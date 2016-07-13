Stream Meter

Stream Meter is a... uh, meter for streams.

It is a streams2 Transform stream that passes through content, but counts the number of bytes it forwards.

However, give it a size in bytes and it will abort as soon as that threshold is passed. This is useful for capping your hyperquest or http/https clients or servers content size.

npm install stream-meter

Examples:

var meter = require ( "stream-meter" ) var m = meter() process.stdin.pipe(m).pipe(process.stdout) setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log(m.bytes) }, 2000 ) process.stdin.pipe(meter( 1024 )).pipe(process.stdout) var m = meter( 1024 ) m.on( "error" , function ( e ) { console .log(e.message) }) process.stdin.pipe(m).pipe(process.stdout)

var hyperquest = require ( "hyperquest" ) var req = hyperquest( "https://raw.github.com/mranney/node_redis/master/index.js" ) var meter = require ( "stream-meter" )( 1024 ) meter.on( "error" , function ( e ) { console .log(e.message) console .log( "Read %s bytes" , meter.bytes) }) req.pipe(meter).pipe(process.stderr)

$ node hypermeter.js 2> /dev/null Stream exceeded specified max of 1024 bytes. Read 7377 bytes

Usage

var meter = require ( "stream-meter" ) var stream = meter(size) stream.on( "error" , function ( e ) { }) var size = stream.bytes

See test/index.js for additional examples.

Options

size

Size (in bytes) to trigger the stream to abort. It will complete whatever frame it aborted in, so the size streamed will still be >= size but no more than size + highWaterMark

Properties

bytes

Number of bytes handled and passed through the meter.

LICENSE

MIT