stream-json is a micro-library of node.js stream components with minimal dependencies for creating custom data processors oriented on processing huge JSON files while requiring a minimal memory footprint. It can parse JSON files far exceeding available memory. Even individual primitive data items (keys, strings, and numbers) can be streamed piece-wise. Streaming SAX-inspired event-based API is included as well.

Available components:

Streaming JSON Parser. It produces a SAX-like token stream. Optionally it can pack keys, strings, and numbers (controlled separately). The main module provides helpers to create a parser.

Filters to edit a token stream: Pick selects desired objects. It can produces multiple top-level objects just like in JSON Streaming protocol. Don't forget to use StreamValues when picking several subobjects! Replace substitutes objects with a replacement. Ignore removes objects. Filter filters tokens maintaining stream's validity.

Streamers to produce a stream of JavaScript objects. StreamValues can handle a stream of JSON objects. Useful to stream objects selected by Pick , or generated by other means. It supports JSON Streaming protocol, where individual values are separated semantically (like in "{}[]" ), or with white spaces (like in "true 1 null" ). StreamArray takes an array of objects and produces a stream of its components. It streams array components individually taking care of assembling them automatically. Created initially to deal with JSON files similar to Django-produced database dumps. Only one top-level array per stream is valid! StreamObject takes an object and produces a stream of its top-level properties. Only one top-level object per stream is valid!

Essentials: Assembler interprets a token stream creating JavaScript objects. Disassembler produces a token stream from JavaScript objects. Stringer converts a token stream back into a JSON text stream. Emitter reads a token stream and emits each token as an event. It can greatly simplify data processing.

Utilities: emit() makes any stream component to emit tokens as events. withParser() helps to create stream components with a parser. Batch batches items into arrays to simplify their processing. Verifier reads a stream and verifies that it is a valid JSON. Utf8Stream sanitizes multibyte utf8 text input.

Special helpers: JSONL AKA JSON Lines AKA NDJSON: jsonl/Parser parses a JSONL file producing objects similar to StreamValues . Useful when we know that individual items can fit in memory. Generally it is faster than the equivalent combination of Parser({jsonStreaming: true}) + StreamValues . jsonl/Stringer produces a JSONL file from a stream of JavaScript objects. Generally it is faster than the equivalent combination of Disassembler + Stringer .



All components are meant to be building blocks to create flexible custom data processing pipelines. They can be extended and/or combined with custom code. They can be used together with stream-chain to simplify data processing.

This toolkit is distributed under New BSD license.

Introduction

const {chain} = require ( 'stream-chain' ); const {parser} = require ( 'stream-json' ); const {pick} = require ( 'stream-json/filters/Pick' ); const {ignore} = require ( 'stream-json/filters/Ignore' ); const {streamValues} = require ( 'stream-json/streamers/StreamValues' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const zlib = require ( 'zlib' ); const pipeline = chain([ fs.createReadStream( 'sample.json.gz' ), zlib.createGunzip(), parser(), pick({ filter : 'data' }), ignore({ filter : /\b_meta\b/i }), streamValues(), data => { const value = data.value; return value && value.department === 'accounting' ? data : null ; } ]); let counter = 0 ; pipeline.on( 'data' , () => ++counter); pipeline.on( 'end' , () => console .log( `The accounting department has ${counter} employees.` ));

See the full documentation in Wiki.

Companion projects:

stream-csv-as-json streams huge CSV files in a format compatible with stream-json : rows as arrays of string values. If a header row is used, it can stream rows as objects with named fields.

Installation

npm install --save stream-json

Use

The whole library is organized as a set of small components, which can be combined to produce the most effective pipeline. All components are based on node.js streams, and events. They implement all required standard APIs. It is easy to add your own components to solve your unique tasks.

The code of all components is compact and simple. Please take a look at their source code to see how things are implemented, so you can produce your own components in no time.

Obviously, if a bug is found, or a way to simplify existing components, or new generic components are created, which can be reused in a variety of projects, don't hesitate to open a ticket, and/or create a pull request.

Release History