Strapi Email Designer plugin 💅

Design your own email templates directly from the Strapi CMS admin panel and use the magic to send programmatically email from your controllers / services.

Visual composer provided by Unlayer

⚙️ Versions

Strapi v4 - (current) - v2.x

Strapi v3 - v1.x

⏳ Installation

Install Strapi with this Quickstart command to create a Strapi project instantly:

(Use yarn to install the Strapi project (recommended). Install yarn with these docs.)

yarn create strapi-app my-project --quickstart npx create-strapi-app my-project --quickstart

This command generates a brand new project with the default features (authentication, permissions, content management, content type builder & file upload). The Quickstart command installs Strapi using a SQLite database which is used for prototyping in development.

Configure the Strapi email plugin ( official documentation )

Add the strapi-designer plugin

yarn add strapi-plugin-email-designer@latest npm i -S strapi-plugin-email-designer@latest

you may need also to add to the unlayer domain to the Content Security Policy. Update the config file config/middleware.js as:

// ... - "strapi::security", + { + name: "strapi::security", + config: { + contentSecurityPolicy: { + directives: { + "script-src": [ + "'self'", + "'unsafe-inline'", + "editor.unlayer.com" + ], + "frame-src": [ + "'self'", + "'unsafe- + inline'", + "editor.unlayer.com" + ], + "img-src": [ + "'self'", + "data:", + "cdn.jsdelivr.net", + "strapi.io", + "s3.amazonaws.com", + `${env("AWS_BUCKET")}.s3.${env("AWS_REGION")}.amazonaws.com` + ], + }, + }, + }, + }, // ...

After successful installation you've to build a fresh package that includes plugin UI. To archive that simply use:

yarn build && yarn develop npm run build && npm run develop

or just run Strapi in the development mode with --watch-admin option:

yarn develop --watch-admin npm run develop --watch-admin

The Email Designer plugin should appear in the Plugins section of Strapi sidebar after you run app again.

💄 Usage

Design your template with easy on the visual composer. For variables use lodash templating language with the double curly braces tags ( {{ and }} ). You can leave the text version blank to automatically generate a text version of your email from the HTML version.

Tips: in the template's body is possible to iterate array like this:

{{ _.forEach(order.products, function ( product ) { }} <li>{{- product.name }}< /li> <li>{{- product.price }}</ li> {{ }); }}

Send email programmatically:

{ try { await strapi.plugins[ 'email-designer' ].services.email.sendTemplatedEmail( { to : 'to@example.com' , from : 'from@example.com' , replyTo : 'reply@example.com' , attachments : [], }, { templateId : 1 , templateReferenceId : 55 , subject : `Thank you for your order` , }, { USER : { firstname : 'John' , lastname : 'Doe' , }, order : { products : [ { name : 'Article 1' , price : 9.99 }, { name : 'Article 2' , price : 5.55 }, ], }, shippingCost : 5 , total : 20.54 , } ); } catch (err) { strapi.log.debug( '📺: ' , err); return ctx.badRequest( null , err); } }

Enjoy 🎉

🖐 Requirements

Complete installation requirements are exact same as for Strapi itself and can be found in the documentation under Installation Requirements.

Supported Strapi versions:

Strapi v3.5.x

(This plugin may work with the older Strapi versions, but these are not tested nor officially supported at this time.)

Node / NPM versions:

NodeJS >= 12.10 <= 14

NPM >= 6.x

We recommend always using the latest version of Strapi to start your new projects.

🔧 Configuration

You can pass configuration options directly to the editor that is used by this plugin. To do so, in your config/plugins.js file of your project, configure the plugin like this example:

module .exports = () => ({ ... 'email-designer' : { editor : { tools : { heading : { properties : { text : { value : 'This is the new default text!' } } } }, options : { features : { colorPicker : { presets : [ '#D9E3F0' , '#F47373' , '#697689' , '#37D67A' ] } }, fonts : { showDefaultFonts : false , customFonts : [ { label : "Anton" , value : "'Anton', sans-serif" , url : "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Anton" , }, { label : "Lato" , value : "'Lato', Tahoma, Verdana, sans-serif" , url : "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato" , }, ], }, mergeTags : [ { name : 'Email' , value : '{{= USER.username }}' , sample : 'john@doe.com' , }, ] }, appearance : { theme : "dark" , panels : { tools : { dock : 'left' } } } } }, ... })

See Unlayer's documentation for more options.

🚨 How to run the tests

Create the cypress.env.json file to the root and add your variables following this schema:

{ "adminUrl" : "http://localhost:1337/admin/auth/login" , "user" : { "email" : "john.doe@example.com" , "password" : "P1pp0#2021" } }

Now let's install and open Cypress

yarn cypress:install yarn cypress:open npm run cypress:install npm run cypress:open

🚧 Roadmap

Template composer helper

Template composer helper Import design feature

Import design feature Override Strapi's core email system feature

Override Strapi's core email system feature Preview email with real data feature

Preview email with real data feature Tags feature

Tags feature Custom components extension

Custom components extension Complete UI tests

Complete UI tests i18n translations (help wanted!)

🤝 Contributing

Feel free to fork and make a Pull Request to this plugin project. All the input is warmly welcome!

📝 License

MIT License Copyright (c) 2020 Alex Zaganelli & Strapi Solutions.

