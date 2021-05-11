stream-chain creates a chain of streams out of regular functions, asynchronous functions, generator functions, and existing streams, while properly handling backpressure. The resulting chain is represented as a Duplex stream, which can be combined with other streams the usual way. It eliminates a boilerplate helping to concentrate on functionality without losing the performance especially make it easy to build object mode data processing pipelines.

Originally stream-chain was used internally with stream-fork and stream-json to create flexible data processing pipelines.

stream-chain is a lightweight, no-dependencies micro-package. It is distributed under New BSD license.

Intro

const Chain = require ( 'stream-chain' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const zlib = require ( 'zlib' ); const {Transform} = require ( 'stream' ); const chain = new Chain([ x => x * x, x => [x - 1 , x, x + 1 ], async x => await getTotalFromDatabaseByKey(x), function * ( x ) { for ( let i = x; i > 0 ; --i) { yield i; } return 0 ; }, x => x % 2 ? x : null , new Transform({ writableObjectMode : true , transform(x, _, callback) { callback( null , x.toString()); } }), zlib.createGzip() ]); chain.on( 'error' , error => console .log(error)); dataSource.pipe(chain).pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'output.txt.gz' ));

Making processing pipelines appears to be easy: just chain functions one after another, and we are done. Real life pipelines filter objects out and/or produce more objects out of a few ones. On top of that we have to deal with asynchronous operations, while processing or producing data: networking, databases, files, user responses, and so on. Unequal number of values per stage, and unequal throughput of stages introduced problems like backpressure, which requires algorithms implemented by streams.

While a lot of API improvements were made to make streams easy to use, in reality, a lot of boilerplate is required when creating a pipeline. stream-chain eliminates most of it.

Installation

npm i --save stream-chain

Documentation

Chain , which is returned by require('stream-chain') , is based on Duplex. It chains its dependents in a single pipeline optionally binding error events.

Many details about this package can be discovered by looking at test files located in tests/ and in the source code ( index.js ).

Constructor: new Chain(fns[, options])

The constructor accepts the following arguments:

fns is an array of functions arrays or stream instances. If a value is a function, a Transform stream is created, which calls this function with two parameters: chunk (an object), and an optional encoding . See Node's documentation for more details on those parameters. The function will be called in the context of the created stream. If it is a regular function, it can return: Regular value: (deprecated since 2.1.0) Array of values to pass several or zero values to the next stream as they are. x => [] x => [x, x + 1 ] x => [[x, x + 1 ]] Single value. If it is undefined or null , no value shall be passed. Otherwise, the value will be passed to the next stream. x => null x => undefined x => x Special value: If it is an instance of Promise or "thenable" (an object with a method called then() ), it will be waited for. Its result should be a regular value. x => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(x), 500 )) If it is an instance of a generator or "nextable" (an object with a method called next() ), it will be iterated according to the generator protocol. The results should be regular values. class Nextable { constructor (x) { this .x = x; this .i = -1 ; } next() { return { done : this .i <= 1 , value : this .x + this .i++ }; } } x => new Nextable(x) next() can return a Promise according to the asynchronous generator protocol. Any thrown exception will be caught and passed to a callback function effectively generating an error event. x => { throw new Error ( 'Bad!' ); } If it is an asynchronous function, it can return a regular value. In essence, it is covered under "special values" as a function that returns a promise. async x => { await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(), 500 )); return x; } If it is a generator function, each yield should produce a regular value. In essence, it is covered under "special values" as a function that returns a generator object. function * ( x ) { for ( let i = -1 ; i <= 1 ; ++i) { if (i) yield x + i; } return x; } (since 2.2.0) If it is an asynchronous generator function, each yield should produce a regular value. In essence, it is covered under "special values" as a function that returns a generator object. async function * ( x ) { for ( let i = -1 ; i <= 1 ; ++i) { if (i) { await new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(), 50 )); yield x + i; } } return x; } (since 2.1.0) If a value is an array, it is assumed to be an array of regular functions. Their values are passed in a chain. All values (including null , undefined , and arrays) are allowed and passed without modifications. The last value is a subject to processing defined above for regular functions. Empty arrays are ignored. If any function returns a value produced by Chain.final(value) (see below), it terminates the chain using value as the final value of the chain. This feature bypasses streams. It is implemented for performance reasons. If a value is a valid stream, it is included as is in the pipeline. Transform. Duplex. The very first stream can be Readable. In this case a Chain instance ignores all possible writes to the front, and ends when the first stream ends. The very last stream can be Writable. In this case a Chain instance does not produce any output, and finishes when the last stream finishes. Because 'data' event is not used in this case, the instance resumes itself automatically. Read about it in Node's documentation: Two modes. readable.resume().

is an array of functions arrays or stream instances. options is an optional object detailed in the Node's documentation. If options is not specified, or falsy, it is assumed to be: { writableObjectMode : true , readableObjectMode : true } Always make sure that writableObjectMode is the same as the corresponding object mode of the first stream, and readableObjectMode is the same as the corresponding object mode of the last stream. Eventually both these modes can be deduced, but Node does not define the standard way to determine it, so currently it cannot be done reliably. Additionally the following custom properties are recognized: skipEvents is an optional flag. If it is falsy (the default), 'error' events from all streams are forwarded to the created instance. If it is truthy, no event forwarding is made. A user can always do so externally or in a constructor of derived classes.

is an optional object detailed in the Node's documentation.

An instance can be used to attach handlers for stream events.

const chain = new Chain([ x => x * x, x => [x - 1 , x, x + 1 ]]); chain.on( 'error' , error => console .error(error)); dataSource.pipe(chain);

Properties

Following public properties are available:

streams is an array of streams created by a constructor. Its values either Transform streams that use corresponding functions from a constructor parameter, or user-provided streams. All streams are piped sequentially starting from the beginning.

is an array of streams created by a constructor. Its values either Transform streams that use corresponding functions from a constructor parameter, or user-provided streams. All streams are piped sequentially starting from the beginning. input is the beginning of the pipeline. Effectively it is the first item of streams .

is the beginning of the pipeline. Effectively it is the first item of . output is the end of the pipeline. Effectively it is the last item of streams .

Generally, a Chain instance should be used to represent a chain:

const chain = new Chain([ x => x * x, x => [x - 1 , x, x + 1 ], new Transform({ writableObjectMode : true , transform(chunk, _, callback) { callback( null , chunk.toString()); } }) ]); dataSource .pipe(chain); .pipe(zlib.createGzip()) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'output.txt.gz' ));

But in some cases input and output provide a better control over how a data processing pipeline should be organized:

chain.output .pipe(zlib.createGzip()) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'output.txt.gz' )); dataSource.pipe(chain.input);

Please select what style you want to use, and never mix them together with the same object.

Static methods

Following static methods are available:

chain(fns[, options) is a helper factory function, which has the same arguments as the constructor and returns a Chain instance. const {chain} = require ( 'stream-chain' ); dataSource .pipe(chain([ x => x * x, x => [x - 1 , x, x + 1 ]])); chain([ dataSource, x => x * x, x => [x - 1 , x, x + 1 ], zlib.createGzip(), fs.createWriteStream( 'output.txt.gz' ) ])

(since 2.1.0) final(value) is a helper factory function, which can be used in by chained functions (see above the array of functions). It returns a special value, which terminates the chain and uses the passed value as the result of the chain. const {chain, final} = require ( 'stream-chain' ); dataSource .pipe(chain([[ x => x * x, x => 2 * x + 1 ]])); dataSource .pipe(chain([[ x => x * x, x => final(x), x => 2 * x + 1 ]])); dataSource .pipe(chain([[ x => x * x, x => final(), x => 2 * x + 1 ]])); dataSource .pipe(chain([[ x => x * x, x => x % 2 ? final() : x, x => 2 * x + 1 ]])); const none = final(); dataSource .pipe(chain([[ x => x * x, x => x % 2 ? none : x, x => 2 * x + 1 ]]));

(since 2.1.0) many(array) is a helper factory function, which is used to wrap arrays to be interpreted as multiple values returned from a function. At the moment it is redundant: you can use a simple array to indicate that, but a naked array is being deprecated and in future versions it will be passed as is. The thinking is that using many() is better indicates the intention. Additionally, in the future versions it will be used by array of functions (see above). const {chain, many} = require ( 'stream-chain' ); dataSource .pipe(chain([ x => many([x, x + 1 , x + 2 ])]));

