Returns a transform stream that outputs data with 'needle' replaced with 'replacer'.

Features

Same API as String.replace()

Honors needles appearing on chunk boundaries.

Returns a Stream.Transform instance, whose output has some or all matches of a pattern in the stream's input replaced by a replacement. The pattern can be a string or a RegExp, and the replacement can be a string or a function to be called for each match. See String.prototype.replace() .

Examples

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var replace = require ( 'stream-replace' ); fs.createReadStream( 'data.txt' ) .pipe(replace( /foo/g , 'bar' )) .pipe(process.stdout);

var replace = require ( 'stream-replace' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer( function handler ( req, res ) { http.request( 'http://www.example.com/' , function onResponse ( response ) { response .pipe(replace( /example/ig , 'zombocom' )) .pipe(replace( /domain/ig , 'web page' )) .pipe(res); }).end(); }).listen( 3000 );

License

MIT