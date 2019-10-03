⚠️ This package not up to date and maintained ⚠️

We recommend you not to use this package. We stopped to maintained it by lack of time and also because the features provided by this SDK are the same as a good HTTP client well configured. So I suggest you use the best HTTP client for the technology you use. To configure it to target your Strapi API. Here so usefull ressources to help you:

The official Strapi SDK for JavaScript, available for browsers or Node.js backends.

Install

npm install strapi-sdk-javascript

Start now

New instance

import Strapi from 'strapi-sdk-javascript' ; const strapi = new Strapi( 'http://localhost:1337' );

Authentications

Local

await strapi.login( 'username_or_email' , 's3cr3t' );

window .location = strapi.getProviderAuthenticationUrl( 'facebook' );

Once authorized, the provider will redirects the user to your app with an access token in the URL.

await strapi.authenticateProvider( 'facebook' );

You can now fetch private APIs

const posts = await strapi.getEntries( 'posts' );

Files management

Browser

const form = new FormData(); form.append( 'files' , fileInputElement.files[ 0 ], 'file-name.ext' ); form.append( 'files' , fileInputElement.files[ 1 ], 'file-2-name.ext' ); const files = await strapi.upload(form);

const FormData = require ( 'form-data' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const form = new FormData(); form.append( 'files' , fs.createReadStream( './file-name.ext' ), 'file-name.ext' ); const files = await strapi.upload(form, { headers : form.getHeaders() });

API

requestConfig

Custom axios request configuration. See documentation

Resources

Roadmap

GraphQL

Attach/Detach entry relationship

Real time with Socket.io

Credits

License

MIT