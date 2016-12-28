This module offers the
stream-parser mixin, which provides an easy-to-use API
for parsing bytes from
Writable and/or
Transform stream instances. This module
is great for implementing streaming parsers for standardized file formats.
For
Writable streams, the parser takes control over the
_write callback
function. For
Transform streams, the parser controls the
_transform callback
function.
$ npm install stream-parser
Let's create a quick
Transform stream subclass that utilizes the parser's
_bytes() and
_passthrough() functions to parse a theoretical file format that
has an 8-byte header we want to parse, and then pass through the rest of the data.
var Parser = require('stream-parser');
var inherits = require('util').inherits;
var Transform = require('stream').Transform;
// create a Transform stream subclass
function MyParser () {
Transform.call(this);
// buffer the first 8 bytes written
this._bytes(8, this.onheader);
}
inherits(MyParser, Transform);
// mixin stream-parser into MyParser's `prototype`
Parser(MyParser.prototype);
// invoked when the first 8 bytes have been received
MyParser.prototype.onheader = function (buffer, output) {
// parse the "buffer" into a useful "header" object
var header = {};
header.type = buffer.readUInt32LE(0);
header.name = buffer.toString('utf8', 4);
this.emit('header', header);
// it's usually a good idea to queue the next "piece" within the callback
this._passthrough(Infinity);
};
// now we can *use* it!
var parser = new MyParser();
parser.on('header', function (header) {
console.error('got "header"', header);
});
process.stdin.pipe(parser).pipe(process.stdout);
Here's an example of manually creating a
Transform stream and turning it into a
"pass through" stream equivalent to the one built into node core:
var Parser = require('stream-parser');
var Transform = require('stream').Transform;
// create a Transform instance and extend it with "stream-parser"
var p = new Transform();
Parser(p);
// pass through `Infinity` bytes... forever...
p._passthrough(Infinity);
// now `p` is equivalent to a stream.PassThrough instance
process.stdin.pipe(p).pipe(process.stdout);
See the
test directory for some more example code in the test cases.
A list of known concrete implementations is here (send pull requests for more!):
The
Parser stream mixin works with either
Writable or
Transform stream
instances/subclasses. Provides a convenient generic "parsing" API:
_bytes(n, cb) - buffers "n" bytes and then calls "cb" with the "chunk"
_skipBytes(n, cb) - skips "n" bytes and then calls "cb" when done
If you extend a
Transform stream, then the
_passthrough() function is also
added:
_passthrough(n, cb) - passes through "n" bytes untouched and then calls "cb"
Buffers
n bytes and then invokes
cb once that amount has been collected.
Skips over the next
n bytes and then invokes
cb once that amount has been
discarded.
Passes through
n bytes to the readable side of this stream untouched,
then invokes
cb once that amount has been passed through. This function is only defined
when stream-parser is extending a
Transform stream.