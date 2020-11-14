Test that two readable streams are equal to each other.

Usage

const streamEqual = require ( 'stream-equal' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); let readStream1 = fs.createReadStream(file); let readStream2 = fs.createReadStream(file); let equal = await streamEqual(readStream1, readStream2);

Motive

Useful for testing. This method of comparing is faster and uses less memory than buffering entire streams and comparing their content, specially for bigger files.

You could also get the hash sum of a stream to test it against another stream. Which is similar to what this library does, without the hashing.

API

async streamEqual(readStream1, readStream2)

A function that compares each data event on both streams, pausing when needed to keep them in sync. Returns a proimse that resolves to either true or false .

Install

npm install stream-equal

Tests

Tests are written with mocha