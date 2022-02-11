openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spe

strapi-plugin-email-designer

by Alexandre Zaganelli
1.1.7 (see all)

Design your own email templates w/ visual composer directly inside the Strapi admin panel and send composed emails programmatically from your controllers / services.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

179

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Strapi Email Designer plugin 💅

NPM Version Monthly download on NPM code style: prettier PRs welcome! License Follow Alex Zaganelli Repo stars Contributors

Design your own email templates directly from the Strapi CMS admin panel and use the magic to send programmatically email from your controllers / services.

Designer screenshot

Visual composer provided by Unlayer

 

⚙️ Versions

  • Strapi v4 - (current) - v2.x
  • Strapi v3 - v1.x

 

⏳ Installation

Install Strapi with this Quickstart command to create a Strapi project instantly:

# with yarn
yarn create strapi-app my-project --quickstart

# with npm/npx
npx create-strapi-app my-project --quickstart

This command generates a brand new project with the default features (authentication, permissions, content management, content type builder & file upload). The Quickstart command installs Strapi using a SQLite database which is used for prototyping in development.

yarn add strapi-plugin-email-designer@latest

# or

npm i -S strapi-plugin-email-designer@latest
  • you may need also to add to the unlayer domain to the Content Security Policy. Update the config file config/middleware.js as:
// ...
- "strapi::security",
+ {
+     name: "strapi::security",
+     config: {
+       contentSecurityPolicy: {
+         directives: {
+           "script-src": [
+             "'self'",
+             "'unsafe-inline'",
+             "editor.unlayer.com"
+           ],
+           "frame-src": [
+             "'self'",
+             "'unsafe-
+             inline'",
+             "editor.unlayer.com"
+           ],
+           "img-src": [
+             "'self'",
+             "data:",
+             "cdn.jsdelivr.net",
+             "strapi.io",
+             "s3.amazonaws.com",
+             `${env("AWS_BUCKET")}.s3.${env("AWS_REGION")}.amazonaws.com`
+           ],
+         },
+       },
+     },
+   },
// ...
  • After successful installation you've to build a fresh package that includes plugin UI. To archive that simply use:
yarn build && yarn develop

# or

npm run build && npm run develop
  • or just run Strapi in the development mode with --watch-admin option:
yarn develop --watch-admin

#or

npm run develop --watch-admin

The Email Designer plugin should appear in the Plugins section of Strapi sidebar after you run app again.

💄 Usage

  1. Design your template with easy on the visual composer. For variables use lodash templating language with the double curly braces tags ( {{ and }} ). You can leave the text version blank to automatically generate a text version of your email from the HTML version.

Tips: in the template's body is possible to iterate array like this:

{{ _.forEach(order.products, function(product) { }}
    <li>{{- product.name }}</li>
    <li>{{- product.price }}</li>
{{ }); }}
  1. Send email programmatically:
{
  // ...

  try {
    await strapi.plugins['email-designer'].services.email.sendTemplatedEmail(
      {
        to: 'to@example.com', // required
        from: 'from@example.com', // optional if /config/plugins.js -> email.settings.defaultFrom is set
        replyTo: 'reply@example.com', // optional if /config/plugins.js -> email.settings.defaultReplyTo is set
        attachments: [], // optional array of files
      },
      {
        templateId: 1, // required - you can get the template id from the admin panel (can change on import)
        templateReferenceId: 55, // ID that can be defined in the template designer (won't change on import)
        subject: `Thank you for your order`, // If provided here will override the template's subject. Can include variables like `Thank you for your order {{= user.firstName }}!`
      },
      {
        // this object must include all variables you're using in your email template
        USER: {
          firstname: 'John',
          lastname: 'Doe',
        },
        order: {
          products: [
            { name: 'Article 1', price: 9.99 },
            { name: 'Article 2', price: 5.55 },
          ],
        },
        shippingCost: 5,
        total: 20.54,
      }
    );
  } catch (err) {
    strapi.log.debug('📺: ', err);
    return ctx.badRequest(null, err);
  }

  // ...
}

Enjoy 🎉

🖐 Requirements

Complete installation requirements are exact same as for Strapi itself and can be found in the documentation under Installation Requirements.

Supported Strapi versions:

  • Strapi v3.5.x

(This plugin may work with the older Strapi versions, but these are not tested nor officially supported at this time.)

Node / NPM versions:

  • NodeJS >= 12.10 <= 14
  • NPM >= 6.x

We recommend always using the latest version of Strapi to start your new projects.

🔧 Configuration

You can pass configuration options directly to the editor that is used by this plugin. To do so, in your config/plugins.js file of your project, configure the plugin like this example:

module.exports = () => ({
  ...
  'email-designer': {
    editor: {
      tools: {
        heading: {
          properties: {
            text: {
              value: 'This is the new default text!'
            }
          }
        }
      },
      options: {
        features: {
          colorPicker: {
            presets: ['#D9E3F0', '#F47373', '#697689', '#37D67A']
          }
        },
        fonts: {
          showDefaultFonts: false,
          customFonts: [
            {
              label: "Anton",
              value: "'Anton', sans-serif",
              url: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Anton",
            },
            {
              label: "Lato",
              value: "'Lato', Tahoma, Verdana, sans-serif",
              url: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato",
            },
            // ...
          ],
        },
        mergeTags: [
          {
            name: 'Email',
            value: '{{= USER.username }}',
            sample: 'john@doe.com',
          },
          // ...
        ]
      },
      appearance: {
        theme: "dark",
        panels: {
          tools: {
            dock: 'left'
          }
        }
      }
    }
  },
  ...
})

See Unlayer's documentation for more options.

🚨 How to run the tests

Create the cypress.env.json file to the root and add your variables following this schema:

{
  "adminUrl": "http://localhost:1337/admin/auth/login",
  "user": {
    "email": "john.doe@example.com",
    "password": "P1pp0#2021"
  }
}

Now let's install and open Cypress

# with yarn
yarn cypress:install
yarn cypress:open

# with npm
npm run cypress:install
npm run cypress:open

🚧 Roadmap

  • Template composer helper
  • Import design feature
  • Override Strapi's core email system feature
  • Preview email with real data feature
  • Tags feature
  • Custom components extension
  • Complete UI tests
  • i18n translations (help wanted!)

🤝 Contributing

Feel free to fork and make a Pull Request to this plugin project. All the input is warmly welcome!

⭐️ Show your support

Give a star if this project helped you.

🔗 Links

🌎 Community support

📝 License

MIT License Copyright (c) 2020 Alex Zaganelli & Strapi Solutions.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Alexandre Zaganelli
🤔 💻 🎨 🐛
Ron Chi
🐛
p_0g_8mm3_
🎨 🤔
Tobias Thiele
💻 🎨 🤔
Guillermo Angulo
🐛 💻
Xavier Civit
🐛
jpizzle34
💻

Moritz Eck
💻
B0rk3
💻
Nihey Takizawa
💻
Ciro Alabrese
💻
Nik Zaugg
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Stargazers ✨

Stargazers repo roster for @alexzaganelli/strapi-plugin-email-designer

Forkers ✨

Forkers repo roster for @alexzaganelli/strapi-plugin-email-designer

Support Me ✨

If you like this plugin I'm very happy, so we can drink a beer 🍻. Alla salute!

"Buy Me A Beer"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Tobias ThieleGermany9 Ratings0 Reviews
💻 Fullstack Developer 💚 Nuxt.js lover 💙 Strapi for Backend 🦊 Solidity & Blockchain
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial