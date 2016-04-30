openbase logo
stream-array

by Matthew Metnetsky
1.1.2 (see all)

Pipe an Array through Node.js streams

Documentation
112K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stream-array

Pipe an Array through Node.js Streams. This is rather useful for testing other streams.

Usage

var streamify = require('stream-array'),
    os = require('os');

streamify(['1', '2', '3', os.EOL]).pipe(process.stdout);

API

streamify(Array)

The result of require is a 'function()' that when invoked, will return a Readable Stream.

var streamify = require('stream-array');

The source array can contain any type as it is assumed that the receiving stream can handle it. Each element in the array will be pushed into the piped stream, without modifying the source array.

var readable = streamify(['Hello', new Buffer('World')]);

This Stream will push each element of the source array into the piped array.

readable(['1', '2', '3', os.EOL]).pipe(process.stdout);

123\n

Install

npm install stream-array

License

MIT License

