Generic interruptible "parser" mixin for Transform & Writable streams

This module offers the stream-parser mixin, which provides an easy-to-use API for parsing bytes from Writable and/or Transform stream instances. This module is great for implementing streaming parsers for standardized file formats.

For Writable streams, the parser takes control over the _write callback function. For Transform streams, the parser controls the _transform callback function.

Installation

$ npm install stream-parser

Example

Let's create a quick Transform stream subclass that utilizes the parser's _bytes() and _passthrough() functions to parse a theoretical file format that has an 8-byte header we want to parse, and then pass through the rest of the data.

var Parser = require ( 'stream-parser' ); var inherits = require ( 'util' ).inherits; var Transform = require ( 'stream' ).Transform; function MyParser ( ) { Transform.call( this ); this ._bytes( 8 , this .onheader); } inherits(MyParser, Transform); Parser(MyParser.prototype); MyParser.prototype.onheader = function ( buffer, output ) { var header = {}; header.type = buffer.readUInt32LE( 0 ); header.name = buffer.toString( 'utf8' , 4 ); this .emit( 'header' , header); this ._passthrough( Infinity ); }; var parser = new MyParser(); parser.on( 'header' , function ( header ) { console .error( 'got "header"' , header); }); process.stdin.pipe(parser).pipe(process.stdout);

Here's an example of manually creating a Transform stream and turning it into a "pass through" stream equivalent to the one built into node core:

var Parser = require ( 'stream-parser' ); var Transform = require ( 'stream' ).Transform; var p = new Transform(); Parser(p); p._passthrough( Infinity ); process.stdin.pipe(p).pipe(process.stdout);

See the test directory for some more example code in the test cases.

A list of known concrete implementations is here (send pull requests for more!):

API

The Parser stream mixin works with either Writable or Transform stream instances/subclasses. Provides a convenient generic "parsing" API:

_bytes(n, cb) - buffers "n" bytes and then calls "cb" with the "chunk" _skipBytes(n, cb) - skips "n" bytes and then calls "cb" when done

If you extend a Transform stream, then the _passthrough() function is also added:

_passthrough(n, cb) - passes through "n" bytes untouched and then calls "cb"

Buffers n bytes and then invokes cb once that amount has been collected.

Skips over the next n bytes and then invokes cb once that amount has been discarded.