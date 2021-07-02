Simple and efficient node stream concatenation.

node-stream-concat concatenates several streams into one single readable stream. The input streams can either be existing streams or can be determined on the fly by a user specified function. Because the library and tests use modern APIs, node-stream-concat supports Node LTS versions. Prior versions of the library ( < 1.0.0 ) have been tested from Node versions v8.0.0 through v10.0.0, but should work with versions down to v0.12 (tests will fail < 8.0.0 because of .destroy()).

npm install stream-concat

Usage

const StreamConcat = require ( 'stream-concat' ); const combinedStream = new StreamConcat(streams, [options]);

streams

The simplest way to use StreamConcat is to supply an array of readable streams.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const stream1 = fs.createReadStream( 'file1.csv' ); const stream2 = fs.createReadStream( 'file2.csv' ); const stream3 = fs.createReadStream( 'file3.csv' ); const output = fs.createWriteStream( 'combined.csv' ); const combinedStream = new StreamConcat([stream1, stream2, stream3]); combinedStream.pipe(output);

However, when working with large amounts of data, this can lead to high memory usage and relatively poor performance (versus the original stream). This is because all streams' read queues are buffered and waiting to be read.

A better way is to defer opening a new stream until the moment it's needed. You can do this by passing a function into the constructor that returns the next available stream, or null if there are no more streams.

If we're reading from several large files, we can do the following.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const fileNames = [ 'file1.csv' , 'file2.csv' , 'file3.csv' ]; const fileIndex = 0 ; const nextStream = () => { if (fileIndex === fileNames.length) { return null ; } return fs.createReadStream(fileNames[fileIndex++]); }; const combinedStream = new StreamConcat(nextStream);

Once StreamConcat is done with a stream it'll call nextStream and start using the returned stream (if not null).

Additionally, the function you pass to the constructor can return a Promise that resolves to a stream .

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const fileNames = [ 'file1.csv' , 'file2.csv' , 'file3.csv' ]; const fileIndex = 0 ; const nextStreamAsync = () => { return new Promise ( ( res ) => { if (fileIndex === fileNames.length) { return null ; } return fs.createReadStream(fileNames[fileIndex++]); }); }; const combinedStream = new StreamConcat(nextStreamAsync);

options

These are standard Stream options passed to the underlying Transform stream.

highWaterMark Number The maximum number of bytes to store in the internal buffer before ceasing to read from the underlying resource. Default=16kb

Number The maximum number of bytes to store in the internal buffer before ceasing to read from the underlying resource. Default=16kb encoding String If specified, then buffers will be decoded to strings using the specified encoding. Default=null

String If specified, then buffers will be decoded to strings using the specified encoding. Default=null objectMode Boolean Whether this stream should behave as a stream of objects. Meaning that stream.read(n) returns a single value instead of a Buffer of size n. Default=false

Additional options:

advanceOnClose Boolean Controls if the concatenation should move onto the next stream when the underlying streams emit close event, useful when operating on Transform streams and calling destroy on them to skip the remaining data (supported on node >=8). Default=false

If you've created the StreamConcat object from an array of streams, you can use addStream() as long as the last stream hasn't finishing being read (StreamConcat hasn't emitted the end event).

To add streams to a StreamConcat object created from a function, you should modify the underlying data that the function is accessing.

Tests