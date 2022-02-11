Design your own email templates directly from the Strapi CMS admin panel and use the magic to send programmatically email from your controllers / services.
Visual composer provided by Unlayer
Install Strapi with this Quickstart command to create a Strapi project instantly:
# with yarn
yarn create strapi-app my-project --quickstart
# with npm/npx
npx create-strapi-app my-project --quickstart
This command generates a brand new project with the default features (authentication, permissions, content management, content type builder & file upload). The Quickstart command installs Strapi using a SQLite database which is used for prototyping in development.
Configure the
Strapi email plugin ( official documentation )
Add the
strapi-designer plugin
yarn add strapi-plugin-email-designer@latest
# or
npm i -S strapi-plugin-email-designer@latest
config/middleware.js as:
// ...
- "strapi::security",
+ {
+ name: "strapi::security",
+ config: {
+ contentSecurityPolicy: {
+ directives: {
+ "script-src": [
+ "'self'",
+ "'unsafe-inline'",
+ "editor.unlayer.com"
+ ],
+ "frame-src": [
+ "'self'",
+ "'unsafe-
+ inline'",
+ "editor.unlayer.com"
+ ],
+ "img-src": [
+ "'self'",
+ "data:",
+ "cdn.jsdelivr.net",
+ "strapi.io",
+ "s3.amazonaws.com",
+ `${env("AWS_BUCKET")}.s3.${env("AWS_REGION")}.amazonaws.com`
+ ],
+ },
+ },
+ },
+ },
// ...
yarn build && yarn develop
# or
npm run build && npm run develop
--watch-admin option:
yarn develop --watch-admin
#or
npm run develop --watch-admin
The Email Designer plugin should appear in the Plugins section of Strapi sidebar after you run app again.
{{ and
}} ). You can leave the text version blank to automatically generate a text version of your email from the HTML version.
Tips: in the template's body is possible to iterate array like this:
{{ _.forEach(order.products, function(product) { }}
<li>{{- product.name }}</li>
<li>{{- product.price }}</li>
{{ }); }}
{
// ...
try {
await strapi.plugins['email-designer'].services.email.sendTemplatedEmail(
{
to: 'to@example.com', // required
from: 'from@example.com', // optional if /config/plugins.js -> email.settings.defaultFrom is set
replyTo: 'reply@example.com', // optional if /config/plugins.js -> email.settings.defaultReplyTo is set
attachments: [], // optional array of files
},
{
templateId: 1, // required - you can get the template id from the admin panel (can change on import)
templateReferenceId: 55, // ID that can be defined in the template designer (won't change on import)
subject: `Thank you for your order`, // If provided here will override the template's subject. Can include variables like `Thank you for your order {{= user.firstName }}!`
},
{
// this object must include all variables you're using in your email template
USER: {
firstname: 'John',
lastname: 'Doe',
},
order: {
products: [
{ name: 'Article 1', price: 9.99 },
{ name: 'Article 2', price: 5.55 },
],
},
shippingCost: 5,
total: 20.54,
}
);
} catch (err) {
strapi.log.debug('📺: ', err);
return ctx.badRequest(null, err);
}
// ...
}
Enjoy 🎉
Complete installation requirements are exact same as for Strapi itself and can be found in the documentation under Installation Requirements.
Supported Strapi versions:
(This plugin may work with the older Strapi versions, but these are not tested nor officially supported at this time.)
Node / NPM versions:
We recommend always using the latest version of Strapi to start your new projects.
You can pass configuration options directly to the editor that is used by this plugin. To do so, in your
config/plugins.js file of your project, configure the plugin like this example:
module.exports = () => ({
...
'email-designer': {
editor: {
tools: {
heading: {
properties: {
text: {
value: 'This is the new default text!'
}
}
}
},
options: {
features: {
colorPicker: {
presets: ['#D9E3F0', '#F47373', '#697689', '#37D67A']
}
},
fonts: {
showDefaultFonts: false,
customFonts: [
{
label: "Anton",
value: "'Anton', sans-serif",
url: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Anton",
},
{
label: "Lato",
value: "'Lato', Tahoma, Verdana, sans-serif",
url: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato",
},
// ...
],
},
mergeTags: [
{
name: 'Email',
value: '{{= USER.username }}',
sample: 'john@doe.com',
},
// ...
]
},
appearance: {
theme: "dark",
panels: {
tools: {
dock: 'left'
}
}
}
}
},
...
})
See Unlayer's documentation for more options.
Create the
cypress.env.json file to the root and add your variables following this schema:
{
"adminUrl": "http://localhost:1337/admin/auth/login",
"user": {
"email": "john.doe@example.com",
"password": "P1pp0#2021"
}
}
Now let's install and open Cypress
# with yarn
yarn cypress:install
yarn cypress:open
# with npm
npm run cypress:install
npm run cypress:open
Feel free to fork and make a Pull Request to this plugin project. All the input is warmly welcome!
Give a star if this project helped you.
MIT License Copyright (c) 2020 Alex Zaganelli & Strapi Solutions.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Alexandre Zaganelli
🤔 💻 🎨 🐛
|
Ron Chi
🐛
|
p_0g_8mm3_
🎨 🤔
|
Tobias Thiele
💻 🎨 🤔
|
Guillermo Angulo
🐛 💻
|
Xavier Civit
🐛
|
jpizzle34
💻
|
Moritz Eck
💻
|
B0rk3
💻
|
Nihey Takizawa
💻
|
Ciro Alabrese
💻
|
Nik Zaugg
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
