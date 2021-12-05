Plugin enabling image uploading to azure storage from strapi.
Inside your strapi project run the following
yarn add strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage
# or
npm install strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage
With a stable release of Strapi 4.0.0, the configuration was moved to a JavaScript file. Official documentation here.
To enable the provider, create or edit the file at
./config/plugins.js.
This is an example plugins.js file for Azure storage:
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
upload: {
config: {
provider: 'strapi-provider-upload-azure-storage',
providerOptions: {
account: env('STORAGE_ACCOUNT'),
accountKey: env('STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY'),
serviceBaseURL: env('STORAGE_URL'),
containerName: env('STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME'),
cdnBaseURL: env('STORAGE_CDN_URL'),
defaultPath: 'assets',
maxConcurrent: 10
}
}
}
});
With a stable release of Strapi 3.0.0, the configuration was moved to a JavaScript file. Official documentation.
To enable the provider, create or edit the file at
./config/plugins.js.
This is an example plugins.js file for Azure storage:
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
upload: {
provider: 'azure-storage',
providerOptions: {
account: env('STORAGE_ACCOUNT'),
accountKey: env('STORAGE_ACCOUNT_KEY'),
serviceBaseURL: env('STORAGE_URL'),
containerName: env('STORAGE_CONTAINER_NAME'),
cdnBaseURL: env('STORAGE_CDN_URL'),
defaultPath: 'assets',
maxConcurrent: 10
}
}
});
serviceBaseURL is optional, it is useful when connecting to Azure Storage API compatible services, like the official emulator Azurite.
serviceBaseURL would then look like
http://localhost:10000/your-storage-account-key.
When
serviceBaseURL is not provided, default
https://${account}.blob.core.windows.net will be used.
cdnBaseURL is optional, it is useful when using CDN in front of your storage account. Images will be returned with the CDN URL instead of the storage account URL.
