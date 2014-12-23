Returns a transform stream that outputs data with 'needle' replaced with 'replacer'.
String.replace()
streamReplace(regexp|substr, newSubStr|function)
Stream.Transform instance, whose output has some or all matches of a pattern in the stream's input replaced by a replacement. The pattern can be a string or a RegExp, and the replacement can be a string or a function to be called for each match. See
String.prototype.replace().
// Repalce all occurrences of 'foo' in 'data.txt' with 'bar',
// and output to stdout
var fs = require('fs');
var replace = require('stream-replace');
fs.createReadStream('data.txt')
.pipe(replace(/foo/g, 'bar'))
.pipe(process.stdout);
// Create a server listening on port 3000 that
// proxies www.example.com, and replaces
// 'example' with 'zombocom', and 'domain' with 'web page'
var replace = require('stream-replace');
var http = require('http');
http.createServer(function handler(req, res) {
http.request('http://www.example.com/', function onResponse(response) {
response
.pipe(replace(/example/ig, 'zombocom'))
.pipe(replace(/domain/ig, 'web page'))
.pipe(res);
}).end();
}).listen(3000);
