Ensure that the provided stream is flowing data, even if the stream hasn't been piped to another stream.
var exhaustively = require('stream-exhaust');
exhaustively(fs.createReadStream(__filename))
.on('close', () => { console.log('all done, despite being streams{1+N}!') });
This is based on stream-consume by aroneous. It is a separate package because it has different semantics:
.resume() on streams2+ streams. streams2 streams monkeypatch
.pipe
when entering flowing mode; avoiding
resume() avoids that fate.
._readableState; instead it checks for the presence of
._read.
Takes a stream,
s, and returns it. Ensures that the stream is flowing, either by calling
.resume() if the stream is a streams1 stream, or by piping it to a "black hole" stream that
continually asks for more data.
MIT