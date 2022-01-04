Convert the Strapi models to TypeScript interfaces by processing each of the ./api/**/models/*.settings.json recursively.

Install and Run

npm install -g strapi-to-typescript sts path/to/strapi/api/ -o path/to/your/types/dir/ see all doc sts -h external conf. see: strapi-to-typescript/index.d.ts for format sts -c .stsconfig.js

Command line option

sts input -g components -o output ...

required

input

Strapi folder(s)/file(s) with models *.settings.json

You may define multiple inputs. In case your API models have relations to other plugins like 'users-permissions'. sts path/to/strapi/api/ path/to/strapi/plugins/users-permissions/models -o path/to/your/types/dir/ Order matters, if you have two models with the same name, the last one is used. Add '!' to exclude folder or subfolder, ex: !path/to/strapi/plugins_excluded .

-g components

Strapi folder(s) with components models

optional

-o output

Output folder

Output folder -n nested

Put all interfaces in a nested tree instead of directly under the output folder

Put all interfaces in a nested tree instead of directly under the output folder -u collectionCanBeUndefined

By default, all collection can not be undefined. You can turn this off, so only unrequired collections may be undefined.

By default, all collection can not be undefined. You can turn this off, so only unrequired collections may be undefined. -e Enumeration

You may generate enumeration or string literal Example:

export interface IOrder { payment: IOrderPayment; } export enum IOrderPayment { card = "card" , check = "check" , } export interface IOrder { payment: "card" | "check" ; }

-c Advanced configuration

path to configuration file

Advanced configuration

.stsconfig

const config = { input : [ 'api' , './node_modules/strapi-plugin-users-permissions/models/' , './node_modules/strapi-plugin-upload/models/' , './extensions/users-permissions/models/' ], components : './components/' , output : './sts/' , enum : true , nested : false , excludeField : ( interfaceName, fieldName ) => fieldName === 'hide_field' , addField : ( interfaceName ) => [{ name : "created_by" , type : "string" }], fieldType : ( fieldType, fieldName, interfaceName ) => { if (fieldType == 'datetime' ) return 'string' }, fieldName : ( fieldName ) => fieldName.replace( '_' , '' ), interfaceName : ( name ) => `X ${name} ` , enumName : ( name, interfaceName ) => `Enum ${interfaceName} ${name} ` , importAsType : ( interfaceName ) => interfaceName === 'MyInterfaceThatWantsToImportAsTypes' , outputFileName : ( interfaceName, filename ) => interfaceName; } module .exports = config;

package.json

{ "//" : "..." , "scripts" : { "sts" : "sts -c .stsconfig" }, "///" : "..." }

Issue

If you want to create an issue. First of all, be nice. Take the time to explain and format your post.

The better solution to explain your issue (and for me, to fix it) is to create a pull request with your data:

fork this repo with the button "fork" on github website. wait a minute. git clone your master branch from the newly created repository. yarn install or npm install add your api in src/test/api src/test/components (if necessary) add your test: src/test/test<issue id>.config.js copy an other test and modify output conf src/test/test<issue id>.assert.ts copy another assert and modify the import accordingly to your conf output run your test with ./node_modules/.bin/ts-node src/test.ts test<issue id> or run all test yarn test create pull request on this repo

Explanation

The input folder is recursively processed and each model file is read. When done, the expected output folder is generated, and finally, the Strapi models are converted to TypeScript.

Build