spi

strapi-plugin-import-export-content

by Edison Peñuela
0.4.2 (see all)

Csv and Json import / export content plugin to Strapi

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Strapi plugin import-export-content

Plugin to import and export content according to user permissions in json or csv format.

Installation

yarn add strapi-plugin-import-export-content

or

npm i strapi-plugin-import-export-content

Rebuild your administration panel

New releases can introduce changes to the administration panel that require a rebuild. Rebuild the admin panel with one of the following commands:

yarn build --clean

or

npm run build -- --clean

Features

Import

  • Read data from CSV and JSON file or from typing raw text
  • Import contents to collection or single Type
  • Manual mapping from source fields to destination fields
  • Recognize format of inputs and content types
  • Import content as draft or public
  • Upload media from URL
  • Import Media by id or object with id key
  • Import Relations by id or object with id key
  • Import Components and Dynamic Zone Content as json objects

Export

  • Export CSV and JSON contents allowed for the user
  • Download files or copy exported data to clipboard
  • Options to remove ids and timestamps
  • Options to export media as ids, urls, full content or full content without formats
  • Options to export relatons as ids or full content

Author

Edison Peñuela – @EdisonPeMedisonpe961206@hotmail.com

Acknowledgments

This plugin has been inspired by the tutorial How to create an import content plugin

