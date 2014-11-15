Buffer data from a stream into an array if a callback is provided

npm install stream-collector

Usage

var collect = require ( 'stream-collector' ) collect(stream, function ( err, list ) { })

The stream is always returned from the function. If a callback isn't provided no buffering will occur. This allows you to do the following pattern where if you provide a callback the stream will be buffered (similar to how request works)

var read = function ( cb ) { var stream = db.createReadStream() return collect(stream, cb) } var stream = read() read( function ( err, list ) { })

License

MIT