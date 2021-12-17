Replace default Strapi markdown WYSIWYG editor with enhanced build of HTML CKEditor 5.
Check out 👀 live demo where you can test most of the features.
Go to your Strapi project folder and execute
npm i strapi-plugin-ckeditor5@latest
Don't forget to rebuild Strapi
npm run strapi build
See customization guide.
If you want to change appearance of the editor or remove unused buttons you can add a custom CKEditor configuration to override default settings:
Go to your Strapi folder
Copy template config file
node_modules/strapi-plugin-ckeditor5/admin/src/config/ckeditor.js to
extensions/ckeditor5/admin/src/config
Set up
extensions/ckeditor5/admin/src/config/ckeditor.js (see CKEditor configuration guide)
Rebuild Strapi
npm run strapi build
// ckeditor.js
module.exports = {
// Override toolbar config to leave a few buttons
toolbar: {
items: [
"heading",
"|",
"bold",
"italic",
"link",
"alignment",
"|",
"undo",
"redo",
],
},
};
For information and inspiration: default editor configuration defined here.
If you want to see more features in this plugin feel free to request it in issues or create pull request in the ckeditor5-build-strapi-wysiwyg repo. Together we will build a comprehensive editor for common needs.
This plugin uses some code from official manual.
