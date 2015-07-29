openbase logo
stream-assert

by Vsevolod Strukchinsky
2.0.3 (see all)

Assertion library for streams

Popularity

Downloads/wk

237

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stream-assert

Build Status

Assert streams with ease.

Usage

var intoStream = require('into-stream');
var assert = require('stream-assert');
var is = require('funsert');

intoStream([1, 2, 3])
    .pipe(assert.first(is.equal(1)))
    .pipe(assert.second(is.equal(2)))
    .pipe(assert.nth(2, is.equal(3)))
    .pipe(assert.length(1))
    .pipe(assert.end(console.log));

Chaining

Assertions are chained through passing assertion from pipe to pipe. If you want inject assertions in the middle of pipeline, you can attach on('assertion') handler to manualy catch assertions (instead of placing assert.end).

API

stream-assert

Builder for asserting stream.

nth(n, assertion)

Calls assertion function on nth element in stream.

first(assertion)

alias to nth(0, obj)

second(assertion)

alias to nth(1, obj)

last(assertion)

Calls assertion function on the last element in stream.

length(len)

Asserting, that length of stream is equal len at the end of the stream.

all(assertion)

Checking that all elements in stream pass assertion function.

any(assertion)

Checking that at least one of elements in stream pass assertion function.

end([cb])

Since streams has internal buffer and highWatermark, that stops data flow, when reached — test stream needs a dumping point, that will flush that buffer.

assert.end will dump all data to /dev/null — so all pipes after this point will not get any data.

assert.defaults

Type: Object

Contains defaults, that will be passed to through constructor.

  • highWatermark — by default, will be equal 16. If you don't want to use assert.end, then you can increase it.

License

MIT (c) 2014 Vsevolod Strukchinsky

