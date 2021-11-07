Strapi plugin import-export-content

Plugin to import and export content according to user permissions in json or csv format.

Installation

yarn add strapi-plugin-import-export-content

or

npm i strapi-plugin-import-export-content

Rebuild your administration panel

New releases can introduce changes to the administration panel that require a rebuild. Rebuild the admin panel with one of the following commands:

yarn build --clean

or

npm run build -- --clean

Features

Import

Read data from CSV and JSON file or from typing raw text

Import contents to collection or single Type

Manual mapping from source fields to destination fields

Recognize format of inputs and content types

Import content as draft or public

Upload media from URL

Import Media by id or object with id key

Import Relations by id or object with id key

Import Components and Dynamic Zone Content as json objects

Export

Export CSV and JSON contents allowed for the user

Download files or copy exported data to clipboard

Options to remove ids and timestamps

Options to export media as ids, urls, full content or full content without formats

Options to export relatons as ids or full content

Author

Edison Peñuela – @EdisonPeM – edisonpe961206@hotmail.com

Acknowledgments

This plugin has been inspired by the tutorial How to create an import content plugin