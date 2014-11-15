openbase logo
stream-collector

by Mathias Buus
1.0.1

Buffer data from a stream into an array if a callback is provided

Documentation
10.3K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

stream-collector

Buffer data from a stream into an array if a callback is provided

npm install stream-collector

Usage

var collect = require('stream-collector')

collect(stream, function(err, list) {
  // list contains all data chunks from stream  
})

The stream is always returned from the function. If a callback isn't provided no buffering will occur. This allows you to do the following pattern where if you provide a callback the stream will be buffered (similar to how request works)

var read = function(cb) {
  var stream = db.createReadStream()
  return collect(stream, cb)
}

var stream = read() // does not buffer

read(function(err, list) {
  // buffers the data
})

License

MIT

