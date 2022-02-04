Official React SDK for Stream Chat

The official React components for Stream Chat, a service for building chat applications.

Quick Links

With our component library, you can build a variety of chat use cases, including:

Livestream like Twitch or YouTube

In-game chat like Overwatch or Fortnite

Team-style chat like Slack

Messaging-style chat like WhatsApp or Facebook's Messenger

Customer support chat like Drift or Intercom

React Chat Tutorial

The best way to get started is to follow the React Chat Tutorial. It shows you how to use this SDK to build a fully functional chat application and includes common customizations.

Installation

Install with NPM

npm install react react-dom stream-chat stream-chat-react

Install with Yarn

yarn add react react-dom stream-chat stream-chat-react

Install via CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react@16.13.1/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-dom@16/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/stream-chat" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/stream-chat-react" > </ script >

Example Apps

We have built five demo applications showcasing a variety of chat use cases, including social messaging, team collaboration, customer support, livestream gaming, and virtual event. You can preview these demos on our website. Also, the code is open source.

Docs

We use a doc generator to build our component documentation. We provide a brief description of each chat component and define all of the props it accepts.

The React components are created using the stream-chat-js library. If you're customizing the components, it's likely you'll need to make additional calls to our Chat API using our JavaScript client, which has documentation on our website.

TypeScript Support

As of version 5.0.0 , the component library has been converted to TypeScript. Please read the TypeScript guide for details and implementation assistance.

Component Reusability

For components that implement significant logic, it's helpful to split the component into two parts: a top-level component which handles functionality and a lower level component which renders the UI. This way you can swap UI without altering the logic that gives the component its functionality. We use this provider/consumer pattern frequently in the library, and the below example shows how to swap out the Message UI component with MessageTeam , without affecting any logic in the app.

<Channel Message={MessageTeam}> < Window > < ChannelHeader /> < MessageList /> < MessageInput /> </ Window > < Thread /> </ Channel >

Customizing Styles

The preferred method for overriding the pre-defined styles in the library is to two step process. First, import our bundled CSS into the file where you instantiate your chat application. Second, locate any Stream styles you want to override using either the browser inspector or by viewing the library code. You can then add selectors to your local CSS file to override our defaults. For example:

import '@stream-io/stream-chat-css/dist/css/index.css' ; import './App.css' ;

Internationalization

Our library supports auto-translation for various user languages. Please read our internationalization documentation for further details and setup guidance.

Contributing

We welcome code changes that improve this library or fix a problem. Please make sure to follow all best practices and add tests, if applicable, before submitting a pull request on GitHub. We are pleased to merge your code into the official repository if it meets a need. Make sure to sign our Contributor License Agreement (CLA) first. See our license file for more details.

