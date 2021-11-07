Strapi plugin import-export-content
Plugin to import and export content according to user permissions in json or csv format.
Installation
yarn add strapi-plugin-import-export-content
or
npm i strapi-plugin-import-export-content
Rebuild your administration panel
New releases can introduce changes to the administration panel that require a rebuild. Rebuild the admin panel with one of the following commands:
yarn build --clean
or
npm run build -- --clean
Features
Import
- Read data from CSV and JSON file or from typing raw text
- Import contents to collection or single Type
- Manual mapping from source fields to destination fields
- Recognize format of inputs and content types
- Import content as draft or public
- Upload media from URL
- Import Media by id or object with id key
- Import Relations by id or object with id key
- Import Components and Dynamic Zone Content as json objects
Export
- Export CSV and JSON contents allowed for the user
- Download files or copy exported data to clipboard
- Options to remove ids and timestamps
- Options to export media as ids, urls, full content or full content without formats
- Options to export relatons as ids or full content
Author
Edison Peñuela – @EdisonPeM – edisonpe961206@hotmail.com
Acknowledgments
This plugin has been inspired by the tutorial How to create an import content plugin