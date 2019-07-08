Exposes a server to enable Stratum mining protocol (server and client) usage on Node.js and subscribe for events using EventEmitter, and accept
stratum-notify from
*coind daemons
This is not a ready-to-use miner pool, you may use this server to implement your favorite altcoins, all the pool logic is up to you (shares, passwords, sessions, etc).
bitcoind,
litecoind, etc) process and accept RPC calls
expose)
.conf files for the daemons, everything is passed through command line the best way possible (but you may override arguments)
EventEmitter by default (through the
Base class)
Client interface, mix up Stratum with your own RPC definition and commands
npm install stratum
Notice that you may install this globally using
-g,
stratum-notify will be available system wide
node node_modules/.bin/stratum-notify --host localhost --port 1337 --password willbebase64encoded --type block --data "jsondata"
This command is called automatically if you set the
coind options, they are forked when the server is started.
var Server = require('stratum').Server;
// these settings can be changed using Server.defaults as well, for every new server up
var server = new Server({
/**
* RPC to listen interface for this server
*/
rpc : {
/**
* Bind to address
*
* @type {String}
*/
host: 'localhost',
/**
* RPC port
*
* @type {Number}
*/
port: 1337,
/**
* RPC password, this needs to be a SHA256 hash, defaults to 'password'
* To create a hash out of your password, launch node.js and write
*
* require('crypto').createHash('sha256').update('password').digest('hex');
*
* @type {String}
*/
password: '5e884898da28047151d0e56f8dc6292773603d0d6aabbdd62a11ef721d1542d8',
/**
* Mode to listen. By default listen only on TCP, but you may use 'http' or 'both' (deal
* with HTTP and TCP at same time)
*/
mode: 'tcp'
},
/**
* The server settings itself
*/
settings: {
/**
* Address to set the X-Stratum header if someone connects using HTTP
* @type {String}
*/
hostname: 'localhost',
/**
* Max server lag before considering the server "too busy" and drop new connections
* @type {Number}
*/
toobusy : 70,
/**
* Bind to address, use 0.0.0.0 for external access
* @type {string}
*/
host : 'localhost',
/**
* Port for the stratum TCP server to listen on
* @type {Number}
*/
port : 3333
}
});
server.on('mining', function(req, deferred){
switch (req.method){
case 'subscribe':
// req.params[0] -> if filled, it's the User Agent, like CGMiner/CPUMiner sends
// Just resolve the deferred, the promise will be resolved and the data sent to the connected client
deferred.resolve([subscription, extranonce1, extranonce2_size]);
break;
}
});
server.listen();
You can connect to Stratum servers as well:
var Client = require('stratum').Client;
client = new Client();
client.connect({
host: 'localhost',
port: 3333
}).then(function(){
return ...;
}).then(function(value){
if (value){
//etc
}
});
Check the
examples folder, each part (client and server) is completely explained, and how to proceed on each possible case.
The following documentation expects that:
var stratum = require('stratum');
Available through
stratum.Base
All the classes inherit from the base class, that inherits from
EventEmitter3, and got an additional method:
Show debug messages for the class only if
DEBUG=stratum environment variable is set
stratum.Base.debug('oops');
Available through
stratum.Server
You can write your own defaults that applies to all new server instances through
stratum.Server.defaults
stratum.Server.defaults.settings.toobusy = 50;
You can also include your own stratum method calls through
stratum.Server.commands object, the server will lookup them automatically and provide it in the event emitted callback.
The 'mining.' prefix is expected, so if you put 'hashes', it expects the command to be
mining.hashes
stratum.Server.commands.hashes = function(id, any, params, you, want, to, pass, to, the, client){
// this function is actually the "resolved" function, that sends data back to the client
// it's reached by using deferred.resolve([...params...]); in the emitted callback
// "this" is the current socket
// "id" is the current RPC call id and is non-optional, must be always the first parameter
// you should always return something like this:
return this.stratumSend({
error: null,
result: [any, params, you, want], // your result
id: id
});
};
// the event `mining.hashes` will be fired on the callback
server.on('mining', function(req, deferred) {
if (req.method === 'hashes'){
deferred.resolve([any, params, you, want, to, pass, to, the, client]);
// or reject
deferred.reject([any, params, you, want, to, pass, to, the, client]);
}
});
// mining.error event is emitted when something is wrong, mining related
server.on('mining.error', function(){
});
// the stratum.Server also holds defaults for coins daemons
console.log(stratum.Server.daemons); // a list of pre-configured daemons in stratum.Server.daemons
// You can inject them into the server later on, using stratum.Daemon
//instantiates a bitcoin stratum.Daemon and places inside the server
server.addDaemon(stratum.Server.daemons.bitcoin);
// you can instantiate using your own instance as well
server.addDaemon(stratum.Daemon.create({
'name': 'MyExampleCoin',
/*...*/
}));
Available through
stratum.RPCServer.
Enables you to communicate from outside the Stratum module through an JSON RPC 2.0 interface. It's optional, and you don't need to enable it, you may communicate from inside out only.
It's mainly useful to receive notifications (wallet, block and alert), like the
stratum-notify bin to receive json data from the outside, but you may extend the interface to accept any other commands that you deem necessary for your app.
It's advised to bind the
RPCServer instance to either
localhost or an internal IP range, and/or access through trusted proxies.
const rpc = new stratum.RPCServer({
'mode': 'tcp', // can be 'tcp', 'http', 'both' (can handle TCP and HTTP/Websockets on one port)
'port': 9999,
'host': 'localhost', // bind to localhost
'password': 'a665a45920422f9d417e4867efdc4fb8a04a1f3fff1fa07e998e86f7f7a27ae3' // SHA256 hash of the password, no plain text!
});
rpc.listen(); // listens on port 9999, binding to localhost
rpc.expose('mymethod', function(args, connection, callback){
// if you want to pass an error, use the first callback parameter
callback(error);
// otherwise, pass the result through the second parameter
callback(null, result);
});
// RPC calls like {"method":"mymethod","params":[1,"2"],"id":1}, the args parameter will receive only the [1,"2"]
Available through
stratum.Client
The client can connect to a stratum server and send and receive commands like if it was a miner.
The main reason for this part of the module is that you can setup a stratum proxy using it, to forward raw data (or even a command line call) to a stratum server.
You may also test your pool sending arbitrary test data to see if it's responding properly.
If your URL starts with 'stratum+tcp://', remove it!
var client = new stratum.Client();
client.on('mining.error', function(message){
});
client.on('mining', function(req, deferred){
// this
});
client.connect(8080, 'localhost').then(function(socket){
socket.stratumSubscribe('NodeMiner');
socket.stratumAuthorize('user','pass');
socket.stratumSubmit('worker', 'job_id', 'extranonce2', 'ntime', 'nonce');
socket.stratumSend(data, true); //send a stratum command other than the previous ones
socket.send(data); // send raw data through the socket
});
Available through
stratum.Daemon
Include or change the global configuration for daemons using the
stratum.Server.daemons member. It's not set per instance, but rather globally.
The options
path,
args,
notifyPath,
notify are optional
stratum.Server.daemons['sillycoin'] = {
'path': '/usr/bin/sillycoind', // optional
'args': ['debug'], // optional
'rpcserver': { // this whole block is optional, this is the stratum server RPC (not the daemon one))
'port': 8888,
'host': 'localhost',
'password': 'rpcpassword',
'notifyPath': './node_modules/.bin/stratum-notify', // optional
'notify': ['block', 'wallet', 'alert'], // optional, will build walletnotify, blocknotify and alertnotify parameters
}
'name': 'SillyCoin',
'user': 'rpcuser',
'password': 'rpcpassword',
'port': 0xDEAD,
'host': 'localhost'
};
You can start issuing commands to the daemon BEFORE calling
start(), usually when you already have it running.
start() will attempt to spawn the process.
var daemon = new stratum.Daemon({
'path': '/usr/bin/sillycoind',
'name': 'SillyCoin',
'user': 'rpcuser',
'password': 'rpcpassword',
'port': 0xDEAD,
'host': 'localhost',
'args': ['debug']
});
async function start() {
daemon.start();
try {
const result = await daemon.call('getinfo', []);
// daemon returned a result
console.log(result.balance);
} catch (result) {
// daemon returned an error
console.log(result); // usually "Command timed out" or "Unauthorized access"
}
}
start();
Export/set the environment variable
DEBUG=stratum on your command line before executing your code, that you'll be able to see everything behind the hood inside this module on the command line.
You can additionally set
DEBUG=stratum,jsonrpc to also see the RPC part in-depth (for
stratum.Daemon and
stratum.RPCServer)
