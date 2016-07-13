Stream Meter is a... uh, meter for streams.
It is a streams2 Transform stream that passes through content, but counts the number of bytes it forwards.
However, give it a size in bytes and it will abort as soon as that threshold is passed. This is useful for capping your hyperquest or http/https clients or servers content size.
npm install stream-meter
Examples:
var meter = require("stream-meter")
// make an un-capped meter
var m = meter()
process.stdin.pipe(m).pipe(process.stdout)
setTimeout(function () {
// Log how much we saw in a couple seconds.
console.log(m.bytes)
}, 2000)
// this will abort (with an Error) in the frame where 1024 bytes is reached
process.stdin.pipe(meter(1024)).pipe(process.stdout)
// create a 1024 byte-capped meter
var m = meter(1024)
m.on("error", function (e) {
// log the error but don't kill the process
console.log(e.message)
})
process.stdin.pipe(m).pipe(process.stdout)
var hyperquest = require("hyperquest")
var req = hyperquest("https://raw.github.com/mranney/node_redis/master/index.js")
var meter = require("stream-meter")(1024)
meter.on("error", function (e) {
console.log(e.message)
console.log("Read %s bytes", meter.bytes)
})
req.pipe(meter).pipe(process.stderr)
$ node hypermeter.js 2> /dev/null
Stream exceeded specified max of 1024 bytes.
Read 7377 bytes
var meter = require("stream-meter")
var stream = meter(size)
stream.on("error", function (e) {
// handle the meter aborting the stream
})
// read the bytes processed by the meter and passed through to any subsequent streams.
var size = stream.bytes
See test/index.js for additional examples.
Size (in bytes) to trigger the stream to abort. It will complete whatever frame it aborted in, so the size streamed will still be >= size but no more than size + highWaterMark
Number of bytes handled and passed through the meter.
MIT