behaviour explained
stream api design style
using stream-tester
var spec = require('stream-spec')
var tester = require('stream-tester')
spec(stream)
.through({strict: true})
.validateOnExit()
tester.createRandomStream(function () {
return 'line ' + Math.random() + '\n'
}, 1000)
.pipe(stream)
.pipe(tester.createPauseStream())
send 1000 random lines through the stream and check that it buffers on pause.
Stream
a
WritableStream must implement
write,
end,
destroy and emit
'drain' if it pauses,
and
'close' after the stream ends, or is destroyed.
If the stream is sync (does no io) it probably does not need to pause, so the
write() should never equal
false
spec(stream)
.writable()
.drainable()
.validateOnExit()
a
ReadableStream must emit
'data',
'end', and implement
destroy,
and
'close' after the stream ends, or is destroyed.
is strongly recommended to implement
pause and
resume
If the option
{strict: true} is passed, it means the stream is not allowed to emit
'data' or
'end' when the stream is paused.
If the option
{end: false} is passed, then end may not be emitted.
spec(stream)
.readable()
.pausable({strict: true})) //strict is optional.
.validateOnExit()
A
Stream that is both readable and writable, and where the input is processed and then emitted as output, more or less directly.
Example, zlib. contrast this with duplex stream.
when you call
pause() on a
ThroughStream, it should change it into a paused state on the writable side also,
and
write()===false. Calling
resume() should cause
'drain' to be emitted eventually.
If the option
{strict: true} is passed, it means the stream is not allowed to emit
'data' or
'end' when the stream is paused.
spec(stream)
.through({strict: true}) //strict is optional.
.validateOnExit()
A
Stream that is both readable and writable, but the streams go off to some other place or thing,
and are not coupled directly. The readable and writable side of a
DuplexStream each have their own pause state.
If the option
{strict: true} is passed, it means the stream is not allowed to emit
'data' or
'end' when the stream is paused.
spec(stream)
.duplex({strict: true})
.validateOnExit()
spec(stream, name) //use name as the name of the stream in error messages.
spec(stream, {
name: name, //same as above.
strict: true, //'data' nor 'end' may be emitted when paused.
error: true, //this stream *must* error.
error: false, //this stream *must not* error.
//if neither error: boolean option is passed, the stream *may* error.
})