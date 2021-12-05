openbase logo
spu

strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage

by Jacob Feldman
2.0.0 (see all)

Strapi Provider Upload Azure Storage

Overview

Readme

Strapi Provider Upload Azure Storage

Plugin enabling image uploading to azure storage from strapi.

NpmVersion NpmDownloads

Getting Started

These instructions will get you a copy of the project up and running on your local machine for development and testing purposes. See deployment for notes on how to deploy the project on a live system.

Prerequisites

Installing

Inside your strapi project run the following

yarn add strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage

# or

npm install strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage

Usage

Strapi version >= 4.0.0

With a stable release of Strapi 4.0.0, the configuration was moved to a JavaScript file. Official documentation here.

To enable the provider, create or edit the file at ./config/plugins.js.

This is an example plugins.js file for Azure storage:

module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
  upload: {
    config: {
      provider: 'strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage',
      providerOptions: {
        account: env('STORAGE_ACCOUNT'),
        accountKey: env('STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY'),
        serviceBaseURL: env('STORAGE_URL'),
        containerName: env('STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME'),
        cdnBaseURL: env('STORAGE_CDN_URL'),
        defaultPath: 'assets',
        maxConcurrent: 10
      }
    }
  }
});

Strapi version >= 3.0.0 & < 4.0.0

With a stable release of Strapi 3.0.0, the configuration was moved to a JavaScript file. Official documentation.

To enable the provider, create or edit the file at ./config/plugins.js.

This is an example plugins.js file for Azure storage:

module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
  upload: {
    provider: 'azure-storage',
    providerOptions: {
      account: env('STORAGE_ACCOUNT'),
      accountKey: env('STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY'),
      serviceBaseURL: env('STORAGE_URL'),
      containerName: env('STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME'),
      cdnBaseURL: env('STORAGE_CDN_URL'),
      defaultPath: 'assets',
      maxConcurrent: 10
    }
  }
});

serviceBaseURL is optional, it is useful when connecting to Azure Storage API compatible services, like the official emulator Azurite. serviceBaseURL would then look like http://localhost:10000/your-storage-account-key.
When serviceBaseURL is not provided, default https://${account}.blob.core.windows.net will be used.

cdnBaseURL is optional, it is useful when using CDN in front of your storage account. Images will be returned with the CDN URL instead of the storage account URL.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Acknowledgments

  • strapi.io
  • Azure

