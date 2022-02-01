A cache middleware for the headless CMS strapi.io
Strapi V4 users: https://strapi-community.github.io/strapi-plugin-rest-cache/
This middleware caches incoming
GET requests on the strapi API, based on query params and model ID.
The cache is automatically busted everytime a
PUT,
PATCH,
POST, or
DELETE request comes in.
Supported storage engines
Important: Caching must be explicitely enabled per model
Using npm
npm install --save strapi-middleware-cache
Using yarn
yarn add strapi-middleware-cache
⚠️ Important: The middleware has gone through a full rewrite since version 1, and its configuration may not be fully compatible with the old v1. Make sure to (re)read the documentation below on how to use it 👇
Since
2.0.1:
3.4.0
14
See
1.5.0 for strapi <
3.4.0
For Strapi stable versions, add a
middleware.js file within your config folder
e.g
touch config/middleware.js
To use different settings per environment, see the Strapi docs for environments.
You can parse environment variables for the config here as well if you wish to, please see the Strapi docs for environment variables.
Enable the cache middleware by adding the following snippet to an empty middleware file or simply add in the settings from the below example:
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
settings: {
cache: {
enabled: true,
},
},
});
Starting the CMS should now log the following
$ strapi develop
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.981Z] info [cache] Mounting LRU cache middleware
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.982Z] info [cache] Storage engine: mem
The middleware will only cache models which have been explicitely enabled. Add a list of models to enable to the module's configuration object.
e.g
// config/middleware.js
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
settings: {
cache: {
enabled: true,
models: ['review'],
},
},
});
Starting the CMS should now log the following
$ strapi develop
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.981Z] info [cache] Mounting LRU cache middleware
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.982Z] info [cache] Storage engine: mem
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.985Z] debug [cache] Register review routes middlewares
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.986Z] debug [cache] POST /reviews purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] DELETE /reviews/:id purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] PUT /reviews/:id purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews recv maxAge=3600000
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.988Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews/:id recv maxAge=3600000
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.988Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews/count recv maxAge=3600000
The module's configuration object supports the following properties
// config/middleware.js
/**
* @typedef {import('strapi-middleware-cache').UserMiddlewareCacheConfig} UserMiddlewareCacheConfig
*/
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
settings: {
/**
* @type {UserMiddlewareCacheConfig}
*/
cache: {
enabled: true,
type: 'redis',
models: ['review'],
redisConfig: {
sentinels: [
{ host: '192.168.10.41', port: 26379 },
{ host: '192.168.10.42', port: 26379 },
{ host: '192.168.10.43', port: 26379 },
],
name: 'redis-primary',
},
},
},
});
Running the CMS will output the following
$ strapi develop
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.981Z] info [cache] Mounting LRU cache middleware
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.982Z] info [cache] Storage engine: mem
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.985Z] debug [cache] Register review routes middlewares
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.986Z] debug [cache] POST /reviews purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] DELETE /reviews/:id purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] PUT /reviews/:id purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews recv maxAge=3600000
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.988Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews/:id recv maxAge=3600000
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.988Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews/count recv maxAge=3600000
Each route can hold its own configuration object for more granular control. This can be done simply by replacing the model strings in the list by object.
On which you can set:
maxAge
e.g
// config/middleware.js
/**
* @typedef {import('strapi-middleware-cache').UserModelCacheConfig} UserModelCacheConfig
*/
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
settings: {
cache: {
enabled: true,
type: 'redis',
maxAge: 3600000,
models: [
/**
* @type {UserModelCacheConfig}
*/
{
model: 'reviews',
headers: ['accept-language']
maxAge: 1000000,
routes: [
'/reviews/:slug',
'/reviews/:id/custom-route',
{ path: '/reviews/:slug', method: 'DELETE' },
]
},
]
}
}
});
Running the CMS should now show the following
$ strapi develop
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.981Z] info [cache] Mounting LRU cache middleware
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.982Z] info [cache] Storage engine: mem
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.985Z] debug [cache] Register review routes middlewares
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.986Z] debug [cache] POST /reviews purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] DELETE /reviews/:id purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] PUT /reviews/:id purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews recv maxAge=1000000 vary=accept-language
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.988Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews/:id recv maxAge=1000000 vary=accept-language
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.988Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews/count recv maxAge=1000000 vary=accept-language
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.990Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews/:slug maxAge=1000000 vary=accept-language
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.990Z] debug [cache] GET /reviews/:id/custom-route maxAge=1000000 vary=accept-language
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.990Z] debug [cache] DELETE /reviews/:slug purge
By default, the middleware assumes that the specified models are collections. Meaning that having
'post' or
'posts' in your configuration will result in the
/posts/* being cached. Pluralization is applied in order to match the Strapi generated endpoints.
That behaviour is however not desired for single types such as
homepage which should remain singular in the endpoint (
/homepage)
You can mark a specific model as being a single type by using the
singleType boolean field on model configurations
e.g
// config/middleware.js
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
settings: {
cache: {
enabled: true,
models: [
{
model: 'footer',
singleType: true,
},
],
},
},
});
Running the CMS should now show the following
$ strapi develop
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.981Z] info [cache] Mounting LRU cache middleware
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.982Z] info [cache] Storage engine: mem
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.985Z] debug [cache] Register review routes middlewares
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.986Z] debug [cache] PUT /footer purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] DELETE /footer purge
[2021-02-26T07:03:18.987Z] debug [cache] GET /review recv maxAge=3600000
By default, cache is not looked up if
Authorization or
Cookie header are present.
To dissable this behaviour add
hitpass: false to the model cache configuration
You can customize event further with a function
hitpass: (ctx) => true where
ctx is the koa context of the request. Keep in mind that this function is executed before every
recv requests.
e.g
// config/middleware.js
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
settings: {
cache: {
enabled: true,
models: [
{
model: 'footer',
hitpass: false,
singleType: true,
},
],
},
},
});
By setting the
enableEtagSupport to
true, the middleware will automatically create an Etag for each payload it caches.
Further requests sent with the
If-None-Match header will be returned a
304 Not Modified status if the content for that url has not changed.
By setting the
clearRelatedCache to
true, the middleware will inspect the Strapi models before a cache clearing operation to locate models that have relations with the queried model so that their cache is also cleared (this clears the whole cache for the related models). The inspection is performed by looking for direct relations between models and also by doing a deep dive in components, looking for relations to the queried model there too.
By setting the
withKoaContext configuration to
true, the middleware will extend the Koa Context with an entry point which can be used to clear the cache from within controllers
// config/middleware.js
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
settings: {
cache: {
enabled: true,
withKoaContext: true,
models: ['post'],
},
},
});
// controller
module.exports = {
async index(ctx) {
ctx.middleware.cache; // A direct access to the Cache API
},
};
IMPORTANT: We do not recommend using this unless truly necessary. It is disabled by default as it goes against the non-intrusive/transparent nature of this middleware.
By setting the
withStrapiMiddleware configuration to
true, the middleware will extend the Strapi middleware object with an entry point which can be used to clear the cache from anywhere (e.g., inside a Model's lifecycle hook where
ctx is not available).
// config/middleware.js
module.exports = ({ env }) => ({
settings: {
cache: {
enabled: true,
withStrapiMiddleware: true,
models: ['post'],
},
},
});
// model
module.exports = {
lifecycles: {
async beforeUpdate(params, data) {
strapi.middleware.cache; // A direct access to the Cache API
},
},
};
IMPORTANT: We do not recommend using this unless truly necessary. It is disabled by default as it goes against the non-intrusive/transparent nature of this middleware.
/**
* @typedef {import('strapi-middleware-cache').CacheStore} CacheStore
* @typedef {import('strapi-middleware-cache').MiddlewareCacheConfig} MiddlewareCacheConfig
* @typedef {import('strapi-middleware-cache').ModelCacheConfig} ModelCacheConfig
* @typedef {import('strapi-middleware-cache').CustomRoute} CustomRoute
*/
const cache = {
/**
* @type {CacheStore}
*/
store,
/**
* @type {MiddlewareCacheConfig}
*/
options,
/**
* Clear cache with uri parameters
*
* @param {ModelCacheConfig} cacheConf
* @param {{ [key: string]: string; }=} params
*/
clearCache,
/**
* Get related ModelCacheConfig
*
* @param {string} model
* @param {string=} plugin
* @returns {ModelCacheConfig=}
*/
getCacheConfig,
/**
* Get related ModelCacheConfig with an uid
*
* uid:
* - application::sport.sport
* - plugins::users-permissions.user
*
* @param {string} uid
* @returns {ModelCacheConfig=}
*/
getCacheConfigByUid,
/**
* Get models uid that is related to a ModelCacheConfig
*
* @param {ModelCacheConfig} cacheConf The model used to find related caches to purge
* @return {string[]} Array of related models uid
*/
getRelatedModelsUid,
/**
* Get regexs to match all ModelCacheConfig keys with given params
*
* @param {ModelCacheConfig} cacheConf
* @param {{ [key: string]: string; }=} params
* @param {boolean=} wildcard
* @returns {RegExp[]}
*/
getCacheConfRegExp,
/**
* Get regexs to match CustomRoute keys with given params
*
* @param {CustomRoute} route
* @param {{ [key: string]: string; }=} params
* @param {boolean=} wildcard
* @returns {RegExp[]}
*/
getRouteRegExp,
};
The strapi admin panel uses a separate rest api to apply changes to records, e.g
/content-manager/explorer/application::post.post the middleware will also watch for write operations on that endpoint and bust the cache accordingly