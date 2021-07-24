Get the file type by inspecting a stream.
import fs from 'node:fs'
import FileType from 'stream-file-type'
const input = fs.createReadStream('cat.jpg')
const detector = new FileType()
// Listen for event...
detector.on('file-type', (fileType) => {
if (fileType === null) {
console.log(`The mime type of "cat.jpg" could not be determined`)
} else {
console.log(`The file "cat.jpg" has the "${fileType.mime}" mime type`)
}
})
// ...or get a Promise
detector.fileTypePromise().then((fileType) => {
if (fileType === null) {
console.log(`The mime type of "cat.jpg" could not be determined`)
} else {
console.log(`The file "cat.jpg" has the "${fileType.mime}" mime type`)
}
})
input.pipe(detector).resume()
new FileType() => DuplexStream
Returns a new
DuplexStream that will detect the file type of the content passing thru. All the data is passed as-is right thru the stream, and can be further piped to another destination.
When enough bytes have come thru to determine the file type (currently 4100) the event
file-type will be emitted with the result of the detection. The result will either be
null or an object with
ext and
mime.
ext - One of the supported file types
mime - The MIME type
FileType#fileTypePromise() => Promise
Returns a
Promise of the detected file type. If the
file-type event has already been emitted, the promise will be resolved with the result, otherwise the promise will be resolved when the file-type is detected.