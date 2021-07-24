Stream File Type

Get the file type by inspecting a stream.

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs' import FileType from 'stream-file-type' const input = fs.createReadStream( 'cat.jpg' ) const detector = new FileType() detector.on( 'file-type' , (fileType) => { if (fileType === null ) { console .log( `The mime type of "cat.jpg" could not be determined` ) } else { console .log( `The file "cat.jpg" has the " ${fileType.mime} " mime type` ) } }) detector.fileTypePromise().then( ( fileType ) => { if (fileType === null ) { console .log( `The mime type of "cat.jpg" could not be determined` ) } else { console .log( `The file "cat.jpg" has the " ${fileType.mime} " mime type` ) } }) input.pipe(detector).resume()

API

new FileType() => DuplexStream

Returns a new DuplexStream that will detect the file type of the content passing thru. All the data is passed as-is right thru the stream, and can be further piped to another destination.

When enough bytes have come thru to determine the file type (currently 4100) the event file-type will be emitted with the result of the detection. The result will either be null or an object with ext and mime .

ext - One of the supported file types

- One of the supported file types mime - The MIME type

FileType#fileTypePromise() => Promise