Handy class / XHR wrapper for streaming large files from the web. Supports chunking and seeking within large files using the HTTP 'Range' header.
Copyright 2013-2021 by Brion Vibber brion@pobox.com. Provided under MIT license.
https://github.com/brion/stream-file
0.3.0 - 2021-02-09
0.2.4 - 2019-02-15
progressive: false passed in options.
0.2.3 - 2017-12-08
0.2.2 - 2017-12-05
0.2.1 - 2017-11-09
0.2.0 - 2017-04-23
readBytes() method allowing copying directly into a byte array such as an emscripten heap subarray.
cancelToken scheme in favor of
abort() method.
0.1.5 - 2017-03-17
0.1.4 - 2017-03-16
0.1.3 - 2017-03-01
0.1.2 - 2017-01-27
0.1.1 - 2017-01-26
0.1.0 - 2016-10-02
todo:
stream-file depends on the ES6 Promise class; you can use a polyfill such as es6-promise when deploying to older browsers.
Module setup and constructor:
var StreamFile = require('stream-file');
var stream = new StreamFile({
url: 'https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/9/94/Folgers.ogv',
// Optional; max size of each download chunk
chunkSize: 1 * 1024 * 1024,
// Optional; total amount of in-memory cache
cacheSize: 32 * 1024 * 1024
});
ES5 with Promises:
function demo(stream) {
// load() opens up an HTTP request and gets some state info.
return stream.load().then(function() {
console.log(stream.seekable ? 'stream is seekable' : 'stream is not seekable');
console.log('stream length', stream.length);
console.log('stream headers', stream.headers);
// seek() moves the input point to a new position, if stream is seekable
return stream.seek(1024);
}).then(function() {
// read() waits until given byte count is available (or eof) and returns buffer
return stream.read(65536);
}).then(function(buffer) {
console.log('read buffer with ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes');
console.log(stream.eof ? 'at eof' : 'not at eof');
console.log(stream.buffered); // buffered ranges
// All done!
stream.close();
}).catch(function(err) {
// Any error conditions chain through the Promises to the final catch().
console.log('failed', err)
});
}
ES7 async syntax:
async function demo(stream) {
try {
// load() opens up an HTTP request and gets some state info.
await stream.load();
console.log(stream.seekable ? 'stream is seekable' : 'stream is not seekable');
console.log('stream length', stream.length);
console.log('stream headers', stream.headers);
// seek() moves the input point to a new position, if stream is seekable
await stream.seek(1024);
// read() waits until given byte count is available (or eof) and returns buffer
let buffer = await stream.read(65536);
console.log('read buffer with ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes');
console.log(stream.eof ? 'at eof' : 'not at eof');
console.log(stream.buffered); // buffered ranges
// All done!
stream.close();
} catch (err) {
// Any error conditions chain through the Promises to the final catch().
console.log('failed', err)
}
}
The
read() method waits for the requested amount of data to be available, or end-of-file to be reached, and passes back an ArrayBuffer.
ES5 syntax with Promises:
function readAsArrayBufferAsync(stream) {
// Wait for eof or available byte range
return stream.read(1024).then(function(buffer) {
// ... do something with buffer ...
console.log('read ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes');
})
}
ES7 async syntax:
async function readAsArrayBufferAsync(stream) {
// Wait for eof or available byte range
let buffer = await stream.read(1024);
// ... do something with buffer ...
console.log('read ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes');
}
To ensure data is buffered and available without reading it yet, call
buffer():
ES5 syntax with Promises:
function doBufferAsync(stream) {
// Wait for eof or available byte range
return stream.buffer(1024).then(function(nbytes) {
// ... do some sync stuff
console.log(nbytes + ' bytes ready to read');
});
}
ES7 async syntax:
async function doBufferAsync(stream) {
// Wait for eof or available byte range
let nbytes = await stream.buffer(1024);
// ... do some sync stuff
console.log(nbytes + ' bytes ready to read');
}
If you already have enough data buffered, you can work synchronously with that data by reading chunks of data with
readSync():
function readAsArrayBufferSync(stream) {
// Wait for eof or available byte range
var available = stream.buffer(1024);
// May return 1024 bytes
var buffer = stream.readSync(available);
// ... do something with buffer ...
console.log('read ' + buffer.byteLength + ' bytes');
}
If you're going to copy the result directly into a larger byte array such as an emscripten heap or WebAssembly memory, you can avoid an intermediate copy with
readBytes() by reading from the StreamFile's buffers directly into the target array.
ES5 syntax with Promises:
function readIntoByteArray(stream) {
// Allocate a sub-buffer
var buflen = 1024;
var bufptr = Module._malloc(buflen);
var data = Module.HEAPU8.subarray(ptr, ptr + buflen);
// Copy the bytes directly into the aliased subarray...
var nbytes = stream.readBytes(data);
console.log('read ' + nbytes + ' bytes');
// Have the asm.js or wasm module process...
Module._process_my_data(bufptr, nbytes);
// Free the sub-buffer
Module._free(bufptr);
}
The
load(),
buffer(),
read(), and
seek() calls may be canceled by calling
abort(). Further reads or seeks may then be triggered at will.
Note that earlier versions used a per-call "cancellation token" argument, which has been dropped as of 0.2.0 since cancelable Promises have not been standardized and the use cases are actually simple enough not to need it.
This can be used to implement a timeout, or otherwise cancel something:
ES5 with Promises:
function readWithTimeout(stream) {
var timeout = setTimeout(function() {
// Cancel read if didn't succeed within 5 seconds
stream.abort();
}, 5000);
return stream.read(65536).then(function(buffer) {
// Success!
clearTimeout(timeout);
doSomething(buffer);
}).catch(function(err) {
// Cancelation will trigger the error path.
if (err.name === 'AbortError') {
console.log('Timeout!');
} else {
console.log(err);
}
});
}
ES7 async syntax:
async function readWithTimeout(stream) {
let timeout = setTimeout(() => {
// Cancel read if didn't succeed within 5 seconds
stream.abort();
}, 5000);
try {
let buffer = await stream.read(65536);
// Success!
clearTimeout(timeout);
doSomething(buffer);
} catch(err) {
// Cancelation will trigger the error path.
if (err.name === 'AbortError') {
console.log('Timeout!');
} else {
console.log(err);
}
}
}
Pass the constructor an object with various properties:
url: string (required)
chunkSize: number
cacheSize: number
seekable: boolean
length: number
offset: number
eof: boolean
loaded: boolean
loading: boolean
buffering: boolean
seeking: boolean
load(): Promise
loading will be true
loaded will be true
bytesAvailable(max:number=Infinity): number
seek(offset): Promise
offset,
eof state
buffer(nbytes:number): Promise
buffering will be true
read(nbytes): Promise
readSync(nbytes): ArrayBuffer
readBytes(dest:Uint8Array): Promise<number>
readBytesSync(dest:Uint8Array): number
abort()
close()
npm install stream-file
The stream-file package is meant to be used in web client code via a package bundler such as browserify or webpack.
Although compiled to ES5, a few ECMAScript 2015 features are used such as the Promise class. If you're targeting older browser versions, you will need to convert the code to ES5 and add a Promise polyfill.
A pre-built bundle of the StreamFile class in available in the dist subdirectory.
CLI/server-side node will be supported in a future release.
Backend selection is automatic and cannot yet be overridden or plugged. There are currently two XMLHttpRequest-based backends for in-browser usage:
The binary string backend uses more memory to buffer data.
Copyright (c) 2013-2021 Brion Vibber and other contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.