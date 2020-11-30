This repo is looking for maintainers! Please reach out if interested.

High performance Stratum poolserver in Node.js. One instance of this software can startup and manage multiple coin pools, each with their own daemon and stratum port :)

Notice

This is a module for Node.js that will do nothing on its own. Unless you're a Node.js developer who would like to handle stratum authentication and raw share data then this module will not be of use to you. For a full featured portal that uses this module, see NOMP (Node Open Mining Portal). It handles payments, website front-end, database layer, mutli-coin/pool support, auto-switching miners between coins/pools, etc.. The portal also has an MPOS compatibility mode so that the it can function as a drop-in-replacement for python-stratum-mining.

Why

This server was built to be more efficient and easier to setup, maintain and scale than existing stratum poolservers which are written in python. Compared to the spaghetti state of the latest stratum-mining python server, this software should also have a lower barrier to entry for other developers to fork and add features or fix bugs.

Features

Daemon RPC interface

Stratum TCP socket server

Block template / job manager

P2P to get block notifications as peer node

Optimized generation transaction building

Connecting to multiple daemons for redundancy

Process share submissions

Session managing for purging DDoS/flood initiated zombie workers

Auto ban IPs that are flooding with invalid shares

POW (proof-of-work) & POS (proof-of-stake) support

(proof-of-work) & (proof-of-stake) support Transaction messages support

Vardiff (variable difficulty / share limiter)

When started with a coin deamon that hasn't finished syncing to the network it shows the blockchain download progress and initializes once synced

Hashing algorithms supported:

✓ SHA256 (Bitcoin, Freicoin, Peercoin/PPCoin, Terracoin, etc..)

(Bitcoin, Freicoin, Peercoin/PPCoin, Terracoin, etc..) ✓ Scrypt (Litecoin, Dogecoin, Feathercoin, etc..)

(Litecoin, Dogecoin, Feathercoin, etc..) ✓ Scrypt-Jane (YaCoin, CopperBars, Pennies, Tickets, etc..)

(YaCoin, CopperBars, Pennies, Tickets, etc..) ✓ Scrypt-N (Vertcoin [VTC])

(Vertcoin [VTC]) ✓ Quark (Quarkcoin [QRK])

(Quarkcoin [QRK]) ✓ X11 (Darkcoin [DRK], Hirocoin, Limecoin)

(Darkcoin [DRK], Hirocoin, Limecoin) ✓ X13 (MaruCoin, BoostCoin)

(MaruCoin, BoostCoin) ✓ X16R (PexaCoin, RavenCoin)

(PexaCoin, RavenCoin) ✓ X16RV2 (PexaCoin, RavenCoin)

(PexaCoin, RavenCoin) ✓ NIST5 (Talkcoin)

(Talkcoin) ✓ Keccak (Maxcoin [MAX], HelixCoin, CryptoMeth, Galleon, 365coin, Slothcoin, BitcointalkCoin)

(Maxcoin [MAX], HelixCoin, CryptoMeth, Galleon, 365coin, Slothcoin, BitcointalkCoin) ✓ Skein (Skeincoin [SKC])

(Skeincoin [SKC]) ✓ Groestl (Groestlcoin [GRS])

May be working (needs additional testing):

? Blake (Blakecoin [BLC])

? Fugue (Fuguecoin [FC])

? Qubit (Qubitcoin [Q2C], Myriadcoin [MYR])

? SHAvite-3 (INKcoin [INK])

? Sha1 (Sha1coin [SHA], Yaycoin [YAY])

Not working currently:

Groestl - for Myriadcoin

Keccak - for eCoin & Copperlark

Hefty1 (Heavycoin [HVC])

Requirements

node v0.10+

coin daemon (preferably one with a relatively updated API and not some crapcoin :p)

Example Usage

Install as a node module by cloning repository

git clone https://github.com/zone117x/node-stratum-pool node_modules/stratum-pool npm update

Module usage

Create the configuration for your coin:

Possible options for algorithm : sha256, scrypt, scrypt-jane, scrypt-n, quark, x11, keccak, blake, skein, groestl, fugue, shavite3, hefty1, qubit, or sha1.

var myCoin = { "name" : "Dogecoin" , "symbol" : "DOGE" , "algorithm" : "scrypt" , "nValue" : 1024 , "rValue" : 1 , "txMessages" : false , "peerMagic" : "fbc0b6db" "peerMagicTestnet" : "fcc1b7dc" };

If you are using the scrypt-jane algorithm there are additional configurations:

var myCoin = { "name" : "Freecoin" , "symbol" : "FEC" , "algorithm" : "scrypt-jane" , "chainStartTime" : 1375801200 , "nMin" : 6 , "nMax" : 32 };

If you are using the scrypt-n algorithm there is an additional configuration:

var myCoin = { "name" : "Execoin" , "symbol" : "EXE" , "algorithm" : "scrypt-n" , "timeTable" : { "2048" : 1390959880 , "4096" : 1438295269 , "8192" : 1485630658 , "16384" : 1532966047 , "32768" : 1580301436 , "65536" : 1627636825 , "131072" : 1674972214 , "262144" : 1722307603 } };

If you are using the keccak algorithm there are additional configurations (The rare normalHashing keccak coins such as Copperlark and eCoin don't appear to work yet - only the popular ones like Maxcoin are):

var myCoin = { "name" : "eCoin" , "symbol" : "ECN" , "algorithm" : "keccak" , "normalHashing" : true };

Create and start new pool with configuration options and authentication function

var Stratum = require ( 'stratum-pool' ); var pool = Stratum.createPool({ "coin" : myCoin, "address" : "mi4iBXbBsydtcc5yFmsff2zCFVX4XG7qJc" , "rewardRecipients" : { "n37vuNFkXfk15uFnGoVyHZ6PYQxppD3QqK" : 1.5 , "mirj3LtZxbSTharhtXvotqtJXUY7ki5qfx" : 0.5 , "22851477d63a085dbc2398c8430af1c09e7343f6" : 0.1 }, "blockRefreshInterval" : 1000 , "jobRebroadcastTimeout" : 55 , "connectionTimeout" : 600 , "emitInvalidBlockHashes" : false , "tcpProxyProtocol" : false , "banning" : { "enabled" : true , "time" : 600 , "invalidPercent" : 50 , "checkThreshold" : 500 , "purgeInterval" : 300 }, "ports" : { "3032" : { "diff" : 32 , "varDiff" : { "minDiff" : 8 , "maxDiff" : 512 , "targetTime" : 15 , "retargetTime" : 90 , "variancePercent" : 30 } }, "3256" : { "diff" : 256 } }, "daemons" : [ { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 19332 , "user" : "litecoinrpc" , "password" : "testnet" }, { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 19344 , "user" : "litecoinrpc" , "password" : "testnet" } ], "p2p" : { "enabled" : false , "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 19333 , "disableTransactions" : true } }, function ( ip, port , workerName, password, callback ) { console .log( "Authorize " + workerName + ":" + password + "@" + ip); callback({ error : null , authorized : true , disconnect : false }); });

Listen to pool events

pool.on( 'share' , function ( isValidShare, isValidBlock, data ) { if (isValidBlock) console .log( 'Block found' ); else if (isValidShare) console .log( 'Valid share submitted' ); else if (data.blockHash) console .log( 'We thought a block was found but it was rejected by the daemon' ); else console .log( 'Invalid share submitted' ) console .log( 'share data: ' + JSON .stringify(data)); }); pool.on( 'log' , function ( severity, logKey, logText ) { console .log(severity + ': ' + '[' + logKey + '] ' + logText); });

Start pool

pool.start();

Credits

vekexasia - co-developer & great tester

LucasJones - got p2p block notify working and implemented additional hashing algos

TheSeven - answering an absurd amount of my questions, found the block 1-16 problem, provided example code for peer node functionality

pronooob - knowledgeable & helpful

Slush0 - stratum protocol, documentation and original python code

viperaus - scrypt adaptions to python code

ahmedbodi - more algo adaptions to python code

steveshit - ported X11 hashing algo from python to node module

License

Released under the GNU General Public License v2

http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl-2.0.html