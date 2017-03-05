strclass

A tiny library to apply CSS classes as strings from objects

Installation

yarn add strclass

Usage

strclass is an Universal Module, and can be used as a global, with AMD, CommonJS or ES Module.

Signature:

strclass ({ className : booleanConditionToShowThisClass }, [defaultClass1, defaultclass2, ..., defaultclassN] )

Usage:

import strclass from 'strclass' console .log(strclass({ highlighted : true })) console .log(strclass({ '-active' : true }, 'button' )) console .log(strclass({ '-active' : true }, 'button' , 'button-default' )) console .log(strclass({ active : false }))

You can use with React, VanillaJS or any other lib/framework:

const Button = ( { active, children } ) => ( < button className = {strclass({ active }, ' button ')}> {children} </ button > ) <Button active>Click! </ Button > < Button active = {false} > Click! </ Button >

If you are using CSS Modules, or need to pass the class as a dynamic value, just do:

const ac = 'active' console .log(strclass({ [ac]: true }))

Size

strclass has ~200bytes gzipped.

Signature

With classnames , you can pass any argument as String , Object or Array . Otherwise, strclass has a signature that should be respected: Object as a first argument, with the conditionals, and any other argument should be a String .

If you don't need conditionals, you don't need strclass . Just use strings .

That's it =)

License

MIT © Fernando Daciuk