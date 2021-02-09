StreamFile

Handy class / XHR wrapper for streaming large files from the web. Supports chunking and seeking within large files using the HTTP 'Range' header.

Copyright 2013-2021 by Brion Vibber brion@pobox.com. Provided under MIT license.

https://github.com/brion/stream-file

0.3.0 - 2021-02-09

Remove old IE-specific code paths

Remove Promise shim; native Promise or manual use of a shim is now required

0.2.4 - 2019-02-15

Allow non-progressive download path if progressive: false passed in options. This works around rare data corruption issues with binary string, but won't return data until each chunk is complete.

passed in options.

0.2.3 - 2017-12-08

Fix for reading last chunk of blob URLs in Safari.

0.2.2 - 2017-12-05

Fixed incorrect whitespace scrubbing on headers

0.2.1 - 2017-11-09

Fixed incorrect variable name in abort handling.

0.2.0 - 2017-04-23

Added readBytes() method allowing copying directly into a byte array such as an emscripten heap subarray.

method allowing copying directly into a byte array such as an emscripten heap subarray. Breaking API changes: Drop cancelToken scheme in favor of abort() method.



0.1.5 - 2017-03-17

prefer binary string over MSStream on IE 11 for now (MSStream backend does not maintain readahead buffer across boundaries)

0.1.4 - 2017-03-16

fixes for MSStream detection on IE

0.1.3 - 2017-03-01

fixes for stream.buffering prop with cancelToken usage

0.1.2 - 2017-01-27

fix for end-of-file edge cases

0.1.1 - 2017-01-26

fix for failure on very short files

0.1.0 - 2016-10-02

initial npm release

todo:

add Fetch backend

add node CLI/server backend

track down some bugs with end of file and buffering

Requirements

stream-file depends on the ES6 Promise class; you can use a polyfill such as es6-promise when deploying to older browsers.

Usage

Example

Module setup and constructor:

var StreamFile = require ( 'stream-file' ); var stream = new StreamFile({ url : 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/9/94/Folgers.ogv' , chunkSize : 1 * 1024 * 1024 , cacheSize : 32 * 1024 * 1024 });

ES5 with Promises:

function demo ( stream ) { return stream.load().then( function ( ) { console .log(stream.seekable ? 'stream is seekable' : 'stream is not seekable' ); console .log( 'stream length' , stream.length); console .log( 'stream headers' , stream.headers); return stream.seek( 1024 ); }).then( function ( ) { return stream.read( 65536 ); }).then( function ( buffer ) { console .log( 'read buffer with ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes' ); console .log(stream.eof ? 'at eof' : 'not at eof' ); console .log(stream.buffered); stream.close(); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log( 'failed' , err) }); }

ES7 async syntax:

async function demo ( stream ) { try { await stream.load(); console .log(stream.seekable ? 'stream is seekable' : 'stream is not seekable' ); console .log( 'stream length' , stream.length); console .log( 'stream headers' , stream.headers); await stream.seek( 1024 ); let buffer = await stream.read( 65536 ); console .log( 'read buffer with ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes' ); console .log(stream.eof ? 'at eof' : 'not at eof' ); console .log(stream.buffered); stream.close(); } catch (err) { console .log( 'failed' , err) } }

Reading asynchronously

The read() method waits for the requested amount of data to be available, or end-of-file to be reached, and passes back an ArrayBuffer.

ES5 syntax with Promises:

function readAsArrayBufferAsync ( stream ) { return stream.read( 1024 ).then( function ( buffer ) { console .log( 'read ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes' ); }) }

ES7 async syntax:

async function readAsArrayBufferAsync ( stream ) { let buffer = await stream.read( 1024 ); console .log( 'read ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes' ); }

Buffering ahead

To ensure data is buffered and available without reading it yet, call buffer() :

ES5 syntax with Promises:

function doBufferAsync ( stream ) { return stream.buffer( 1024 ).then( function ( nbytes ) { console .log(nbytes + ' bytes ready to read' ); }); }

ES7 async syntax:

async function doBufferAsync ( stream ) { let nbytes = await stream.buffer( 1024 ); console .log(nbytes + ' bytes ready to read' ); }

Reading synchronously

If you already have enough data buffered, you can work synchronously with that data by reading chunks of data with readSync() :

function readAsArrayBufferSync ( stream ) { var available = stream.buffer( 1024 ); var buffer = stream.readSync(available); console .log( 'read ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes' ); }

If you're going to copy the result directly into a larger byte array such as an emscripten heap or WebAssembly memory, you can avoid an intermediate copy with readBytes() by reading from the StreamFile's buffers directly into the target array.

ES5 syntax with Promises:

function readIntoByteArray ( stream ) { var buflen = 1024 ; var bufptr = Module._malloc(buflen); var data = Module.HEAPU8.subarray(ptr, ptr + buflen); var nbytes = stream.readBytes(data); console .log( 'read ' + nbytes + ' bytes' ); Module._process_my_data(bufptr, nbytes); Module._free(bufptr); }

Cancellation

The load() , buffer() , read() , and seek() calls may be canceled by calling abort() . Further reads or seeks may then be triggered at will.

Note that earlier versions used a per-call "cancellation token" argument, which has been dropped as of 0.2.0 since cancelable Promises have not been standardized and the use cases are actually simple enough not to need it.

This can be used to implement a timeout, or otherwise cancel something:

ES5 with Promises:

function readWithTimeout ( stream ) { var timeout = setTimeout( function ( ) { stream.abort(); }, 5000 ); return stream.read( 65536 ).then( function ( buffer ) { clearTimeout(timeout); doSomething(buffer); }).catch( function ( err ) { if (err.name === 'AbortError' ) { console .log( 'Timeout!' ); } else { console .log(err); } }); }

ES7 async syntax:

async function readWithTimeout ( stream ) { let timeout = setTimeout( () => { stream.abort(); }, 5000 ); try { let buffer = await stream.read( 65536 ); clearTimeout(timeout); doSomething(buffer); } catch (err) { if (err.name === 'AbortError' ) { console .log( 'Timeout!' ); } else { console .log(err); } } }

API

Constructor options

Pass the constructor an object with various properties:

url: string (required)

the URL to load

chunkSize: number

optional size to chunk loads in, in bytes

defaults to 1MB

cacheSize: number

optional max size for in-memory buffer

defaults to 32MB

Properties

seekable: boolean

is underlying stream seekable?

length: number

total byte length of file/buffer, or -1 for unknown

offset: number

current byte offset of reader

eof: boolean

true if reading reached end of file

loaded: boolean

did load() complete?

loading: boolean

is load() running?

buffering: boolean

is buffer() or read() running?

seeking: boolean

is seek() running?

Methods

load(): Promise

start loading the URL and buffering data

while running, loading will be true

will be true on completion, loaded will be true

bytesAvailable(max:number=Infinity): number

count of available buffered bytes that can be read synchronously from the current position

may be 0!

pass optional 'max' parameter to reduce search time within cache if you only care about hitting a certain number

seek(offset): Promise

seek to the target offset from the beginning of the file

invalid if stream not seekable

invalid if currently loading, seeking, or buffering

may change offset , eof state

buffer(nbytes:number): Promise

wait until at least nbytes are available in the buffer or eof

while running, buffering will be true

read(nbytes): Promise

wait until nbytes are available or eof, read the data, then return a buffer via Promise

if eof is reached, will return fewer -- even 0

readSync(nbytes): ArrayBuffer

read up to nbytes from buffer and return immediately

if less than nbytes are available due to eof or limited buffer, will return fewer -- even 0

may change offset, eof state

readBytes(dest:Uint8Array): Promise<number>

wait until up to dest.byteLength bytes are available or eof, read the data, and return the number of bytes actually read via Promise

if less than nbytes are available due to eof or limited buffer, will return fewer -- even 0

may change offset, eof state

readBytesSync(dest:Uint8Array): number

read up to dest.byteLength bytes into a bytes array and return immediately

returns the number of bytes actually read

if less than nbytes are available due to eof or limited buffer, will return fewer -- even 0

may change offset, eof state

abort()

cancel any active network operations but keep state live

close()

close resources and cancel all operations

Deployment

getting the module

npm install stream-file

browserify and webpack

The stream-file package is meant to be used in web client code via a package bundler such as browserify or webpack.

Although compiled to ES5, a few ECMAScript 2015 features are used such as the Promise class. If you're targeting older browser versions, you will need to convert the code to ES5 and add a Promise polyfill.

A pre-built bundle of the StreamFile class in available in the dist subdirectory.

node

CLI/server-side node will be supported in a future release.

Backends

Backend selection is automatic and cannot yet be overridden or plugged. There are currently two XMLHttpRequest-based backends for in-browser usage:

'moz-chunked-arraybuffer' for Firefox: progressive download via ArrayBuffer chunks

'binary string' for Safari, Chrome: progressive download via string chunks

The binary string backend uses more memory to buffer data.

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2021 Brion Vibber and other contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.