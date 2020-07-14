Powerful Strapi based comments moderation tool for you and your users

A plugin for Strapi Headless CMS that provides end to end comments feature with their moderation panel, bad words filtering, abuse reporting and much more.

✨ Features

Comments Public REST + GraphQL API: Elegant, entirely customizable and a fully extensible admin panel.

Elegant, entirely customizable and a fully extensible admin panel. Strapi & generic users: Support for built-in & also generic non-Strapi users that might be the comments authors.

Support for built-in & also generic non-Strapi users that might be the comments authors. Any Content Type relation: Comments can be linked to any of your Content Types by default. Simply, you're controlling it.

Comments can be linked to any of your Content Types by default. Simply, you're controlling it. Moderation Panel: Search & Filter through the bucket with your auditory comments. Manage them by blocking single ones or full threads. All in combined list & hierarchical tree view of threads.

Search & Filter through the bucket with your auditory comments. Manage them by blocking single ones or full threads. All in combined list & hierarchical tree view of threads. Automated Bad Words filtering: By default end users are not allowed to post abusing comments where bad words have been used.

By default end users are not allowed to post abusing comments where bad words have been used. Abuse Reporting & Reviewing: Don't allow inferior language, react to reports from your community, send email notifications about issued reports

⚙️ Versions

Strapi v4 - (current) - v2.x

- (current) - v2.x Strapi v3 - v1.x

⏳ Installation

(Use yarn to install this plugin within your Strapi project (recommended). Install yarn with these docs.)

yarn add strapi-plugin-comments@latest

After successful installation you've to build a fresh package that includes plugin UI. To archive that simply use:

yarn build yarn develop

or just run Strapi in the development mode with --watch-admin option:

yarn develop --watch-admin

The Comments plugin should appear in the Plugins section of Strapi sidebar after you run app again.

Enjoy 🎉

🖐 Requirements

Complete installation requirements are exact same as for Strapi itself and can be found in the documentation under Installation Requirements.

Minimum environment requirements

Node.js >=14.x.x

NPM >=7.x.x

In our minimum support we're following official Node.js releases timelines.

Supported Strapi versions:

Strapi v4.1.0 (recently tested)

Strapi v4.x

This plugin is designed for Strapi v4 and is not working with v3.x. To get version for Strapi v3 install version v1.x.

We recommend always using the latest version of Strapi to start your new projects.

🔧 Configuration

In v2.0.3 and newest

Version 2.0.3 introduce the intuitive Settings page which you can easly access via Strapi Settings -> Section: Comments Plugin -> Configuration . On dedicated page you will be able to setup all crucial properties which drives the plugin and customize each individual collection for which Comments plugin should be enabled.

Note Default configuration for your plugin is fetched from config/plugins.js or directly from the plugin itself. If you would like to customize the default state to which you might revert, please follow the next section.

In v2.0.2 and older + default configuration state for v2.0.3 and newest

To setup amend default plugin configuration we recommend to put following snippet as part of config/plugins.js or config/<env>/plugins.js file. If the file does not exist yet, you have to create it manually. If you've got already configurations for other plugins stores by this way, use just the comments part within exising plugins item.

module .exports = ( { env } ) => ({ comments : { enabled : true , config : { badWords : false , moderatorRoles : [ "Authenticated" ], approvalFlow : [ 'api::page.page' ], entryLabel : { '*' : [ 'Title' , 'title' , 'Name' , 'name' , 'Subject' , 'subject' ], 'api::page.page' : [ 'MyField' ], }, reportReasons : { 'MY_CUSTOM_REASON' : 'MY_CUSTOM_REASON' , }, gql : { }, }, }, });

Properties

badWords - Enabled support for bad words filtering. Can be turned off or overwritten using options reference. Default value: true .

- Enabled support for bad words filtering. Can be turned off or overwritten using options reference. Default value: . moderatorRoles - Optional list of names of roles. Users with those roles will be notified by email when a new abuse report is created. This feature requires a built-in Strapi email plugin configured.

- Optional list of names of roles. Users with those roles will be notified by email when a new abuse report is created. This feature requires a built-in Strapi email plugin configured. approvalFlow - list of Content Types which are supporting approval flow. Values must be in format like 'api::<collection name>.<content type name>' . For not included, posted comments are going to be immediately visible.

- list of Content Types which are supporting approval flow. Values must be in format like . For not included, posted comments are going to be immediately visible. entryLabel - ordered list of property names per Content Type to generate related entity label. Keys must be in format like 'api::<collection name>.<content type name>' . Default formatting set as * .

- ordered list of property names per Content Type to generate related entity label. Keys must be in format like . Default formatting set as . reportReasons - set of enums you would like to use for issuing abuse reports. Provided by default 'BAD_LANGUAGE' , 'DISCRIMINATION' and 'OTHER' .

- set of enums you would like to use for issuing abuse reports. Provided by default , and . gql - specific configuration for GraphQL. See Additional GQL Configuration

Additional GQL Configuration

All you need to do is to install and enable @strapi/plugin-graphql for you instance based on the official Strapi v4 docs and decide if you would like to call it by anyone (open for world) or only by authenticated users (Strapi users).

Important! If you're using config/plugins.js to configure your plugins , please put comments property before graphql . Otherwise types are not going to be properly added to GraphQL Schema. That's because of dynamic types which base on plugin configuration which are added on boostrap stage, not register . This is not valid if you're using graphql plugin without any custom configuration, so most of cases in real.

{ "gql" : { "auth" : true , }, }

Properties

auth - does GraphQL Queries should be authenticated or not? Default: false

Queries

See available GQL specification section.

If auth is set to true you must provide relevant authentication headers to all requests like for example: { "Authorization" : "Bearer <your token here>" }

👤 RBAC

Plugin provides granular permissions based on Strapi RBAC functionality.

Mandatory permissions

For any role different than Super Admin, to access the Comments panel you must set following permissions:

Plugins -> Content-type-builder -> Read - gives you ability to fetch Content Type schema

Plugins -> Comments -> Comments: Read - gives you the basic read access to Comments Panel

Optional permissions

Feature / Capability focused permissions:

Plugins -> Comments -> Comments: Moderate - allows you to block, unblock, approve & reject comments

Plugins -> Comments -> Reports: Read - allows you to see the list of issued abuse reports against comments

Plugins -> Comments -> Reports: Moderate - allows you to review (resolve) issued abuse reports against comments

{ "id" : 1 , "content" : "My comment content" , "blocked" : null , "blockedThread" : true , "blockReason" : null , "authorUser" : null , "removed" : null , "approvalStatus" : "APPROVED" , "author" : { "id" : "207ccfdc-94ba-45eb-979c-790f6f49c392" , "name" : "Joe Doe" , "email" : "jdoe@sample.com" , "avatar" : null , }, "createdAt" : "2020-07-14T20:13:01.649Z" , "updatedAt" : "2020-07-14T20:13:01.670Z" , "related" : {}, "reports" : [] }

🕸️ Public REST API specification

Strapi Users vs. Generic authors

Keep in mind that if you're using auth / authz your requests to setup proper user contexts it has got higher priority in order to take author data comparing to author property provided as part of your payload.

GraphQL equivalent: Public GraphQL API -> Get Comments

GET <host>/api/comments/api::<collection name>.<content type name>:<entity id>

Return a hierarchical tree structure of comments for specified instance of Content Type like for example Page with ID: 1 .

Example URL: https://localhost:1337/comments/api::page.page:1

Example response body

[ { "children" : [ { "children" : [ ] }, ] }, ]

Strapi REST API properties support:

GraphQL equivalent: Public GraphQL API -> Get Comments (flat structure)

GET <host>/api/comments/api::<collection name>.<content type name>:<entity id>/flat

Return a flat structure of comments for specified instance of Content Type like for example Page with ID: 1

Example URL: https://localhost:1337/comments/api::page.page:1/flat

Example response body

{ "data" : [ { }, { }, ], "meta" : { "pagination" : { } } }

Possible response codes

200 - Successful. Response with list of comments (can be empty)

- Successful. Response with list of comments (can be empty) 400 - Bad Request. Requested list for not valid / not existing Content Type

Strapi REST API properties support:

GraphQL equivalent: Public GraphQL API -> Post a Comments

POST <host>/api/comments/api::<collection name>.<content type name>:<entity id>

Posts a Comment related to specified instance of Content Type like for example Page with ID: 1

Example URL: https://localhost:1337/comments/api::page.page:1

Example request body

Generic (non Strapi User)

{ "author" : { "id" : "<any ID like value>" , "name" : "Joe Doe" , "email" : "jdoe@sample.com" , "avatar" : "<any image url>" }, "content" : "My sample response" , "threadOf" : 2 , }

Strapi user

Author is taken directly from the request context

{ "content" : "My sample response" , "threadOf" : 2 , }

Example response body

{ }

Possible response codes

200 - Successful. Response with created Comment Model

- Successful. Response with created Comment Model 400 - Bad Request. Missing field values or bad words check fails. Error message will provide relevant reason.

GraphQL equivalent: Public GraphQL API -> Update Comments

PUT <host>/api/comments/api::<collection name>.<content type name>:<entity id>/comment/<commentId>

Updates a specified Comment content based on it commentId and related to specified instance of Content Type like for example Page with ID: 1

Example URL: https://localhost:1337/comments/api::page.page:1/comment/2

Example request body

Generic (non Strapi User)

{ "author" : { "id" : "<any ID like value>" }, "content" : "My sample response" }

Strapi user

Author is taken directly from the request context

{ "content" : "My sample response" }

Example response body

{ }

Possible response codes

200 - Successful. Response with updated Comment Model

- Successful. Response with updated Comment Model 400 - Bad Request. Missing field values or bad words check fails. Error message will provide relevant reason.

- Bad Request. Missing field values or bad words check fails. Error message will provide relevant reason. 409 - Conflict. Occurs when trying to update a non existing or not own comment. Possible cause might be that authorId or authorUser mismatch with existing comment.

GraphQL equivalent: Public GraphQL API -> Delete Comment

DELETE <host>/api/comments/api::<collection name>.<content type name>:<entity id>/comment/<commentId>?authorId=<authorId>

Deletes a specified Comment based on it commentId and related to specified instance of Content Type like for example Page with ID: 1 .

Example URL: https://localhost:1337/comments/api::page.page:1/comment/1?authorId=1

Example response body

{ }

Possible response codes

200 - Successful with blank Response.

- Successful with blank Response. 409 - Conflict. Occurs when trying to delete a non existing comment.

GraphQL equivalent: Public GraphQL API -> Issue Abuse Report against specified Comment

POST <host>/api/comments/api::<collection name>.<content type name>:<entity id>/comment/<commentId>/report-abuse

Reports abuse in specified Comment content based on it commentId and related to specified instance of Content Type like for example Page with ID: 1 and requests moderator attention.

Example URL: https://localhost:1337/comments/api::page.page:1/comment/2/report-abuse

Example request body

{ "reason" : "<reason enum>" , "content" : "This comment is not relevant" }

Available reason enums: BAD_WORDS , OTHER , DISCRIMINATION (want more? See configuration section.)

Example response body

{ }

Possible response codes

200 - Successful. Response with reported abuse.

- Successful. Response with reported abuse. 409 - Conflict. Occurs when trying to report an abuse to a non existing comment.

🕸️ Public GraphQL specification

Strapi Users vs. Generic authors

Keep in mind that if you're using auth / authz your requests to setup proper user contexts it has got higher priority in order to take author data comparing to author property provided as part of your payload.

Testing

To test all queries and understand the schemas use GraphQL Playground exposed by @strapi/plugin-graphql on http://localhost:1337/graphql

REST API equivalent: Public REST API -> Get Comments

Example request

query { findAllFlat( relation: "api::page.page:1" filters: { content: { contains: "Test" } } ) { id content blocked threadOf { id } author { id name } } }

Example response

{ "data" : { "findAllFlat" : [ { "id" : 3 , "content" : "Test" , "blocked" : false , "threadOf" : null , "author" : { "id" : "123456" , "name" : "Joe Doe" } }, ] }

Strapi GraphQL API properties support:

REST API equivalent: Public REST API -> Get Comments (flat structure)

Example request

query { findAllInHierarchy(relation: "api::page.page:1") { id content blocked children { id content } threadOf { id } author { id name } } }

Example response

{ "data" : { "findAllInHierarchy" : [ { "id" : 1 , "content" : "Test" , "blocked" : false , "children" : [ { "id" : 6 , "content" : "Text to search for" }, ], "threadOf" : null , "author" : { "id" : "123456" , "name" : "Joe Doe" } }, ] } }

Strapi GraphQL API properties support:

REST API equivalent: Public REST API -> Post a Comment

Example request

mutation createComment { createComment( input: { relation: "api::page.page:1" content: "Hello World!" threadOf: 3 author: { id: "12345678", name: "John Wick", email: "test@test.pl" } # Optional if using auth / authz requests } ) { id content threadOf { id } author { id name } } }

Example response

{ "data" : { "createComment" : { "id" : 34 , "content" : "Hello World!" , "threadOf" : { "id" : 3 }, "author" : { "id" : "12345678" , "name" : "John Wick" } } } }

REST API equivalent: Public REST API -> Update Comment

Example request

mutation updateComment { updateComment( input: { id: 34 relation: "api::page.page:1" content: "I've changed it!" author: { id: "12345678" } # Optional if using auth / authz requests } ) { id content threadOf { id } author { id name } createdAt updatedAt } }

Example response

{ "data" : { "updateComment" : { "id" : 34 , "content" : "I've changed it!" , "threadOf" : { "id" : 3 }, "author" : { "id" : "12345678" , "name" : "John Wick" }, "createdAt" : "2022-01-26T07:45:35.978Z" , "updatedAt" : "2022-01-26T07:47:44.659Z" } } }

REST API equivalent: Public REST API -> Delete Comment

Example request

mutation removeComment { removeComment( input: { id: 33, relation: "api::page.page:1", author: { id: "12345678" } # Optional if using auth / authz requests } ) { id removed } }

Example response

{ "data" : { "removeComment" : { "id" : 33 , "removed" : true } } }

REST API equivalent: Public REST API -> Issue Abuse Report against specified Comment

Example request body

mutation createAbuseReport { createAbuseReport( input: { commentId: 34 relation: "api::page.page:1" reason: BAD_LANGUAGE content: "Rude language" } ) { id reason content related { id author { id name } } } }

Available reason enums: BAD_WORDS , OTHER , DISCRIMINATION (want more? See configuration section.)

Example response

{ "data" : { "createAbuseReport" : { "id" : 28 , "content" : "Rude language" , "reason" : "DISCRIMINATION" , "related" : { "id" : 34 , "author" : { "id" : "12345678" , "name" : "John Wick" } } } } }

🧩 Examples

Live example of plugin usage can be found in the VirtusLab Strapi Examples repository.

🤝 Contributing

Feel free to fork and make a Pull Request to this plugin project. All the input is warmly welcome!

👨‍💻 Community support

For general help using Strapi, please refer to the official Strapi documentation. For additional help, you can use one of these channels to ask a question:

Discord We're present on official Strapi Discord workspace. Find us by [VirtusLab] prefix and DM.

prefix and DM. Slack - VirtusLab Open Source We're present on a public channel #strapi-molecules

GitHub (Bug reports, Contributions, Questions and Discussions)

E-mail - we will respond back as soon as possible

📝 License

MIT License Copyright (c) VirtusLab Sp. z o.o. & Strapi Solutions.