Strapi Provider Upload Azure Storage

Plugin enabling image uploading to azure storage from strapi.

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Node 10+

npm 6+

strapi@3.0.0-beta.16+

Installing

Inside your strapi project run the following

yarn add strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage npm install strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage

Usage

Strapi version >= 4.0.0

With a stable release of Strapi 4.0.0, the configuration was moved to a JavaScript file. Official documentation here.

To enable the provider, create or edit the file at ./config/plugins.js .

This is an example plugins.js file for Azure storage:

module .exports = ( { env } ) => ({ upload : { config : { provider : 'strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage' , providerOptions : { account : env( 'STORAGE_ACCOUNT' ), accountKey : env( 'STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY' ), serviceBaseURL : env( 'STORAGE_URL' ), containerName : env( 'STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME' ), cdnBaseURL : env( 'STORAGE_CDN_URL' ), defaultPath : 'assets' , maxConcurrent : 10 } } } });

Strapi version >= 3.0.0 & < 4.0.0

With a stable release of Strapi 3.0.0, the configuration was moved to a JavaScript file. Official documentation.

To enable the provider, create or edit the file at ./config/plugins.js .

This is an example plugins.js file for Azure storage:

module .exports = ( { env } ) => ({ upload : { provider : 'azure-storage' , providerOptions : { account : env( 'STORAGE_ACCOUNT' ), accountKey : env( 'STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY' ), serviceBaseURL : env( 'STORAGE_URL' ), containerName : env( 'STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME' ), cdnBaseURL : env( 'STORAGE_CDN_URL' ), defaultPath : 'assets' , maxConcurrent : 10 } } });

serviceBaseURL is optional, it is useful when connecting to Azure Storage API compatible services, like the official emulator Azurite. serviceBaseURL would then look like http://localhost:10000/your-storage-account-key .

When serviceBaseURL is not provided, default https://${account}.blob.core.windows.net will be used.

cdnBaseURL is optional, it is useful when using CDN in front of your storage account. Images will be returned with the CDN URL instead of the storage account URL.

