An consumable stream demultiplexer.

Lets you write data to multiple consumable streams from a central place without keeping any references to those streams. The StreamDemux class returns streams of class DemuxedConsumableStream (base class ConsumableStream ).

See https://github.com/SocketCluster/consumable-stream

This library uses a queue which is implemented as a singly-linked list; this allows each loop to consume at its own pace without missing any events (supports nested await statements). An 'event' in the queue can be garbage-collected as soon as the slowest consumer moves its pointer past it.

Installation

npm install stream-demux

Usage

Consuming using async loops

let demux = new StreamDemux(); ( async ( ) => { let substream = demux.stream( 'abc' ); for await ( let packet of substream) { console .log( 'ABC:' , packet); } })(); ( async ( ) => { let substream = demux.stream( 'def' ); for await ( let packet of substream) { console .log( 'DEF:' , packet); } })(); ( async ( ) => { let consumer = demux.stream( 'def' ).createConsumer(); while ( true ) { let packet = await consumer.next(); if (packet.done) break ; console .log( 'DEF (while loop):' , packet.value); } })(); ( async ( ) => { for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { await wait( 10 ); demux.write( 'abc' , 'message-abc-' + i); demux.write( 'def' , 'message-def-' + i); } demux.close( 'abc' ); demux.close( 'def' ); })(); function wait ( duration ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => { setTimeout( () => { resolve(); }, duration); }); }

Consuming using the once method

( async () => { let packet = await demux.stream( 'abc' ).once(); console .log( 'Packet:' , packet); })(); ( async ( ) => { try { let packet = await demux.stream( 'abc' ).once( 10000 ); console .log( 'Packet:' , packet); } catch (err) { console .log( 'Error:' , err); } })();

Goal

The goal of this module is to efficiently distribute data to a large number of named asynchronous streams while facilitating functional programming patterns which decrease the probability of memory leaks.

Each stream returned by this module is responsible for picking up its own data from a shared source stream - This means that the stream-demux module doesn't hold any references to streams which it produces via its stream() method; this reduces the likelihood of programming mistakes which would lead to memory leaks because streams don't need to be destroyed or cleaned up explicitly.

The downside to making each stream responsible for consuming its own data is that having a lot of concurrent streams can have a negative impact on performance (especially if there are a lot of idle streams). A goal of stream-demux is to keep that overhead to a minimum.