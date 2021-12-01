Non-Official Google Cloud Storage Provider for Strapi Upload

Installation

Install the package from your app root directory

with npm

npm install strapi-provider-upload-google-cloud- storage

or yarn

yarn add strapi-provider-upload-google-cloud- storage

Create your Bucket on Google Cloud Storage

The bucket should be created with fine grained access control, as the plugin will configure uploaded files with public read access.

How to create a bucket ?

Where my bucket can be located ?

Setting up Google authentication

If you are deploying to a Google Cloud Platform product that supports Application Default Credentials (such as App Engine, Cloud Run, and Cloud Functions etc.), then you can skip this step.

If you are deploying outside GCP, then follow these steps to set up authentication:

In the GCP Console, go to the Create service account key page. Go to the create service account key page From the Service account list, select New service account. In the Service account name field, enter a name. From the Role list, select Cloud Storage > Storage Admin. Select JSON for Key Type Click Create. A JSON file that contains your key downloads to your computer. Copy the full content of the downloaded JSON file Open the Strapi configuration file Paste it into the "Service Account JSON" field (as string or JSON , be careful with indentation)

Setting up the configuration file

You will find below many examples of configurations, for each example :

If you are deploying outside GCP, then follow the steps above Setting up Google authentication Set the #bucketName# field and replace Bucket-name by yours previously create Default baseUrl is working, but you can replace it by yours (if you use a custom baseUrl) Save the configuration file Enjoy !

Example with application default credentials (minimal setup)

This works only for deployment to GCP products such as App Engine, Cloud Run, and Cloud Functions etc.

Edit ./config/plugins.js

module .exports = { upload : { config : { provider : 'strapi-provider-upload-google-cloud-storage' , providerOptions : { bucketName : '#bucketName#' , publicFiles : false , uniform : false , basePath : '' , }, }, }, }

Example with credentials for outside GCP account

Edit ./config/plugins.js

module .exports = { upload : { config : { provider : 'strapi-provider-upload-google-cloud-storage' , providerOptions : { bucketName : '#bucketName#' , publicFiles : true , uniform : false , serviceAccount : {}, baseUrl : 'https://storage.googleapis.com/{bucket-name}' , basePath : '' , }, }, }, }

If you have different upload provider by environment, you can override plugins.js file by environment :

config/env/development/plugins.js

config/env/production/plugins.js

This file, under config/env/{env}/ will be overriding default configuration present in main folder config .

Example with environment variable

module .exports = ( { env } ) => ({ upload : { config : { provider : 'strapi-provider-upload-google-cloud-storage' , providerOptions : { serviceAccount : env.json( 'GCS_SERVICE_ACCOUNT' ), bucketName : env( 'GCS_BUCKET_NAME' ), basePath : env( 'GCS_BASE_PATH' ), baseUrl : env( 'GCS_BASE_URL' ), publicFiles : env( 'GCS_PUBLIC_FILES' ), uniform : env( 'GCS_UNIFORM' ), }, }, }, });

Environment variable can be changed has your way.

Setting up strapi::security middlewares to avoid CSP blocked url

Edit ./config/middlewares.js

In the field img-src and media-src add your own CDN url, by default it's storage.googleapis.com but you need to add your own CDN url

module .exports = [ 'strapi::errors' , { name : 'strapi::security' , config : { contentSecurityPolicy : { useDefaults : true , directives : { 'connect-src' : [ "'self'" , 'https:' ], 'img-src' : [ "'self'" , 'data:' , 'blob:' , 'storage.googleapis.com' ], 'media-src' : [ "'self'" , 'data:' , 'blob:' , 'storage.googleapis.com' ], upgradeInsecureRequests : null , }, }, }, }, 'strapi::cors' , 'strapi::poweredBy' , 'strapi::logger' , 'strapi::query' , 'strapi::body' , 'strapi::favicon' , 'strapi::public' , ];

How to configure variable ?

serviceAccount :

JSON data provide by Google Account (explained before). If you are deploying to a GCP product that supports Application Default credentials, you can leave this omitted, and authentication will work automatically.

Can be set as a String, JSON Object, or omitted.

bucketName :

The name of the bucket on Google Cloud Storage.

Required

You can find more information on Google Cloud documentation.

baseUrl :

Define your base Url, first is default value :

basePath :

Define base path to save each media document.

Optional

publicFiles :

Boolean to define a public attribute to file when it upload to storage.

Default value : true

Optional

uniform :

Boolean to define uniform access, when uniform bucket-level access is enabled.

Default value : false

Optional

cacheMaxAge :

Number to set the cache-control header for uploaded files.

Default value : 3600

Optional

gzip :

Value to define if files are uploaded and stored with gzip compression.

Possible values: true , false , auto

, , Default value : auto

Optional

metadata :

Function that is executed to compute the metadata for a file when it is uploaded.

When no function is provided, the following metadata is used:

{ contentDisposition : `inline; filename=" ${file.name} "` , cacheControl : `public, max-age= ${config.cacheMaxAge || 3600 } ` , }

Default value: undefined

Optional

Example:

metadata: ( file ) => ({ cacheControl : `public, max-age= ${ 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 } ` , contentLanguage : 'en-US' , contentDisposition : `attachment; filename=" ${file.name} "` , }),

The available properties can be found in the Cloud Storage JSON API documentation.

generateUploadFileName :

Function that is executed to generate the name of the uploaded file. This method can give more control over the file name and can for example be used to include a custom hashing function or dynamic path.

When no function is provided, the default algorithm is used.

Default value: undefined

Optional

Example:

generateUploadFileName: ( file ) => { const hash = ...; const extension = file.ext.toLowerCase().substring( 1 ); return ` ${extension} / ${slugify(path.parse(file.name).name)} - ${hash} . ${extension} ` ; },

FAQ

Common errors

Uniform access

Error uploading file to Google Cloud Storage: Cannot insert legacy ACL for an object when uniform bucket-level access is enabled

When this error occurs, you need to set uniform variable to true .

Service Account JSON

Error: Error parsing data "Service Account JSON", please be sure to copy/paste the full JSON file

When this error occurs, it's probably because you have missed something with the service account json configuration.

Follow this step :

Open your ServiceAccount json file

json file Copy the full content of the file

Paste it under the variable ServiceAccount in plugins.js config file in JSON

Migration

Due to release of Strapi v4, you need to migrate your databases files informations. Follow our migration guide.

Community support

You can also used official support platform of Strapi, and search @Lith (maintainer)

Discord (For live discussion with the Community and Strapi team)

Community Forum (Questions and Discussions)

License

See the MIT License file for licensing information.