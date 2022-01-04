Convert the Strapi models to TypeScript interfaces by processing each of the
./api/**/models/*.settings.json recursively.
npm install -g strapi-to-typescript
sts path/to/strapi/api/ -o path/to/your/types/dir/
# see all doc
sts -h
# external conf. see: strapi-to-typescript/index.d.ts for format
sts -c .stsconfig.js
sts input -g components -o output ...
input
Strapi folder(s)/file(s) with models *.settings.json
You may define multiple inputs. In case your API models have relations to other plugins like 'users-permissions'.
sts path/to/strapi/api/ path/to/strapi/plugins/users-permissions/models -o path/to/your/types/dir/
!path/to/strapi/plugins_excluded.
-g components
Strapi folder(s) with components models
// enumeration (with -e option)
export interface IOrder {
payment: IOrderPayment;
}
export enum IOrderPayment {
card = "card",
check = "check",
}
// OR string literal types (by default)
export interface IOrder {
payment: "card" | "check";
}
.stsconfig
/**
* @type {import('strapi-to-typescript')}
*/
const config = {
//required
input: [
'api',
'./node_modules/strapi-plugin-users-permissions/models/',
'./node_modules/strapi-plugin-upload/models/',
'./extensions/users-permissions/models/'
],
components: './components/',
output: './sts/',
// optional
enum: true,
nested: false,
excludeField: (interfaceName, fieldName) => fieldName === 'hide_field',
addField: (interfaceName) => [{ name: "created_by", type: "string" }],
// optional, builtin function used if undefined return
fieldType: (fieldType, fieldName, interfaceName) => { if(fieldType == 'datetime') return 'string' },
fieldName: (fieldName) => fieldName.replace('_', ''),
interfaceName: (name) => `X${name}`,
enumName: (name, interfaceName) => `Enum${interfaceName}${name}`,
importAsType: (interfaceName) => interfaceName === 'MyInterfaceThatWantsToImportAsTypes' /* or just true */,
outputFileName: (interfaceName, filename) => interfaceName;
}
module.exports = config;
package.json
{
"//" : "...",
"scripts": {
"sts": "sts -c .stsconfig"
},
"///" : "..."
}
If you want to create an issue. First of all, be nice. Take the time to explain and format your post.
The better solution to explain your issue (and for me, to fix it) is to create a pull request with your data:
yarn install or
npm install
src/test/api
src/test/components (if necessary)
src/test/test<issue id>.config.js copy an other test and modify
output conf
src/test/test<issue id>.assert.ts copy another assert and modify the import accordingly to your conf
output
./node_modules/.bin/ts-node src/test.ts test<issue id> or run all test
yarn test
The input folder is recursively processed and each model file is read. When done, the expected output folder is generated, and finally, the Strapi models are converted to TypeScript.
npm install && npm run build
# output files generated in dist folder