stt

strapi-to-typescript

by Erik Vullings
2.0.13 (see all)

Convert the strapi models to typescript.

Overview

595

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Strapi-to-TypeScript

NPM version NPM download contributors

Convert the Strapi models to TypeScript interfaces by processing each of the ./api/**/models/*.settings.json recursively.

Install and Run

npm install -g strapi-to-typescript

sts path/to/strapi/api/ -o path/to/your/types/dir/

# see all doc
sts -h

# external conf. see: strapi-to-typescript/index.d.ts for format
sts -c .stsconfig.js

Command line option

sts input -g components -o output ...

required

  • input
    Strapi folder(s)/file(s) with models *.settings.json
    You may define multiple inputs. In case your API models have relations to other plugins like 'users-permissions'. sts path/to/strapi/api/ path/to/strapi/plugins/users-permissions/models -o path/to/your/types/dir/

    • Order matters, if you have two models with the same name, the last one is used.
    • Add '!' to exclude folder or subfolder, ex: !path/to/strapi/plugins_excluded.

  • -g components
    Strapi folder(s) with components models

optional

  • -o output
    Output folder
  • -n nested
    Put all interfaces in a nested tree instead of directly under the output folder
  • -u collectionCanBeUndefined
    By default, all collection can not be undefined. You can turn this off, so only unrequired collections may be undefined.
  • -e Enumeration
    You may generate enumeration or string literal Example:
// enumeration (with -e option) 
export interface IOrder {
    payment: IOrderPayment;
}
export enum IOrderPayment {
    card = "card",
    check = "check",
}
// OR string literal types (by default)
export interface IOrder {
    payment: "card" | "check";
}
  • -c Advanced configuration
    path to configuration file

Advanced configuration

.stsconfig


/**
 * @type {import('strapi-to-typescript')}
 */
const config = {

    //required 
    input: [
      'api',
      './node_modules/strapi-plugin-users-permissions/models/',
      './node_modules/strapi-plugin-upload/models/',
      './extensions/users-permissions/models/'
    ],
    components: './components/',
    output: './sts/',

    // optional
    enum: true,
    nested: false,
    excludeField: (interfaceName, fieldName) => fieldName === 'hide_field',
    addField: (interfaceName) => [{ name: "created_by", type: "string" }],

    // optional, builtin function used if undefined return
    fieldType: (fieldType, fieldName, interfaceName) => { if(fieldType == 'datetime') return 'string' },
    fieldName: (fieldName) => fieldName.replace('_', ''),
    interfaceName: (name) => `X${name}`,
    enumName: (name, interfaceName) => `Enum${interfaceName}${name}`,
    importAsType: (interfaceName) => interfaceName === 'MyInterfaceThatWantsToImportAsTypes' /* or just true */,
    outputFileName: (interfaceName, filename) => interfaceName;
}
module.exports = config;

package.json

{
  "//" : "...",

  "scripts": {
    "sts": "sts -c .stsconfig"
  },

  "///" : "..."
}

Issue

If you want to create an issue. First of all, be nice. Take the time to explain and format your post.

The better solution to explain your issue (and for me, to fix it) is to create a pull request with your data:

  1. fork this repo with the button "fork" on github website. wait a minute.
  2. git clone your master branch from the newly created repository.
  3. yarn install or npm install
  4. add your api in src/test/api src/test/components (if necessary)
  5. add your test:
  6. src/test/test<issue id>.config.js copy an other test and modify output conf
  7. src/test/test<issue id>.assert.ts copy another assert and modify the import accordingly to your conf output
  8. run your test with ./node_modules/.bin/ts-node src/test.ts test<issue id> or run all test yarn test
  9. create pull request on this repo

Explanation

The input folder is recursively processed and each model file is read. When done, the expected output folder is generated, and finally, the Strapi models are converted to TypeScript.

Build

npm install && npm run build
# output files generated in dist folder

