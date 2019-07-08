Node.js Stratum Server / Client / RPC Daemon

Exposes a server to enable Stratum mining protocol (server and client) usage on Node.js and subscribe for events using EventEmitter, and accept stratum-notify from *coind daemons

This is not a ready-to-use miner pool, you may use this server to implement your favorite altcoins, all the pool logic is up to you (shares, passwords, sessions, etc).

Highlights

Simple but powerful API for managing both server and client

Build-in support for spawn coins daemons ( bitcoind , litecoind , etc) process and accept RPC calls

, , etc) process and accept RPC calls Easy for you to add your own procedures do the RPC server (using expose )

) No need to worry about .conf files for the daemons, everything is passed through command line the best way possible (but you may override arguments)

files for the daemons, everything is passed through command line the best way possible (but you may override arguments) All classes based on EventEmitter by default (through the Base class)

by default (through the class) The client part make it easy, along with an RPC server, to setup your own farming pool for coins

You can create a proxy from it using the Client interface, mix up Stratum with your own RPC definition and commands

Install

npm install stratum

Notice that you may install this globally using -g , stratum-notify will be available system wide

Stratum notify

if you want to call it manually for testing purposes

node node_modules/.bin/stratum-notify --host localhost --port 1337 --password willbebase64encoded -- type block --data "jsondata"

This command is called automatically if you set the coind options, they are forked when the server is started.

Usage

var Server = require ( 'stratum' ).Server; var server = new Server({ rpc : { host : 'localhost' , port : 1337 , password : '5e884898da28047151d0e56f8dc6292773603d0d6aabbdd62a11ef721d1542d8' , mode : 'tcp' }, settings : { hostname : 'localhost' , toobusy : 70 , host : 'localhost' , port : 3333 } }); server.on( 'mining' , function ( req, deferred ) { switch (req.method){ case 'subscribe' : deferred.resolve([subscription, extranonce1, extranonce2_size]); break ; } }); server.listen();

You can connect to Stratum servers as well:

var Client = require ( 'stratum' ).Client; client = new Client(); client.connect({ host : 'localhost' , port : 3333 }).then( function ( ) { return ...; }).then( function ( value ) { if (value){ } });

Examples

Check the examples folder, each part (client and server) is completely explained, and how to proceed on each possible case.

Documentation

The following documentation expects that:

var stratum = require ( 'stratum' );

Base

Available through stratum.Base

All the classes inherit from the base class, that inherits from EventEmitter3 , and got an additional method:

Show debug messages for the class only if DEBUG=stratum environment variable is set

stratum.Base.debug( 'oops' );

Server

Available through stratum.Server

You can write your own defaults that applies to all new server instances through stratum.Server.defaults

stratum.Server.defaults.settings.toobusy = 50 ;

You can also include your own stratum method calls through stratum.Server.commands object, the server will lookup them automatically and provide it in the event emitted callback. The 'mining.' prefix is expected, so if you put 'hashes', it expects the command to be mining.hashes

stratum.Server.commands.hashes = function ( id, any, params, you, want, to, pass, to, the, client ) { return this .stratumSend({ error : null , result : [any, params, you, want], id : id }); }; server.on( 'mining' , function ( req, deferred ) { if (req.method === 'hashes' ){ deferred.resolve([any, params, you, want, to, pass, to, the, client]); deferred.reject([any, params, you, want, to, pass, to, the, client]); } }); server.on( 'mining.error' , function ( ) { }); console .log(stratum.Server.daemons); server.addDaemon(stratum.Server.daemons.bitcoin); server.addDaemon(stratum.Daemon.create({ 'name' : 'MyExampleCoin' , }));

RPCServer

Available through stratum.RPCServer .

Enables you to communicate from outside the Stratum module through an JSON RPC 2.0 interface. It's optional, and you don't need to enable it, you may communicate from inside out only.

It's mainly useful to receive notifications (wallet, block and alert), like the stratum-notify bin to receive json data from the outside, but you may extend the interface to accept any other commands that you deem necessary for your app.

It's advised to bind the RPCServer instance to either localhost or an internal IP range, and/or access through trusted proxies.

const rpc = new stratum.RPCServer({ 'mode' : 'tcp' , 'port' : 9999 , 'host' : 'localhost' , 'password' : 'a665a45920422f9d417e4867efdc4fb8a04a1f3fff1fa07e998e86f7f7a27ae3' }); rpc.listen(); rpc.expose( 'mymethod' , function ( args, connection, callback ) { callback(error); callback( null , result); });

Client

Available through stratum.Client

The client can connect to a stratum server and send and receive commands like if it was a miner.

The main reason for this part of the module is that you can setup a stratum proxy using it, to forward raw data (or even a command line call) to a stratum server.

You may also test your pool sending arbitrary test data to see if it's responding properly.

If your URL starts with 'stratum+tcp://', remove it!

var client = new stratum.Client(); client.on( 'mining.error' , function ( message ) { }); client.on( 'mining' , function ( req, deferred ) { }); client.connect( 8080 , 'localhost' ).then( function ( socket ) { socket.stratumSubscribe( 'NodeMiner' ); socket.stratumAuthorize( 'user' , 'pass' ); socket.stratumSubmit( 'worker' , 'job_id' , 'extranonce2' , 'ntime' , 'nonce' ); socket.stratumSend(data, true ); socket.send(data); });

Daemon

Available through stratum.Daemon

Include or change the global configuration for daemons using the stratum.Server.daemons member. It's not set per instance, but rather globally.

The options path , args , notifyPath , notify are optional

stratum.Server.daemons[ 'sillycoin' ] = { 'path' : '/usr/bin/sillycoind' , 'args' : [ 'debug' ], 'rpcserver' : { 'port' : 8888 , 'host' : 'localhost' , 'password' : 'rpcpassword' , 'notifyPath' : './node_modules/.bin/stratum-notify' , 'notify' : [ 'block' , 'wallet' , 'alert' ], } 'name' : 'SillyCoin' , 'user' : 'rpcuser' , 'password' : 'rpcpassword' , 'port' : 0xDEAD , 'host' : 'localhost' };

You can start issuing commands to the daemon BEFORE calling start() , usually when you already have it running. start() will attempt to spawn the process.

var daemon = new stratum.Daemon({ 'path' : '/usr/bin/sillycoind' , 'name' : 'SillyCoin' , 'user' : 'rpcuser' , 'password' : 'rpcpassword' , 'port' : 0xDEAD , 'host' : 'localhost' , 'args' : [ 'debug' ] }); async function start ( ) { daemon.start(); try { const result = await daemon.call( 'getinfo' , []); console .log(result.balance); } catch (result) { console .log(result); } } start();

Debugging

Export/set the environment variable DEBUG=stratum on your command line before executing your code, that you'll be able to see everything behind the hood inside this module on the command line.

You can additionally set DEBUG=stratum,jsonrpc to also see the RPC part in-depth (for stratum.Daemon and stratum.RPCServer )

Development