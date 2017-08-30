openbase logo
stream-exhaust

by Chris Dickinson
1.0.2 (see all)

Ensure that a stream is flowing data without mutating it

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Ensure that the provided stream is flowing data, even if the stream hasn't been piped to another stream.

var exhaustively = require('stream-exhaust');

exhaustively(fs.createReadStream(__filename))
  .on('close', () => { console.log('all done, despite being streams{1+N}!') });

Prior Art

This is based on stream-consume by aroneous. It is a separate package because it has different semantics:

  1. It does not call .resume() on streams2+ streams. streams2 streams monkeypatch .pipe when entering flowing mode; avoiding resume() avoids that fate.
  2. It does not examine ._readableState; instead it checks for the presence of ._read.

API

exhaust(Stream s) -> Stream s

Takes a stream, s, and returns it. Ensures that the stream is flowing, either by calling .resume() if the stream is a streams1 stream, or by piping it to a "black hole" stream that continually asks for more data.

License

MIT

