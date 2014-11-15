Buffer
data from a stream into an array if a callback is provided
npm install stream-collector
var collect = require('stream-collector')
collect(stream, function(err, list) {
// list contains all data chunks from stream
})
The
stream is always returned from the function. If a callback isn't provided no buffering will occur.
This allows you to do the following pattern where if you provide a callback the stream will be buffered (similar to how request works)
var read = function(cb) {
var stream = db.createReadStream()
return collect(stream, cb)
}
var stream = read() // does not buffer
read(function(err, list) {
// buffers the data
})
MIT