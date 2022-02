Strapi plugin Entity Relationship Chart

Plugin displays Entity Relationship Diagram of all Strapi models, fields and relations.

How to install:

In a root folder of your strapi project run npm install strapi-plugin-entity-relationship-chart --save Rebuild admin UI strapi build Run strapi strapi develop

Submitting issues:

Use github issues on the repo: - https://github.com/node-vision/strapi-plugin-entity-relationship-chart/issues

Version Notes: