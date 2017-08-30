Ensure that the provided stream is flowing data, even if the stream hasn't been piped to another stream.

var exhaustively = require ( 'stream-exhaust' ); exhaustively(fs.createReadStream(__filename)) .on( 'close' , () => { console .log( 'all done, despite being streams{1+N}!' ) });

Prior Art

This is based on stream-consume by aroneous. It is a separate package because it has different semantics:

It does not call .resume() on streams2+ streams. streams2 streams monkeypatch .pipe when entering flowing mode; avoiding resume() avoids that fate. It does not examine ._readableState ; instead it checks for the presence of ._read .

API

exhaust(Stream s) -> Stream s

Takes a stream, s , and returns it. Ensures that the stream is flowing, either by calling .resume() if the stream is a streams1 stream, or by piping it to a "black hole" stream that continually asks for more data.

License

MIT