Event emitter for watching text streams with regex patterns

Dan Motzenbecker, MIT License

@dcmotz

Intro

stream-snitch is a tiny Node module that allows you to match streaming data patterns with regular expressions. It's much like ... | grep , but for Node streams using native events and regular expression objects. It's also a good introduction to the benefits of streams if you're unconvinced or unintroduced.

Use Cases

The most obvious use case is scraping or crawling documents from an external source.

Typically you might buffer the incoming chunks from a response into a string buffer and then inspect the full response in the response's end callback.

For instance, if you had a function intended to download all image URLs embedded in a document:

function scrape ( url, fn, cb ) { http.get(url, function ( res ) { var data = '' ; res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { data += chunk }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { var rx = /<img.+src=["'](.+)['"].?>/gi , src; while (src = rx.exec(data)) fn(src); cb(); }); }); }

Of course, the response could be enormous and bloat your data buffer. What's worse is the response chunks could come slowly and you'd like to perform hundreds of these download tasks concurrently and get the job done as quickly as possible. Waiting for the entire response to finish negates part of the asynchronous benefits Node's model offers and mainly ignores the fact that the response is a stream object that represents the data in steps as they occur.

Here's the same task with stream-snitch:

function scrape ( url, fn, cb ) { http.get(url, function ( res ) { var snitch = new StreamSnitch( /<img.+src=["'](.+)['"].?>/gi ); snitch.on( 'match' , function ( match ) { fn(match[ 1 ]) }); res.pipe(snitch); res.on( 'end' , cb) }); }

The image download tasks (represented by fn ) can occur as sources are found without having to wait for a potentially huge or slow request to finish first. Since you specify native regular expressions, the objects sent to match listeners will contain capture group matches as the above demonstrates ( match[1] ).

For crawling, you could match href properties and recursively pipe their responses through more stream-snitch instances.

Here's another example (in CoffeeScript) from soundscrape that matches data from inline JSON:

scrape = (page, artist, title) -> http.get " #{ baseUrl } #{ artist } / #{ title or 'tracks?page=' + page } " , (res) -> snitch = new StreamSnitch /bufferTracks\.push\((\{.+?\})\)/g snitch[ if title then 'once' else 'on' ] 'match' , (match) -> download parse match[ 1 ] scrape ++page, artist, title unless ++trackCount % 10 res.pipe snitch

Usage

npm install stream-snitch

Create a stream-snitch instance with a search pattern, set a match callback, and pipe some data in:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), StreamSnitch = require ( 'stream-snitch' ), albumList = fs.createReadStream( './recently_played_(HUGE).txt' ), cosmicSnitch = new StreamSnitch( /^cosmic\sslop$/mgi ); cosmicSnitch.on( 'match' , console .log.bind( console )); albumList.pipe(cosmicSnitch);

For the lazy, you can even specify the match event callback in the instantiation:

var words = new StreamSnitch( /\s(\w+)\s/g , function ( m ) { });

Caveats

stream-snitch is simple internally and uses regular expressions for flexibility, rather than more efficient procedural parsing. The first consequence of this is that it only supports streams of text and will decode binary buffers automatically.

Since it offers support for any arbitrary regular expressions including capture groups and start / end operators, chunks are internally buffered and examined and discarded only when matches are found. When given a regular expression in multiline mode ( /m ), the buffer is cleared at the start of every newline.

stream-snitch will periodically clear its internal buffer if it grows too large, which could occur if no matches are found over a large amount of data or you use an overly broad capture. There is the chance that legitimate match fragments could be discarded when the water mark is reached unless you specify a large enough buffer size for your needs.

The default buffer size is one megabyte, but you can pass a custom size like this if you anticipate a very large capture size:

new StreamSnitch( /.../g , { bufferCap : 1024 * 1024 * 20 });

If you want to reuse a stream-snitch instance after one stream ends, you can manually call the clearBuffer() method.