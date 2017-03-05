openbase logo
str

strclass

by Fernando Daciuk
2.0.9 (see all)

A ~200b library to apply CSS classes as strings from objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

224

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

strclass

A tiny library to apply CSS classes as strings from objects

Build Status Coveralls Coverage Status

Installation

yarn add strclass

Usage

strclass is an Universal Module, and can be used as a global, with AMD, CommonJS or ES Module.

Signature:

strclass({ className: booleanConditionToShowThisClass }, [defaultClass1, defaultclass2, ..., defaultclassN])

Usage:

import strclass from 'strclass'

console.log(strclass({ highlighted: true }))
// 'highlighted'

console.log(strclass({ '-active': true }, 'button'))
// 'button -active'

console.log(strclass({ '-active': true }, 'button', 'button-default'))
// 'button button-default -active'

console.log(strclass({ active: false }))
// ''

You can use with React, VanillaJS or any other lib/framework:

const Button = ({ active, children }) => (
  <button className={strclass({ active }, 'button')}>
    {children}
  </button>
)

<Button active>Click!</Button>
// will render: <button class="button active">Click!</button>

<Button active={false}>Click!</Button>
// will render: <button class="button">Click!</button>

If you are using CSS Modules, or need to pass the class as a dynamic value, just do:

const ac = 'active'
console.log(strclass({ [ac]: true })) // 'active'

Differences from classnames module

Size

strclass has ~200bytes gzipped.

Signature

With classnames, you can pass any argument as String, Object or Array. Otherwise, strclass has a signature that should be respected: Object as a first argument, with the conditionals, and any other argument should be a String.

If you don't need conditionals, you don't need strclass. Just use strings.

That's it =)

License

MIT © Fernando Daciuk

